4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Kinky.
 
ryork01 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Watch out. The hand of Sauron is almost upon you.


/giggity
//if you're into that kind of thing
///you are
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
And that's why our arms are exactly that long.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And that's why our arms are exactly that long.


We're superior to the T-Rex!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And that's why our arms are exactly that long.


The T-Rex must have been REALLY well hung, no?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

ryork01: Watch out. The hand of Sauron is almost upon you.


/giggity
//if you're into that kind of thing
///you are


Wrong Dark Lord.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Is it okay to pray for erections?

Asking for a friend
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
God what a perv
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Benevolent Misanthrope: And that's why our arms are exactly that long.

The T-Rex must have been REALLY well hung, no?


T-Rex could not jaggoff.  Which is why T-Rexes were so angry.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Godwinned in the headline, braveaux subby!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Is it okay to pray for erections?

Asking for a friend


No, but it is OK to ask Santa for an Erector set.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
The universe according to fundies:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

offacue: [Fark user image image 242x208]


I'm down for a stigmata job.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
How about while you're designing stupid sanctimonious billboards?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Is it okay to pray for erections?

Asking for a friend


It's the only way I get one anymore
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

propasaurus: Circusdog320: Is it okay to pray for erections?

Asking for a friend

It's the only way I get one anymore


That works?  Why am I paying for Viagra then?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

offacue: propasaurus: Circusdog320: Is it okay to pray for erections?

Asking for a friend

It's the only way I get one anymore

That works?  Why am I paying for Viagra then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Hands free:
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I mean...they're not WRONG. Masturbation is bad. Go out and hire a prostitute. That way, you're helping a local self-employed person as well!!!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: Hands free:
[static.wixstatic.com image 850x636]


Sybian oh sybian say have you met sybian.  Sybian the friend of my lady.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image image 425x639]


"Mummy, I found Lincoln Logs in me sock drawer."
"Why, that's the story of Jesus..."
 
Cokezeroinacan
6 minutes ago  
What if you have to use two hands to masturbate?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

TheTweetOfGod: Wrong. That's why I gave you two hands. https://t.co/8gNYh1LveO


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
4 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: What if you have to use two hands to masturbate?


I don't have to, buddy, I want to.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
cdn.simplesite.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 minutes ago  

Combustion: Benevolent Misanthrope: And that's why our arms are exactly that long.

We're superior to the T-Rex!!!


Fun fact: The T-rex would have been an herbivore if it could only masturbate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative
3 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Godwinned in the headline, braveaux subby!


No one mentioned Nazis.
Have now, though.
Some farker probably beat (heh) me to it.
 
stevenvictx
2 minutes ago  
They need to take some of those donations and buy everyone hookers then.
 
thehellisthis
1 minute ago  
High Five!
wait no other hand
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
I guess the ladies are at it too

i.redd.itView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
