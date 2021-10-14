 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   UK offering 5000 temporary truck driver visas to EU citizens. A whopping 20 took them up on it   (theguardian.com) divider line
56
    More: Amusing, Conservative Party, Home Office, House of Lords, Liberal Democrats, Oliver Dowden, Labour Party, Conservatism, House of Commons of the United Kingdom  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ol' Queenie is going to have to start giving out privateering permissions again.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300 took them up on it.  With typical British efficiency, 20 have been processed.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO Brexit edition.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That many people wanted to be treated like shiat and then told to get the fark out on Christmas Eve?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
350 million lorry drivers are being sent to the EU every week.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yet another thing they did not think through..
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Time to bring back press gangs.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This never gets old:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
either my grandma or the queen drove trucks during the war, i can't remember which but maybe they should get one of them on it. not my grandma though 'cause she's dead.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.
 
Headso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They are going to need another  Operation Dynamo and have regular people loading up their cars to move goods around.
 
pdieten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Yet another thing they did not think through..


Well, when a country's citizens are arrogant enough to think they're so important that people will still love them even after they shiat on them, that does tend to be the end result.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Extreme dyslexia is hard to attract.  You don't think normal truckers like to drive on the wrong side of the road or have a rig that's missing a steering wheel in the correct place?
 
cocozilla [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
they....are....so...farked.
 
Headso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking


I think this is flying car math
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Headso: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking

I think this is flying car math


How so?  Tesla has far more of a working truck prototype now than that bozo Moller in Colorado ever did of a flying car.
 
padraig
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How on Earth did they think people would jump at the chance of a 3-month visa ?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.


And unlike drivers, the automated trucks don't need a citizenship.  No one to vet, smaller risk, etc. They just become a responsibility of customs folks for the most part.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a tough job:  Shift, accelerate, check your mirrors, kill a hooker...

--Jeremy Clarkson

"Not a perfect quote"
---Abraham Washington
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
suffer for your stupidity and racism.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They are also graciously offering to accept 1000 butchers from EU, let's see how that'll work out shall we?
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weren't there supposed to be Brits just waiting for a chance to work these jobs that were previously taken by them filthy foreigners?
cdn.betterttv.netView Full Size

Where they all at now?
 
acouvis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm always curious just how incompetent the UK's Labor party is that the Tories manage to maintain control...
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
YOU GUYS ARE BONED!

... what's that? We are too? fark.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Offer it to Ukrainians, Russians, or Serbians and you'll get 100,000 applicants.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: 300 took them up on it.  With typical British efficiency, 20 have been processed.


I was more thinking that it was a typical clickbaity headline.

300 out of 5000 isn't a lot. And I wonder why the UK even got 300 applicants.

Some of them might have a girlfriend or similar in the UK, the rest are probably so utter farkups that they can't get a job anywhere else where the pay and conditions are much, much, better.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.

[Fark user image 726x220]


Yeah, it's looked (to me) like a field with no future for some time now.  It's not that evident to everyone, however.  I think you have to look at it from, say, Walmart's perspective.  They would jump at the chance to not pay $120k per driver to get product into their stores.  That's an inefficiency that will work itself out.  Where Walmart goes, others follow suit.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving
 
Headso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Headso: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking

I think this is flying car math

How so?  Tesla has far more of a working truck prototype now than that bozo Moller in Colorado ever did of a flying car.


I think on very specific roads within 10 years you could have convoys of automated trucks or maybe ones that follow a real driver. With trucks especially the stakes are super high. I am just going off of reading a decent amount about the subject I am no expert so it's totally just an opinion.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: HotWingConspiracy: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.

[Fark user image 726x220]

Yeah, it's looked (to me) like a field with no future for some time now.  It's not that evident to everyone, however.  I think you have to look at it from, say, Walmart's perspective.  They would jump at the chance to not pay $120k per driver to get product into their stores.  That's an inefficiency that will work itself out.  Where Walmart goes, others follow suit.


Not anytime soon. Years & years away.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.


I hope not. Driverless trucks shouldn't be pressed into service.

I am sure they're going as fast as they can ready, what with the pressure from stockholders and all.

I don't think this is comparable to the pandemic, because the alternative to an unapproved vaccine was death. A lack of lorry drivers is just annoying.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.

And unlike drivers, the automated trucks don't need a citizenship.  No one to vet, smaller risk, etc. They just become a responsibility of customs folks for the most part.


The thing that is really holding them back, primarily OTR and not last mile, is regulation and liability. Those are more political issues than technical issues. Last mile is still a good ways out, but if you can get some of the OTR folks to start doing last mile.....

Eventually if this goes on long enough it becomes something where you start seeing someone to stick their neck out to try and throw some regulations around it. You still have a few years of a gap to get the equipment and logistics in place, but money can make a lot of that go faster.
 
