 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRG)   There are better ways to take charge of your life   (kcrg.com) divider line
18
    More: Stupid, Assassination, Cedar Rapids police, CEDAR RAPIDS, 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton, Court documents, KILL, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He's going to ask for leniency because he's an orphan

/oblig
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You won't be making decisions for yourself for a long long time kid.

/if you are 17 and it's that bad hit the road or enlist.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: You won't be making decisions for yourself for a long long time kid.

/if you are 17 and it's that bad hit the road or enlist.


Shirley they'll try him as an adult. If not, what does it take?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mugato: AlgaeRancher: You won't be making decisions for yourself for a long long time kid.

/if you are 17 and it's that bad hit the road or enlist.

Shirley they'll try him as an adult. If not, what does it take?


They will try Him as an adult but at my age that's definitely a kid making stupid adult decisions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'll be glad to let him room here when he gets out. If I'm alive.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: AlgaeRancher: You won't be making decisions for yourself for a long long time kid.

/if you are 17 and it's that bad hit the road or enlist.

Shirley they'll try him as an adult. If not, what does it take?


I don't know, and don't call me Shirley.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Mugato: AlgaeRancher: You won't be making decisions for yourself for a long long time kid.

/if you are 17 and it's that bad hit the road or enlist.

Shirley they'll try him as an adult. If not, what does it take?

They will try Him as an adult but at my age that's definitely a kid making stupid adult decisions.


Dropping out of high school, having sex without birth control is making stupid decisions.

Mudering both of your parents with a knife and axe are psychopath shiat.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says the subby of a Fark thread
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you take charge.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Shrapnel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he was right about "charges". We'll see about "life".
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feeling too dependent on your folks do you:
a) get a job
b) move out
c) kill them
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's when officials say he admitted to killing his parents by stabbing them and using an axe to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing.

Maybe his parents were monsters--who knows--but goddamn, this made me feel profoundly sad. What a horrible and pointless way to die.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't be hasty, subby. let's give the plan some time to work and see how it goes.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Borden had an axe
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: He's going to ask for leniency because he's an orphan

/oblig


Will someone please think of the children
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I get the feeling he was being consistently shiat on by the world and his parents told him he simply needed to "take charge of his life" which led him to snap.

Might make a decent movie plot.
 
Birnone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The use of stabby and hacky weapons suggests a deep seated desire to really stick it to them. This is not an example of someone making a bad decision or getting cut up...I mean caught up in the moment. He planned and waited until they were vulnerable to this kind of attack. When his mom didn't have the courtesy to die he then retrieved the axe so he could take another swing at killing her.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There comes a day in every boy's life when they must stand up and brutally murder their parents.

Today was his day, he is now a man.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.