(CNN)   A federal grand jury is investigating a retired Kansas City cop who allegedly was on the payroll of the local drug kingpin, framed people for crimes they didn't commit, and exploited and terrorized Black residents for decades   (cnn.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Retired. Always retired.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just the one?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of those that work forces...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he forget to pay his tribute or something?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just a good ol' boy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another day in Kansas City...
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone watched The Shield too many times.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger Golubski

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


An IRL carl brutananadilewski
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Retired. Always retired.


It's nice that he has a hobby.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Retired. Always retired.


If he wasn't before, he is now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm shocked. Shocked that someone is prosecuting him.

All the rest of it is SOP from what I've seen.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I keep telling you, those people in prison, that say their not guilty, I put odd at least 33.33 percent of not half are not guilty of what their convicted of.
But, no! All criminals are idiots and of course they killed a sleeping cop for his gun. Sure. You farking idiots.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Allegedly. LOL
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pinner: Someone watched The Shield too many times.


Or. Where you think they came up with the stories. JFC
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment, but is hot on the trail.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't reform this.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
everybody has a hard time believing that this could be true

Oh, come ON!
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Black Drug kingpin hires dirty cop for collections.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When someone is in a position of power, and corrupt, and set on ruining your life... your life is going to be ruined.  It just is.

You may have the opportunity to decide if it's because they farked you over or because you murdered them.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I keep telling you, those people in prison, that say their not guilty, I put odd at least 33.33 percent of not half are not guilty of what their convicted of.
But, no! All criminals are idiots and of course they killed a sleeping cop for his gun. Sure. You farking idiots.


The issue is plea bargains.  Lets say you're innocent but charged with something that puts you behind bars for life.  They offer a plea deal that puts you behind bars for 10 years and makes you a felon.  Lawyers are expensive, minimum $100k to go to trial.  Can you afford $100k just to try to prove you're innocent?  When the DA has basically unlimited funds to put you in prison?

That $100k is the minimum.  Need expert witnesses?  More $$$.  Need I dunno what, I've never been in that situation.  But how many of you can come up with $100k when you're innocent.

IMHO, plea bargains need to be outlawed.  If the DA thinks they have a case they can file it.  If the courts get jammed up, so be it.

Also, if you're found not guilty then the DA should be required to reimburse you for your legal fees.

As it is the state has all the power, unless you're on the Forbes 100 zillionares list.  The average person can't afford a decent lawyer for anything beyond a divorce.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least two of those seem to be part of the job description.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I look forward to the gritty HBO adaptation.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Some of those that work forces...


All.

All of those that work forces.

Until I have incontrovertible evidence otherwise, assume the target is hostile.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Snotnose: plea bargains need to be outlawed


I've advocated this before. Plea bargains need to be entirely eliminated.

In addition, jailhouse snitch testimony needs to be completely prohibited as well.

Snotnose: the DA should be required to reimburse you for your legal fees


I would like to see a system where accused can choose their own lawyer from any of the private practice criminal defense lawyers. We can set a reasonable cap in place for hourly billing rate to avoid gouging, but anyone accused should be provided with an attorney of their choice. Payment for that attorney should be billed to the county just the same as they fund the state's attorney office.

Every criminal defendant should be provided with this option for an attorney, and it shouldn't cost anyone anything. Even if someone is wealthy and could afford their own attorney, the only way to equalize things before the law is to not have any criminal defense attorneys paid for out of people's own wealth.
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"is the subject of long-swirling allegations"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
