 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Smeggin' Thee Stallion   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
28
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Santiago Victoria, Burglary, Horse, Homeowner Catherine Engel, Felony, trail camera, Indian River Sheriff's Office affidavit  
•       •       •

1148 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 3:57 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
+1 Subby!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they gave him a COVID test when they booked him into jail. Sounds like he was feeling a little horse.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give him a Hands
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: I hope they gave him a COVID test when they booked him into jail. Sounds like he was feeling a little horse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A man goes to a psychiatrist. Says "Doc, all I can think about is farking a horse." Doc says "I see, would this be a mare or a stallion?" The guy replies "A mare of course!  I'm not gay!"
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pinkie Pie in Skyrim - Smile
Youtube Fp32TigGfZk


I got nuthin'
 
red230
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Poor guy was just...
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Sarah Lynn Voice): That's too much, man!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When cops Friday confronted Victoria at his residence, he reportedly "admitted to having sexual intercourse with the horse," but could not remember how many times.

I'm gonna go ahead and say that if you lose track of how many times you've farked a horse then you've got some issues.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The Indian River Sheriff's Office affidavit provides a graphic account of Victoria's alleged illicit conduct inside the barn."

Yeah, I don't need to read that. I'll just assume it was bad.
 
veale728
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's why you always clean up afterwards.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
meathome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dude...

just say neigh.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would imagine a horse is not really sized for a human. You could literally get farked by a horse but your orifices would suffer mightily in the process.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I would imagine a horse is not really sized for a human. You could literally get farked by a horse but your orifices would suffer mightily in the process.


They might or they might not. The main difficulty is getting the horse not to go crazy. I mean, humans can fit entire arms up their buttholes. I've seen people squat on traffic cones. It's not the size of the horse cock thay matters--hell, they sell horse-cock dildos--it's that the horse runs in instinct and it's just gonna do its horse thing, your non-horse butthole be damned. It's not like you can go, "Whoa, hold up there, horse, be gentle." That's what kills you.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I would imagine a horse is not really sized for a human. You could literally get farked by a horse but your orifices would suffer mightily in the process.

They might or they might not. The main difficulty is getting the horse not to go crazy. I mean, humans can fit entire arms up their buttholes. I've seen people squat on traffic cones. It's not the size of the horse cock thay matters--hell, they sell horse-cock dildos--it's that the horse runs in instinct and it's just gonna do its horse thing, your non-horse butthole be damned. It's not like you can go, "Whoa, hold up there, horse, be gentle." That's what kills you.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I'm gonna go ahead and say that if you lose track of how many times you've farked a horse then you've got some issues.


Yeah...like counting.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: A man goes to a psychiatrist. Says "Doc, all I can think about is farking a horse." Doc says "I see, would this be a mare or a stallion?" The guy replies "A mare of course!  I'm not gay!"


Didn't that exact thing happen when Dan Savage was interviewing a horse farker?
 
IDGAF
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, he had broken-in to foal around with a filly. Did the horse balk though? I think neigh.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: When cops Friday confronted Victoria at his residence, he reportedly "admitted to having sexual intercourse with the horse," but could not remember how many times.

I'm gonna go ahead and say that if you lose track of how many times you've farked a horse then you've got some issues.



Right. Like, "I farked the horse at least 2 times a day, for a year."  So we can guess that he probably farked the horse around 730 times.

But, no. He farked that horse so much he can't even provide an estimate.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think that only counts as "soaking" though.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size

I want to shower you with sugar lumps, and ride you over fences. Polish your hooves every single day and take you to the horse dentist
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
he should just move.

NSFW
The Grand Tour Colombia special | Farmers mate with donkeys
Youtube EtVnMU31nfU
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: DOCTORD000M: When cops Friday confronted Victoria at his residence, he reportedly "admitted to having sexual intercourse with the horse," but could not remember how many times.

I'm gonna go ahead and say that if you lose track of how many times you've farked a horse then you've got some issues.


Right. Like, "I farked the horse at least 2 times a day, for a year."  So we can guess that he probably farked the horse around 730 times.

But, no. He farked that horse so much he can't even provide an estimate.


Or he was saving face? I mean, it's a dumb way to save face, but if I was caught f*cking a horse, I absolutely would not admit how many times I'd done it.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So THAT's how ya keep 'm back on the farm!
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.