(KTLA Los Angeles)   Alex Murdaugh arrested for stealing the insurance money meant for the sons of a housekeeper who died after tripping over the family dog. This guy's like Josey Wales, leaves dead people wherever he goes   (ktla.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...They insured the Help?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He got arrested while still in jail?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now spit.
 
orngwip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He got arrested while still in jail?


He was actually in Whorelando. A town in Florida filled with mice and princesses.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

orngwip: NewportBarGuy: He got arrested while still in jail?

He was actually in Whorelando. A town in Florida filled with mice and princesses.


I thought that was Kissmyassee.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: He got arrested while still in jail?


He said he had to go to rehab
the cops said no no no.
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the one where the son killed that girl while boating intoxicated or some such? And pushed the maid down the stairs? Both father and son ought to be in a 10x10 for the rest of their lives.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ...They insured the Help?


it's a murky tale and no mistake
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ...They insured the Help?


I believe it was the blanket policy on the property that paid out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imr8W​K​uqFZo
Fast Show - Scottish Inspector McMonkfish - Murder
Youtube IHdRGAotbHE
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd hate to be the lead investigator on the case.

Hey Carl I got another one for you, didn't report the death of a maid.
Put it on the pile
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well to be fair one son killed a gay guy he was having a secret affair with and another son killed a girl, so its like the whole family are killers. Who knows, maybe the mom killed the maid for stepping on her dog's paw.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Murdaugh she wrote... murdaugh she wrote
 
PvtStash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oh wow almost as if when we notice someone doing a shiatty immoral act, it's as if they are in fact just a shiatty immoral person that does all sorts of shiatty immoral stuff all the time. Go figure.
 
NoGods
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is the dog okay?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ...They insured the Help?

I believe it was the blanket policy on the property that paid out.


So Dbag went to the insurance company saying he was the dead maid's family's attorney and negotiated a settlement then kept the settlement.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NoGods: Is the dog okay?


did they even own a dog?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like Johnny Cash said:

Early one morning while making the rounds

I took a shot of cocaine and I shot my woman down.

I can't forget the day I shot that bad biatch down.  Come on and listen into me, lay off the whiskey and let that cocaine be!
 