Bungles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only way the Brectum's argument of "It's happening everywhere globally!" and "We're issuing emergency visas!" can make sense at the same time is if we're offering these visas to the people of Mars.
 
special20
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: This never gets old:


[Fark user image 425x459]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: HotWingConspiracy: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.

[Fark user image 726x220]

Yeah, it's looked (to me) like a field with no future for some time now.  It's not that evident to everyone, however.  I think you have to look at it from, say, Walmart's perspective.  They would jump at the chance to not pay $120k per driver to get product into their stores.  That's an inefficiency that will work itself out.  Where Walmart goes, others follow suit.


I think true self driving tech has been grossly overpromised and it's not going to be a thing for a very long time. They'd have better results with autonomous blimps or something.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.


Is that before or after the flying cars? Was promised those in high school, and I thought a flying Camaro would be worth the money.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Offer it to Ukrainians, Russians, or Serbians and you'll get 100,000 applicants.


Blimey. You guys are really poor.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Headso: They are going to need another  Operation Dynamo and have regular people loading up their cars to move goods around.


Sounds like a good idea, is the petrol station situation solved?

I'd be happy to freight goods with a trailer, if I were compensated. Just from the depots to the supermarkets would help I assume.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Headso: emersonbiggins: Headso: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking

I think this is flying car math

How so?  Tesla has far more of a working truck prototype now than that bozo Moller in Colorado ever did of a flying car.

I think on very specific roads within 10 years you could have convoys of automated trucks or maybe ones that follow a real driver. With trucks especially the stakes are super high. I am just going off of reading a decent amount about the subject I am no expert so it's totally just an opinion.


I feel like the first innovation will be long haul getting something so the driver can sleep through portions of the trip while the truck still goes.  Local freight isn't going automated anytime soon.  How do you tell an automated truck to park in the middle of the street for a delivery because the downtown CVS has no loading dock or alley?

/did my share of local logistics working for a distributorship
 
LineNoise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I hope not. Driverless trucks shouldn't be pressed into service.


I do some work with logistics companies. They have long had plans for this, and the regulatory side of it is really what is holding them back.

If you think a driverless truck is more dangerous for many applications than scraping the bottom of the barrel for truck drivers, or throwing minimally trained people out there, you are nuts.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.

Is that before or after the flying cars? Was promised those in high school, and I thought a flying Camaro would be worth the money.


I knew a guy who made a Camaro fly. Once.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: ColonelCathcart: Offer it to Ukrainians, Russians, or Serbians and you'll get 100,000 applicants.

Blimey. You guys are really poor.


Compared to the UK? Most places are poor.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving


The gift that keeps on taking.
 
Headso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Sounds like a good idea, is the petrol station situation solved?


yep
nbc-2.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Ketchuponsteak: I hope not. Driverless trucks shouldn't be pressed into service.

I do some work with logistics companies. They have long had plans for this, and the regulatory side of it is really what is holding them back.

If you think a driverless truck is more dangerous for many applications than scraping the bottom of the barrel for truck drivers, or throwing minimally trained people out there, you are nuts.


And if you enjoy gaslighting, then people won't bother making serious replies to you.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Why won't the bloody foreign bastards, whom we hated so much that we voted as a country to destroy our own economy just to be able to tell them to piss off, come back to move our damned lettuce and petrol?! These bloody people, I tell you..."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking - things like this might speed that up a bit.

Is that before or after the flying cars? Was promised those in high school, and I thought a flying Camaro would be worth the money.


I don't think flying cars will ever be a reality.  Autonomous trucks are more viable simply for the fact that they eliminate an inefficiency in the market, to be cold and calculating about it.  Flying cars never promised any of that.  Cool hobby, I guess.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: PartTimeBuddha: ColonelCathcart: Offer it to Ukrainians, Russians, or Serbians and you'll get 100,000 applicants.

Blimey. You guys are really poor.

Compared to the UK? Most places are poor.


No. I don't mean poor, like Ethiopia or Mongolia. I mean poor. Poor in the soul.

You're so poor you'd spend your money promoting a plague. Greatness eludes you. Even adequacy eludes you. As for humanity ... well, you flushed that a couple of Salisburys ago.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Headso: emersonbiggins: Headso: emersonbiggins: I think we're inside ten years of fully automated trucking

I think this is flying car math

How so?  Tesla has far more of a working truck prototype now than that bozo Moller in Colorado ever did of a flying car.

I think on very specific roads within 10 years you could have convoys of automated trucks or maybe ones that follow a real driver. With trucks especially the stakes are super high. I am just going off of reading a decent amount about the subject I am no expert so it's totally just an opinion.


Or they could just use the trains.
 
