"Our goal is to keep them together period, end of story." Please welcome the odd couple to Caturday
    Cat, best friends, guinea pig, Rabbit, Predation  
posted to Main » and D'awww » on 16 Oct 2021 at 8:00 AM



Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug
1 day ago  
Oh Mo reads like my husband "watches" TV
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose
1 day ago  
Hey ho! Welcome one and all to Caturday! Expect tyops..my keyboard is off being charged. Gah! I may have to preview or sumptin...
 
I Ate Shergar
1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The cat minefield is being prepared......
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
1 day ago  
Shamelessly reused .gif from a recent Fark Photoshop I submitted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  
Some fresh Buzzie Buzz
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/"leab me da lone dadz.
//I jus wanna sleepz!"
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Shamelessly reused .gif from a recent Fark Photoshop I submitted.
[Fark user image 425x366] [View Full Size image _x_]


Good one!
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Shamelessly reused .gif from a recent Fark Photoshop I submitted.
[Fark user image 425x366] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I love the Cheshire Cat, so that's why I went with this phone case. Fun fact-The teeth are raised slightly so you can feel them when you run your fingers across them.
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: bucket_pup: Shamelessly reused .gif from a recent Fark Photoshop I submitted.
[Fark user image 425x366] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 334x441]
I love the Cheshire Cat, so that's why I went with this phone case. Fun fact-The teeth are raised slightly so you can feel them when you run your fingers across them.


THAT is too cool.
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  
Fark user image

This little odd couple WERE adopted together. I couldn't submit that story as it was posted on a website that Fark does not allow linking to (due to an aggressive paywall). You can view the happy news here, but I recommend opening the link in a private window.
 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose
1 day ago  

sherpa18: [Fark user image 109x22]

This little odd couple WERE adopted together. I couldn't submit that story as it was posted on a website that Fark does not allow linking to (due to an aggressive paywall). You can view the happy news here, but I recommend opening the link in a private window.


Awww! None of my cats were ever agressive towards the piggies. Eli the Bitey just sniffs the current one and could not care less. And he was like when we had other piggies. Even when they were in the pig pen!
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Bathia_Mapes: bucket_pup: Shamelessly reused .gif from a recent Fark Photoshop I submitted.
[Fark user image 425x366] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 334x441]
I love the Cheshire Cat, so that's why I went with this phone case. Fun fact-The teeth are raised slightly so you can feel them when you run your fingers across them.

THAT is too cool.


My last smartphone was so small that I wasn't able to find a nice phone case for it, but my new phone (Assurance Wireless changed carriers from Sprint to T-Mobile so we were issued new phones) is much larger and I was able to find that phone case on Amazon for around $15.

Cheshire Cat + roses (My favorite) flower and I'm all I gotta get this one!
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

sherpa18: [Fark user image 109x22]

This little odd couple WERE adopted together. I couldn't submit that story as it was posted on a website that Fark does not allow linking to (due to an aggressive paywall). You can view the happy news here, but I recommend opening the link in a private window.


Yay!

Thank you for the wonderful update!
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
1 day ago  
Well it was a foggy week here but it was spirit week at work, today was the tailgate and field day. I ate way too much.

But hey demon kitty was home waiting to steal my soul.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size

Some kitty has been eating.  Multiple times today.   The little dish is coco's fancy feast kitten food.  The other dish is fancy feast turkey pate.  Now, hopefully he won't hurl it up.  Yes, that happens.
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


[Fark user image 850x1133]
Some kitty has been eating.  Multiple times today.   The little dish is coco's fancy feast kitten food.  The other dish is fancy feast turkey pate.  Now, hopefully he won't hurl it up.  Yes, that happens.


Excellent!
 
bucket_pup
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What can I say.....I withheld bacon from my cat......I am so mean.
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  

I Ate Shergar: [i.imgur.com image 500x334] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Shamelessly reused .gif from a recent Fark Photoshop I submitted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18
1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: bucket_pup: Shamelessly reused .gif from a recent Fark Photoshop I submitted.

I love the Cheshire Cat, so that's why I went with this phone case. Fun fact-The teeth are raised slightly so you can feel them when you run your fingers across them.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi
1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 425x566]
The cat minefield is being prepared......


Where is this magical place? I would like to visit.

Preferably armed with a case of tuna and a can opener.
 
Otera
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
