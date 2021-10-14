 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WalletHub)   Factoring in rates of vaccination, testing, COVID-19 transmission, hospitalizations and death, it's a great time to go see the fall colors in New England   (wallethub.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Vaccine, key metrics, data set, good news, lower COVID-19 transmission, safest states, U.S. Census Bureau  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 7:04 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.

Stay the f*ck HOME.

Keep your germs to yourself. Gah!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why would it matter, we're talking about a little tour people take in their vehicles.
 
ecor1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Why would it matter, we're talking about a little tour people take in their vehicles.


Because the aholes in pickups who cruise around New Englands back roads love sunday drivers in the fall.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t some of those rates are so freaking low. What the f*ck.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is in no way some attempt to gain attention by repackaging information that pits the states against each other.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Idaho comes in last at 5% vaccination rate. Well, what do you expect from a population in a vegetative state?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I tried the Kanc with my wife this past weekend in a manual car... Lincoln and the Kanc were the busiest I've ever seen. 2 hours in bumper to bumper stop and go and we turned around. It was brutal, I think I burned 15 thousand miles off the clutch...

Fark user imageView Full Size



Also yelled at some out of stater who didn't want to drive across the Windsor/Cornish covered bridge yesterday "it's two lanes super troop!


/Welcome to New Hampshire, go the fark home!
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you really?  I think we are doing well enough without the extra visitors thank you very much.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gosh, if only there were some discernable pattern in the best vs worst states. But what could it ever be? It's just such a farking mystery.

cdn.wallethub.comView Full Size
 
Uppervalleyfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This year in central New England it's been too warm at night for good leaf colors. Understaffed hotels have raised prices to 385 a night and busy restaurants can take up to 2 hours to get your food. Other then that it sucks.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, where Florida is ahead of New Hampshire in the list of "safest states".
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ecor1: lindalouwho: Why would it matter, we're talking about a little tour people take in their vehicles.

Because the aholes in pickups who cruise around New Englands back roads love sunday drivers in the fall.


We got plenty of pretty trees in the mid-Atlantic. The Shenandoah Valley is one of the most beautiful places in America, and it looks absolutely spectacular in the fall.
 
Uppervalleyfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: I tried the Kanc with my wife this past weekend in a manual car... Lincoln and the Kanc were the busiest I've ever seen. 2 hours in bumper to bumper stop and go and we turned around. It was brutal, I think I burned 15 thousand miles off the clutch...

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Also yelled at some out of stater who didn't want to drive across the Windsor/Cornish covered bridge yesterday "it's two lanes super troop!


/Welcome to New Hampshire, go the fark home!


I'm so glad I don't have to drive from Claremont to Windsor anymore, that use to drive me nuts!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
jeez! what a surprise

Fark user imageView Full Size



/as an aside, a bit surprised to see that florida managed to crack the top ten
 
Creoena
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Why would it matter, we're talking about a little tour people take in their vehicles.


Oh if only that were true.  A lot of leaf peepers come here to New England in buses.  I was out walking in a local famous cemetery a couple weeks ago (cemeteries are great during a pandemic because usually no one is around), and here comes a bus full of people.  One person was wearing a mask.  After having to walk around people for a few minutes, I decided fark this and left.  Lather, rinse, repeat for buses stopping at restaurants, gas stations, and tourist stops.

Best thing to do is to avoid them all.
 
Headso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stay away and keep in your infested states
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Uppervalleyfarker: tedthebellhopp: I tried the Kanc with my wife this past weekend in a manual car... Lincoln and the Kanc were the busiest I've ever seen. 2 hours in bumper to bumper stop and go and we turned around. It was brutal, I think I burned 15 thousand miles off the clutch...

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Also yelled at some out of stater who didn't want to drive across the Windsor/Cornish covered bridge yesterday "it's two lanes super troop!


/Welcome to New Hampshire, go the fark home!

I'm so glad I don't have to drive from Claremont to Windsor anymore, that use to drive me nuts!


I live in Claremont now and my son goes to school in WRJ, I need to make that drive 6 times a week. There goes my WFH mileage savings.

