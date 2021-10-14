 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Forget food and fuel shortages, Brexit is finally hitting the UK where it hurts   (bbc.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess the Made in Britain versions all caught fire.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've run out of Spotted Dick?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am ok with this
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, whew, I was afraid the article would be about booze shortages and I would hate to see the UK in the grip of an apocalyptic booze shortage.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fornicated around and have received enlightenment.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gotfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean wands aren't made by an artisan in diagon alley, but rather in Diagong China?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was guessing beer & ale.

/Can't they just watch the movies?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Lack Friday?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's just silly Christmas gifts! One disaster after the next are just growing pains of an excellent deal!
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more Beatles merch?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you ever run out of Harry Potter wands? Cast a spell, you bloody git!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh, whew, I was afraid the article would be about booze shortages and I would hate to see the UK in the grip of an apocalyptic booze shortage.


Yeah, imagine sober Brits. They might actually vote in favor of their own best interests.

I believe that in my lifetime, the sun shall no longer rise on the British empire.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But a cartoon character told me this issue was all solved!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are their Marmite stocks? I go through a jar of it every two weeks - or a fortnight as it were.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the teeth? *checks article* Nope, wrong again.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ran out of scotch?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: But a cartoon character told me this issue was all solved!


More like nothing to do with Brexit and happening across the world.

The spectacle of dozens of ships queuing to enter jammed ports on America's west coast has become a familiar sight in recent weeks, as global supply chains from China and the Far East suffer bottlenecks caused by a "perfect storm" of factors such as port closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, labour shortages and a lack of warehouse space.
Among the goods feared likely to be delayed for Christmas are bicycle parts, toys, garden furniture and sporting equipment.
i has established that similar problems are now reaching Europe, with vessels waiting at anchor for up to a week to enter major European hubs. The two biggest container ports - Rotterdam and Antwerp - are working to full capacity and experiencing "heavily disrupted operations", according to logistics giant Kuehne+Nagel.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Yeah, imagine sober Brits. They might actually vote in favor of their own best interests.


We did, five years ago.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: ALL IS WELL!


As a Californian, I can't help but disagree with your assessment that we constitute the entire "rest of the world"
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xai: But a cartoon character told me this issue was all solved!

More like nothing to do with Brexit and happening across the world.

The spectacle of dozens of ships queuing to enter jammed ports on America's west coast has become a familiar sight in recent weeks, as global supply chains from China and the Far East suffer bottlenecks caused by a "perfect storm" of factors such as port closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, labour shortages and a lack of warehouse space.
Among the goods feared likely to be delayed for Christmas are bicycle parts, toys, garden furniture and sporting equipment.
i has established that similar problems are now reaching Europe, with vessels waiting at anchor for up to a week to enter major European hubs. The two biggest container ports - Rotterdam and Antwerp - are working to full capacity and experiencing "heavily disrupted operations", according to logistics giant Kuehne+Nagel.


I went through this idiotic argument with you at least 3 times on other threads, but this happening in other places isn't an excuse nor justification.

If we lost 20-30,000 truck drivers due to brexit, even if we had existing shortages - will those additional losses make the situation better or worse?

Before brexit we would be the last nation in europe to suffer because we could poach drivers from other countries with higher wages. After brexit we can't even though we've raised wages 60-70% in some cases.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh, whew, I was afraid the article would be about booze shortages and I would hate to see the UK in the grip of an apocalyptic booze shortage.


Yeah, my first thought upon reading the headline was rum, sodomy, and the lash
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Carter Pewterschmidt: ALL IS WELL!

As a Californian, I can't help but disagree with your assessment that we constitute the entire "rest of the world"


There have been many articles about the post-Covid disruption happening in the US, Europe, Asia, even New Zealand.

Mohamed El-Erian, and adviser to the insurance giant Allianz and president of Queens' College, Cambridge, says this week's surprise fall in factory output in China was a clear warning that the world economy could slump while prices were still rising quickly, a doomsday double whammy that almost sank the UK in the 1970s.
"The supply chain problems are much more persistent than most policymakers expected, although companies are less surprised," he said. "Governments are having to rethink quickly because the three elements - supply side, transport, labour - are coming together to blow a stagflationary wind through the global economy."
Energy shortages are providing the starkest illustration of the problem, with increasing numbers of petrol stations in the UK running out of fuel, and cities in northern China having to ration power and force factories in the world's number one manufacturing nation to shutter just when pre-Christmas demand is reaching a peak in the west.
Both countries have been caught out by not having enough reserves amid a scramble throughout the world for natural gas and for oil, which has almost doubled in price in 12 months to nearly $80 a barrel.
Along with ongoing Covid-related restrictions in some large manufacturing countries such as Vietnam, and a well-documented shortage of components such as computer chips, factories are simply not producing enough.

