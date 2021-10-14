 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Nearly 50 dead after 13 story building in southern Taiwan was engulfed in flames shortly after 3AM local time. With helpful video of a completely unrelated fire in Spokane, WA for some damn reason   (wfaa.com) divider line
22
    More: News, English-language films, death toll, Life, southern Taiwan, Taiwan, American films, Republic of China, Death  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 7:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think it's unrelated, Subby.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese fire drill?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dnrtfa but was it cladding? It's always cladding, isn't it.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.wfaa.comView Full Size
media.wfaa.comView Full Size

Credit: AP
In this image taken from video by Taiwan's EBC, fire and smoke pour out from a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (EBC via AP )

Huh? Whatchoo talkin' bout subby?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concrete, steel, and glass and yet it went up quickly, sounds like someone completely farked up the design or implementation of the internal fire breaks.

aljazeera.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: [media.wfaa.com image 750x422][media.wfaa.com image 750x422]
Credit: AP
In this image taken from video by Taiwan's EBC, fire and smoke pour out from a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (EBC via AP )

Huh? Whatchoo talkin' bout subby?


The video at the bottom of the article was from the unrelated local fire.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: Dnrtfa but was it cladding? It's always cladding, isn't it.


Doesn't appear to be.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: [media.wfaa.com image 750x422][media.wfaa.com image 750x422]
Credit: AP
In this image taken from video by Taiwan's EBC, fire and smoke pour out from a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (EBC via AP )

Huh? Whatchoo talkin' bout subby?


Not the image, the video with the book fair and the building fire.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle usually doesn't have Chinese incendiary missile tails sticking out of the building, thus the photo.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Lurky McLurkerton: [media.wfaa.com image 750x422][media.wfaa.com image 750x422]
Credit: AP
In this image taken from video by Taiwan's EBC, fire and smoke pour out from a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (EBC via AP )

Huh? Whatchoo talkin' bout subby?

The video at the bottom of the article was from the unrelated local fire.


Damn. Fell for the classic Fark blunder of not actually reading TFA.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So according to the BBC story on this there were banging noises from the electrical feed for several days before this and a loud explosion just before the fire broke out, sounds like a transformer explosion. The electric company is going to have some explaining to do.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Lurky McLurkerton: [media.wfaa.com image 750x422][media.wfaa.com image 750x422]
Credit: AP
In this image taken from video by Taiwan's EBC, fire and smoke pour out from a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (EBC via AP )

Huh? Whatchoo talkin' bout subby?

The video at the bottom of the article was from the unrelated local fire.


WFAA is a Dallas station. That's a long ways away from Spokane, isn't it?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: So according to the BBC story on this there were banging noises from the electrical feed for several days before this


Sounds like their electricity hammer arrester may have failed.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but you know, they kept covid relatively in check, so why the fark is fark shiatting on them now?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: but you know, they kept covid relatively in check, so why the fark is fark shiatting on them now?


Is there ever a reason NOT to shiat on Spokane tho?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Chinese fire drill?


I'll bet they borrowed one of those Jewish space lasers.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robodog: So according to the BBC story on this there were banging noises from the electrical feed for several days before this and a loud explosion just before the fire broke out, sounds like a transformer explosion. The electric company is going to have some explaining to do.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once you've seen one building burn....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's be an international cereal arsonist.

/on purpose
//puffed rice shortage
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Dnrtfa but was it cladding? It's always cladding, isn't it.


The first thing that came to mind for me was Grenfell Tower. It makes me wonder how many other deathtraps are out there quietly threatening the lives of their residents. Awful news.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: robodog: Lurky McLurkerton: [media.wfaa.com image 750x422][media.wfaa.com image 750x422]
Credit: AP
In this image taken from video by Taiwan's EBC, fire and smoke pour out from a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (EBC via AP )

Huh? Whatchoo talkin' bout subby?

The video at the bottom of the article was from the unrelated local fire.

WFAA is a Dallas station. That's a long ways away from Spokane, isn't it?


Them and KREM (where the Spokane video came from) are both owned by Tegna.

I'm guessing the local stories from all the Tegna stations are on one server and the algorithm tries to pick out the ones it thinks are the most relevant to the story.

Nexstar is even worse about that.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.