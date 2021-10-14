 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Having successfully tested his scientific hypothesis of not taking a Covid-19 vaccines anti-vax, flat-Earther now has a front row seat to see from the heavens to test his hypothesis on whether or not the Earth is flat   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

622 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And the average intelligence of the human race went up by 5 points that day.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The collective IQ of the world increased slightly today.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He died doing what he loved, being stupid.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Creaky Blinder is a guy who loves poking fun at Flat Earthers and other purveyors of hocus-pocus if you have not yet discovered him.

Flat Earth Prince Thinks He Knows It All
Youtube hv8qAOzDIO4
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So I guess this virus really... (•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) pushed him over the edge.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yes, very sad. Anyway...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Dr. McCoy - He's dead Jim
Youtube MH7KYmGnj40
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I want everyone to believe that I am completely sincere when I say: lol
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like fark for the fake news
Let's talk about everyone who's survived it
Or is that not allowed here?
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was guessing that Kyrie Irving was going to be launched into space. Leaving disappointed.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: I like fark for the fake news
Let's talk about everyone who's survived it
Or is that not allowed here?


And while we're at it, why doesn't anyone ever talk about the millions of Jews that the Nazis *didn't* kill?
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: jekfark: I like fark for the fake news
Let's talk about everyone who's survived it
Or is that not allowed here?

And while we're at it, why doesn't anyone ever talk about the millions of Jews that the Nazis *didn't* kill?


Brilliant display of stupidity
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: I like fark for the fake news
Let's talk about everyone who's survived it
Or is that not allowed here?


If Drew is happy with you typing out 7.9 billion names then I say go for it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metallica - For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live) [Cliff 'Em All]
Youtube qdlQyNe_9tE
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be surprised when he goes to heaven and sees some dude in a white beard reaching for a book FAFO. Then things get mighty warm for him...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ashes to be sprinkled in LEO?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there were a god, I'd have to admit that one of the best jokes he ever pulled was making morons incapable of understanding just how completely moronic they are. I imagine that's pretty hilarious to watch from, you know... a great cosmic distance.

Much less fun to have to experience up close, though. Every damned day.
 
shroom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good.  One more threat to life eliminated.
 
ZenMechanic [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This man was clearly mentally ill. What kind of a society do we live in where mocking the dead is where we are now.  Have some common decency.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jekfark: I like fark for the fake news
Let's talk about everyone who's survived it
Or is that not allowed here?


What's the fun in that?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZenMechanic: This man was clearly mentally ill. What kind of a society do we live in where mocking the dead is where we are now.  Have some common decency.


Back to your grave, zombie.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZenMechanic: This man was clearly mentally ill. What kind of a society do we live in where mocking the dead is where we are now.  Have some common decency.


STFU n00b
 
Toxophil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jekfark: Algebrat: jekfark: I like fark for the fake news
Let's talk about everyone who's survived it
Or is that not allowed here?

And while we're at it, why doesn't anyone ever talk about the millions of Jews that the Nazis *didn't* kill?

Brilliant display of stupidity


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Looks like he's got 8/0 and you're at 0/3 so far. Good luck with that.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

no1curr: Yes, very sad. Anyway...


User name confirms my feelings.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZenMechanic: This man was clearly mentally ill. What kind of a society do we live in where mocking the dead is where we are now.  Have some common decency.


You've got something dribbling out the corner of your mouth there...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: jekfark: I like fark for the fake news
Let's talk about everyone who's survived it
Or is that not allowed here?

If Drew is happy with you typing out 7.9 billion names then I say go for it.


I'll get them a juice box. May be something fun for the little slugger to do until bed time.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Insurgent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
had no idea the guy from alkaline trio was anti-vaccination
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's so sad, I feel sory for his lots
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
wellbye.gif
 
Toxophil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Not as flashy an exit as his predecessor, but still a good example of Darwin's law.
Let's face it, rocket bro was a tough act to follow.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 800x450]

Not as flashy an exit as his predecessor, but still a good example of Darwin's law.
Let's face it, rocket bro was a tough act to follow.


Mad Mike might've been deranged,  but he was a gottam American hero in his quest to prove his insanity.

If only more idiots would only endanger themselves
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...influential..." That one word makes the entire statement particularly infuriating and more than a little frightening.
 
phishrace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anti-Vax Flat Earth Preacher...

I don't like to make light of people dying, but that there is hilarious. Was he a vegan too?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/and nothing of value was lost
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"To those who disagree with my position on our current situation... One of us is right," he wrote. "Unless YHWH miraculously intervenes, based on what I'm seeing/hearing, the one scenario that really does appear to be coming into focus is the likelihood that within I'd say 2 to 3 years or so... one of us will probably be dead. Truly, I take no joy in saying this, nor will I if I'm the one still standing."
 
Stantz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 800x450]

Not as flashy an exit as his predecessor, but still a good example of Darwin's law.
Let's face it, rocket bro was a tough act to follow.


I told that man not to do it. Honestly, I argued with him online about how he'd never get high enough to see the curvature, and that launching yourself to a height less than the Burj in a home-made steam-powered rocket was a sure-fire way to meet his maker. He just replied by saying he was the smartest man on the planet and he wouldn't lessen himself by talking to me
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You win this time, science, but Kansas will always be flatter than a pancake.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You have to be a stupid motherf*cker to believe the earth is flat.


It's obviously hexagonal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZenMechanic: This man was clearly mentally ill. What kind of a society do we live in where mocking the dead is where we are now.  Have some common decency.


We mock the dead when it's their own stupidity that got them killed. If he'd have worn a mask and gotten vaccinated he wouldn't be dead. Instead he tried to talk other people into being just as stupid. He deserves to be mocked.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.