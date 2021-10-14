 Skip to content
 
(WWL.com)   Should I not have sent an email to the mayor of New Orleans threatening to lynch her? Was that wrong?   (audacy.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
and went on to say "When it comes for your lynching I'll be the first one in line to pull that lever."

Yeah, that isn't a lynching, that's a hanging, and you only pull once. So wait your turn, the judge will be with you shortly.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lynch threats need to be made in person, it's just rude.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Lynch threats need to be made in person, it's just rude.


There's a pandemic, damn it!
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man the years have rough on the coneheads.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Lynch threats need to be made in person, it's just rude.


C'mon.  Start making all of these fancy pants rules and it's just going to be a boring execution instead of a lynch.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mandatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His letter probably came off a little bit racist.
But I guess EVERYTHING is "racist" these days.
Thank political correctness.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: and went on to say "When it comes for your lynching I'll be the first one in line to pull that lever."

Yeah, that isn't a lynching, that's a hanging, and you only pull once. So wait your turn, the judge will be with you shortly.


Maybe he was thinking it was going to be put to a vote and he would be the first to pull the lever and vote.

s.wsj.netView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He was just exercising his rights.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: His letter probably came off a little bit racist.
But I guess EVERYTHING is "racist" these days.
Thank political correctness.


memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Begoggle: His letter probably came off a little bit racist.
But I guess EVERYTHING is "racist" these days.
Thank political correctness.

[memecreator.org image 274x400]


Basically everything, just ignore him and be done with it.
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe the police misinterpreted the warning:
Fark user imageView Full Size

David Lynching is not a crime in Louisiana, but it should be.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theeng: Toxophil: Begoggle: His letter probably came off a little bit racist.
But I guess EVERYTHING is "racist" these days.
Thank political correctness.

[memecreator.org image 274x400]

Basically everything, just ignore him and be done with it.


You're obviously not ignoring me, or you wouldn't see my post.
So tell us how he's not "really" racist.
Go on, educate us.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: Theeng: Toxophil: Begoggle: His letter probably came off a little bit racist.
But I guess EVERYTHING is "racist" these days.
Thank political correctness.

[memecreator.org image 274x400]

Basically everything, just ignore him and be done with it.

You're obviously not ignoring me, or you wouldn't see my post.
So tell us how he's not "really" racist.
Go on, educate us.


I'm utterly shocked that you don't know how Fark works.
Oh, wait, no I'm not.

/They saw your post because I quoted it, and I'm not on their ignore list.
//Reversing your position and asking for someone to defend your original one isn't a clever troll.
///It's boring. You're boring.
 