British car production dropped by 27% year on year in August as a lack of semiconductors and led to a big drop in the number of vehicles exported to Australia, the US and China. On Thursday, Volkswagen, Ford and Opel maker Stellantis announced fresh temporary closures in Germany because of the chip problem. Opel is closing a plant until 2022 - the longest such stoppage so far.
In Japan, an index of stocks of finished goods has dropped to levels not even seen in the wake of 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.
But even if they could get their hands on more sources of energy and materials, and factories could make more goods, it would still cost more to ship things. Drewry's shipping index, which measures the cost of containers, is up 291% compared with a year ago. On some busy routes, such as from China to Europe's biggest port Rotterdam, the cost of shipping a container has risen sixfold in the past year.
The problems don't end when the goods arrive at a port, with labour shortages presenting a final problem in the increasingly tortuous journey of products to their final destination. A lack of truck drivers in many parts of Europe, partly because of disputes over conditions and partly because of ongoing Covid restrictions, is causing delays.
Flavio Romero Macau, a supply chain expert at Edith Cowan University in Western Australia, says that massive pent-up consumer demand in the wake of the pandemic has strained the world's delicately balanced economic ecosystem.

Is all this because of Brexit?

I never realised how important the UK was!
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They should just use https://govalo.com/
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xai: I went through this idiotic argument with you at least 3 times on other threads, but this happening in other places isn't an excuse nor justification.


If it's happening in lots of other places where it clearly isn't because of Brexit then trying to argue that the same thing happening her is because of Brexit is a bizarre argument.

Xai: If we lost 20-30,000 truck drivers due to brexit


The RFA say we lost 12,000 EU workers, and are short 100,000.

Xai: will those additional losses make the situation better or worse?


Well we're not suffering any worse than other countries according to many Farkers who have reported shortages just as bad in the US. That is small but noticeable. Only gullible Farkers who believe media reports claiming the shops are all empty, there's no food, start panic buying now etc think the UK is suffering any real actual problems.
Even the petrol "shortage" is now long over. And all they did was get a few dozen soldiers driving tankers for a few days.

If the argument was that the petrol "shortage" was because of Brexit then the fact that "shortage" has now gone away without needing thousands of EU workers clearly shows that Brexit was not the problem, right?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xai: If we lost 20-30,000 truck drivers due to brexit


The RFA say we lost 12,000 EU workers, and are short 100,000.


So you admit that we've made our situation worse and you surely agree that based on this - https://www.theguardian.com/busines​s/2​021/oct/13/just-20-uk-visas-issued-to-​foreign-lorry-drivers-government-admit​s?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&u​tm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

brexit has also taken away one key tool in fighting this shortage of truckers.

I agree that it isn't the sole cause of this problem, but it has made things worse than they otherwise would have been and prevented us from tackling it. Kicked us when we were proverbially down.

Carter Pewterschmidt: If the argument was that the petrol "shortage" was because of Brexit then the fact that "shortage" has now gone away without needing thousands of EU workers clearly shows that Brexit was not the problem, right?


the shortage has just shunted to other logistics areas - I still have bare shelves in my supermarket (i went mere hours ago)
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went with my girlfriends (we were all in our 40s, mind you) to Salem, MA, a few years ago. There was a Harry Potter store there. They were in that store for over an hour agonizing over which stick they each wanted. A stick!?!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I went with my girlfriends (we were all in our 40s, mind you) to Salem, MA, a few years ago. There was a Harry Potter store there. They were in that store for over an hour agonizing over which stick they each wanted. A stick!?!


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was guessing toothpaste and dental floss but Harry Potter works too.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Well we're not suffering any worse than other countries according to many Farkers who have reported shortages just as bad in the US.


Most Farkers probably haven't spent time in their own properties (rather than hotels) in the UK (central London) and the US (West Coast and semi-rural Appalachia) in the past six months. I have - returning to the US eight days ago.

There is a breadth of shortages, from food, through appliances, to basic household items, in England that simply isn't seen in the US and, with the exception of the toilet paper frenzy, hasn't been seen at any point during the pandemic.

I further would posit that it should be easier to get pasta from Italy to England than from Italy to California, yet it's not California where the shelves are picked bare.

By all means feel free to tell me that I'm either lying or that the Daily Mail has assured you Brexit hasn't had an impact, so it's clearly all fine.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Madman drummers bummers: Oh, whew, I was afraid the article would be about booze shortages and I would hate to see the UK in the grip of an apocalyptic booze shortage.

Yeah, imagine sober Brits. They might actually vote in favor of their own best interests.

I believe that in my lifetime, the sun shall no longer rise on the British empire.


Last time they ran short on booze the went around the world in search for more.
 