You see someone vandalized St. Gaudens?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: jeez! what a surprise

[Fark user image 700x608]


/as an aside, a bit surprised to see that florida managed to crack the top ten


Are Florida's numbers trustworthy? Hasn't DeSantis gone to great lengths to falsify and underreport data about Covid?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Headso: Stay away and keep in your infested states


Fark you, I'm coming and crapping on your lawn.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The thing they don't tell you is that even though it isn't that bad with the virus, everything else in New England is going to shiat. The wild turkeys got so used to not having people around that they became aggressive, then developed a taste for human flesh. They ate one of my kids yesterday, and my wife lost a hand trying to save him. Local farmers have shut down all hayrides and hay mazes as a result, but they've still been grabbing anyone who sets foot outside in the country.

The leaves didn't have their normal beautiful colors; they turned black and disintegrated. The apple harvest tasted like cardboard. The fall fashion for college returning students is these cloud-like robes, and they'll cancel you and have you arrested if you so much and look twice. Clams poisoned themselves en-mass as a protest, and so there is no more chowder. The lobsters have a zombie virus that causes them to revive after boiling, and seek revenge by pinching off testicles. Red Sox fans have been sacrificing out-of-towners for luck in the playoff.

It's too late for us, but I'm begging you: Save yourselves. Stay out of New England. It's hell here.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: gameshowhost: jeez! what a surprise

[Fark user image 700x608]


/as an aside, a bit surprised to see that florida managed to crack the top ten

Are Florida's numbers trustworthy? Hasn't DeSantis gone to great lengths to falsify and underreport data about Covid?


I don't trust any numbers from Florida anymore. Our state government is so warped at the moment
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: gameshowhost: jeez! what a surprise

[Fark user image 700x608]


/as an aside, a bit surprised to see that florida managed to crack the top ten

Are Florida's numbers trustworthy? Hasn't DeSantis gone to great lengths to falsify and underreport data about Covid?


true dat to an extent, but i don't think they could pull off ~that~ much manipulation w/o it being painfully obvious

/maybe they're more like 18th? 20th?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Corn_Fed: gameshowhost: jeez! what a surprise

[Fark user image 700x608]


/as an aside, a bit surprised to see that florida managed to crack the top ten

Are Florida's numbers trustworthy? Hasn't DeSantis gone to great lengths to falsify and underreport data about Covid?

I don't trust any numbers from Florida anymore. Our state government is so warped at the moment


anyone ever look into fl's deaths relative to something in the neighborhood of an expected value?
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you plan on traveling, think on a county scale. Not on a state scale. While Connecticut is first on this list, in Tollard county Conn, only 67% of the people eligible to be vaccinated are fully vaccinated. Not vacationing there any time soon. All counties are definitely not vaccinated equally.

Ok to drive through the lower rate counties, but if you plan on stopping for anything more than filling your gas tank, check the county rate. CDC breaks it all down nicely.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The thing they don't tell you is that even though it isn't that bad with the virus, everything else in New England is going to shiat. The wild turkeys got so used to not having people around that they became aggressive, then developed a taste for human flesh. They ate one of my kids yesterday, and my wife lost a hand trying to save him. Local farmers have shut down all hayrides and hay mazes as a result, but they've still been grabbing anyone who sets foot outside in the country.

The leaves didn't have their normal beautiful colors; they turned black and disintegrated. The apple harvest tasted like cardboard. The fall fashion for college returning students is these cloud-like robes, and they'll cancel you and have you arrested if you so much and look twice. Clams poisoned themselves en-mass as a protest, and so there is no more chowder. The lobsters have a zombie virus that causes them to revive after boiling, and seek revenge by pinching off testicles. Red Sox fans have been sacrificing out-of-towners for luck in the playoff.

It's too late for us, but I'm begging you: Save yourselves. Stay out of New England. It's hell here.


Tell me about it. What with Cthulhu coming ashore in Innsmouth New Bedford, and I95 Northbound being blocked with cultists, I'd leave it until maybe next decade. I hear they do really authentic lobster rolls in Paramus.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lysdexic: This is in no way some attempt to gain attention by repackaging information that pits the states against each other.


oh no, not 'shaming the worst states for being so terrible'!

/we do it with almost every kind of comparative data set out there
//why should 'look at the places that share this voting pattern in common' be off the table?
///next thing you know, we'll be talking about comparative educational outcomes too! heavens!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.