Struggling church gets purchased by a brewery. Brewery decides to let church services continue in the space.
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Church Brewworks in Pittsburgh did this for a while.
The Phyrst in State College held services every Sunday at 11am for over a decade.
There's a few others that escape me off hand.

/But really, every catholic mass gave out wine.  How is this any different?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a little store-front church on the west side of town that went under.  The building was next used as a gun store, then a convenience store that had a state license to sell liquor.   It's evolution, folks.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother's funeral was today. I'm atheist, she was Catholic.

Was thinking to myself during the ceremony, "Man, how would we fill in the time without the religious aspect, if religion has anything going for it, it can really stretch something out when it needs to, and invite structured interaction"

Someone started singing during the ceremony and many people just knew the songs and joined in. The vicar (I think that's what they're called) said a few godly things and everyone replied in unison from a selection of like 7 different phrases.

When I die, I wonder what would happen. Ten minutes, blast in, see my corpse, croon the Beatles and throw me in the ground?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pssst!
Wicca uses herbal magic!

Study it out, Stoners!
 
powhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dyhchong: My grandmother's funeral was today. I'm atheist, she was Catholic.

Was thinking to myself during the ceremony, "Man, how would we fill in the time without the religious aspect, if religion has anything going for it, it can really stretch something out when it needs to, and invite structured interaction"

Someone started singing during the ceremony and many people just knew the songs and joined in. The vicar (I think that's what they're called) said a few godly things and everyone replied in unison from a selection of like 7 different phrases.

When I die, I wonder what would happen. Ten minutes, blast in, see my corpse, croon the Beatles and throw me in the ground?


I find the thought of people ogling over my dead body weird. Plus at my grandfather's funeral service my idiot MAGAt relatives got into a discussion about the blah man in the WH and it wasn't respectful.

Burn my shiat and hold the celebration at a bar and no MAGAts allowed.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Church Brewworks in Pittsburgh did this for a while.
The Phyrst in State College held services every Sunday at 11am for over a decade.
There's a few others that escape me off hand.

/But really, every catholic mass gave out wine.  How is this any different?


When I lived in Pittsburgh was the one time in my adult life when I regularly attended church.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somehow I think communion will be far more popular with a brewery's help rather than wine that makes Thunderbird seem high qualiy,
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

acouvis: Somehow I think communion will be far more popular with a brewery's help rather than wine that makes Thunderbird seem high qualiy,


I wish Jesus' blood was Chateau Lafite Rothschild.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Church Brewworks in Pittsburgh did this for a while.
The Phyrst in State College held services every Sunday at 11am for over a decade.
There's a few others that escape me off hand.

/But really, every catholic mass gave out wine.  How is this any different?


Volume?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buserror: abmoraz: Church Brewworks in Pittsburgh did this for a while.
The Phyrst in State College held services every Sunday at 11am for over a decade.
There's a few others that escape me off hand.

/But really, every catholic mass gave out wine.  How is this any different?

When I lived in Pittsburgh was the one time in my adult life when I regularly attended church.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Fun fact!: Brewing was highly developed by Catholic monasteries because beer wasn't banned when monks were fasting, so they could drink all they wanted. A bad batch could mean an entire monastery of dead monks
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: buserror: abmoraz: Church Brewworks in Pittsburgh did this for a while.
The Phyrst in State College held services every Sunday at 11am for over a decade.
There's a few others that escape me off hand.

/But really, every catholic mass gave out wine.  How is this any different?

When I lived in Pittsburgh was the one time in my adult life when I regularly attended church.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Fun fact!: Brewing was highly developed by Catholic monasteries because beer wasn't banned when monks were fasting, so they could drink all they wanted. A bad batch could mean an entire monastery of dead monks


There's certainly been some great beer coming from Catholic monasteries, but "a bad batch could mean an entire monastery of dead monks" seems a bit extreme.  It's pretty hard to screw up a batch of beer to the point that it would kill you, and I'd like to think even monks aren't crazy enough to let themselves starve to death just because they failed to produce drinkable beer.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are a few Congregation Alehouse chapters in southern CA... awesome brewpubs.

Fark user imageView Full Size



That's an embedded scrolling taplist.  The entire list is about three times as long.

/still too many IPAs
//food is fkkg amazing, though
///sober 4 years, but still go there for the burgers
 
