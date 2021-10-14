 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOLO TV Reno)   They watched me whip, now they say nay nay   (kolotv.com) divider line
36
    More: Weird, Nevada, Interstate Highway System, East, City, North, Reno City Council, way line of I-80, Relative direction  
•       •       •

1204 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

Devo - Whip It (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube j_QLzthSkfM
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still legal to shoot a man to watch him die.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bankers afraid of a little devine punishment?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The torture never stops.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second leading cause of death in Nevada is by whip.  The first is by disappearing in the desert due to gambling debt.  They might have been whipped first.  Who knows, they disappeared.  Glad they whipped the nefarious whippers from causing further whipnastynish.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AK_Mabuhay: The second leading cause of death in Nevada is by whip.  The first is by disappearing in the desert due to gambling debt.


It makes you wonder how many skeletons will be found at the dried-up base of Lake Mead.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
family guy cool whip
Youtube 7ZmqJQ-nc_s
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d28l47h1uhvbhl.cloudfront.netView Full Size


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AK_Mabuhay: The second leading cause of death in Nevada is by whip.  The first is by disappearing in the desert due to gambling debt.  They might have been whipped first.  Who knows, they disappeared.  Glad they whipped the nefarious whippers from causing further whipnastynish.


Lotta suicides buried themselves out in the desert.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not happy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's usually pretty easy to tell them apart because people don't follow up a gunshot with "ride 'em in, Rawhiiiide".

At least, I don't.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of "shall not infringe" do they not understand?

If I can figure out how to weaponize LSD, can I claim a second amendment right to it? Or does that only apply to meth?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where there's a whip, there's a way!
Youtube YdXQJS3Yv0Y

I don't want obey the law today but the lord of the lash says nay nay nay
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be C/C permits?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. My penis is considered a whip in 20 states, including Nevada.  No more Circus Circus for me, I guess.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media3.giphy.com image 200x155]


I'll take "movies I forgot existed," for $1,000.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Not happy:

[Fark user image image 850x1315]


Add a gun and Mapplethrope will be very happy.

Instead of the whip.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Inconsolable..

inconsolable...
 
Apeman122000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: If I can figure out how to weaponize LSD


A super soaker and some DMSO should work nicely.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Football team stops playing to "Whip and Nae Nae"
Youtube BK6eEFd5Ko8
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not welcome in Reno anymore...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Proof fark is old. No one mentioned cars.
 
payattention
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA -The ordinance was passed to address the growing number of calls to police, when people called mistaking the cracking whips for gunshots.

From January of 2019 till June of 2021, there were 466 incidents of gun violence (either assault/battery, or homicide) in Reno (I assume they came from the specified area). One would think the residents could tell the difference...

/I would also love to hear about the area defined
//exactly who is 'complaining'?
///and what the hell is going on in Reno that there is such a plethora of whip cracking that they had to pass an ordinance??
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Obligatory

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j_QLzthS​kfM]


Devo plays the other one
Youtube -7WGSaZUQwc

The funniest joke during the Comedy Central run.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Even licorice ones?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: It's usually pretty easy to tell them apart because people don't follow up a gunshot with "ride 'em in, Rawhiiiide".

At least, I don't.


Or a "Yes Mistress"
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

payattention: /I would also love to hear about the area defined
//exactly who is 'complaining'?
///and what the hell is going on in Reno that there is such a plethora of whip cracking that they had to pass an ordinance??


So the argument against the ordinance was it unfairly targeted homeless people...
My wife and I were like "what are we missing in Reno, cuz that sounds like some thunderdome level action"
But yeah, the "defined area" is the casino core and the surrounding areas with a ton of homeless encampments.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Additionally, the ordinance outlines that cracking a whip within Reno city limits is unlawful

So my order's not going to be ready on time? Is that what they're saying?  The whole supply chain is breaking down!
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.