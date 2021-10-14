 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Jackwagon who greatly contributed to the hellscape we're living in now wants to put things right. So, we're all cool, yeah?   (arstechnica.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ara is getting played. He's still laughing.

He should be kidnapped, debriefed Cheney-style, and only released after giving up all his money (which he hasn't, has he?).

This has to be done as he will never be punished by the pussy DOJ.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hacker X

You're not a hacker; you're a fraudster.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA. What's Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project up to this time?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him help.  It's not as if we're in a position to turn it down. But fark him.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, sure.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only difference between he and Faux News is that he was too chickenshiat to give his name. Farking coward!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hacker x:What do you want?
Me:I'd like to live just long enough to be there when they cut off your head and stick it on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations that some favors come with too high a price. I would look up at your lifeless eyes and wave like this. [gives a mockingly cheerful finger waggle] Can you and your associates arrange this for me, Mr. Hacker?
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate this from and I hope he appreciates it when I say GFY and bloated meat sack you rode in on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fake news impresario who has now decided to break his silence is "ethical hacker" Robert Willis.

If that's an "ethical" hacker I don't want to meet an unethical one.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then make amends for everything you did.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mueller was wrong! It wasn't the Russians. It was me! Me! Me! Meee!!! So anyway, I helped publish a bunch of horseshiat for a couple shadowy people who paid me a lot of money to do it. Not Russia."
 
HugsAndPuppies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give my standard answer: When you've saved twice as many lives as you've destroyed, we'll talk.

Until then, EABOD, GFY, and GTFO
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take it back.  He said he's a social liberal but fiscal conservative.  That means he's a conservative.  And he thinks Hillary was more establishment than Trump?  That means he's a moron.  I hope he gets covid.  Or cancer.  Or covidcancer.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he took the gig as revenge against Democrats who "destroyed" his home state? Did the article mention which state is his home state? (I didn't notice if it did). Because last I checked all 50 states still exist.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the Hall: Cause of Cancer
Youtube gJ7uXqRWx84
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude is looking to gin up work and get paid, using his previous misdeeds as a resume.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool -- yeah, not really. At all
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: debriefed Cheney-style


as in going duck hunting?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: I take it back.  He said he's a social liberal but fiscal conservative.  That means he's a conservative.  And he thinks Hillary was more establishment than Trump?  That means he's a moron.  I hope he gets covid.  Or cancer.  Or covidcancer.


If there's ONE thing Hillbag is, it's establishment.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he can do to help out is kill himself.

If he would donate 100% of his wealth to planned parenthood, and then self immolate on the steps of the Lincoln memorial, he could earn his forgiveness.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: I take it back.  He said he's a social liberal but fiscal conservative.  That means he's a conservative.  And he thinks Hillary was more establishment than Trump?  That means he's a moron.  I hope he gets covid.  Or cancer.  Or covidcancer.


Restless Anal Syndrome from long covid.

Does that work?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Hacker x:What do you want?
Me:I'd like to live just long enough to be there when they cut off your head and stick it on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations that some favors come with too high a price. I would look up at your lifeless eyes and wave like this. [gives a mockingly cheerful finger waggle] Can you and your associates arrange this for me, Mr. Hacker?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: So he took the gig as revenge against Democrats who "destroyed" his home state? Did the article mention which state is his home state? (I didn't notice if it did). Because last I checked all 50 states still exist.


I couldn't find anything online about him, either. He's just some random fall guy or has delusions of grandeur.
 
Top Geezer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "I hated the establishment, Republicans, and Democrats, and Hillary was the target because she was as establishment as it got and was the only candidate that was all but guaranteed to be running on the main ticket in the future 2016 cycle," said Willis. "If I were to choose a lesser evil at the time, it would have, without a doubt, been the Republican Party, since I had moved to the new city due to the Democrats literally destroying my previous home state. It felt like good revenge."

Uh-huh.

I hear a dog whistle.

Fark this guy.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: And he thinks Hillary was more establishment than


All depends on which establishment you're talking about. Just the Qs? Clearly that's TFG. At the time he was getting elected, we had hints of how deep his connections ran but for a while they weren't all that clear until it was too late. It's how he won, after all, by convincing enough idiots that he wasn't connected.

In hindsight, now we know exactly how big it all is, so it's hard to say Hilary now. But when we didn't know or were blissfully unaware of how deep the whole thing went? I can see that at least.

\and no, I don't mention his name ever
\\If I could give it the ancient Egyptian treatment at this point and strike him from reality I would
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any ethical hackers out there able to provide the full Dox details for this POS?
Because that info needs to be spread everywhere.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: LL316: I take it back.  He said he's a social liberal but fiscal conservative.  That means he's a conservative.  And he thinks Hillary was more establishment than Trump?  That means he's a moron.  I hope he gets covid.  Or cancer.  Or covidcancer.

If there's ONE thing Hillbag is, it's establishment.


I'm not saying she's not establishment.  I'm saying Trump was at least her equal there.  Hell, that wasn't even his first POTUS election run.  The guy was clearly deep in the weeds with any legitimate complaint anyone would have against politicians.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I were to choose a lesser evil at the time, it would have, without a doubt, been the Republican Party, since I had moved to the new city due to the Democrats literally destroying my previous home state. It felt like good revenge."

What states have been "literally destroyed" by Democrats?  You can certainly make arguments that Democratic corruption in a city, like, say, Chicago, has been problematic, but Chicago isn't some dystopian hellscape.. but a state?  I want receipts, asshat

LL316: I take it back.  He said he's a social liberal but fiscal conservative.  That means he's a conservative.  And he thinks Hillary was more establishment than Trump?  That means he's a moron.  I hope he gets covid.  Or cancer.  Or covidcancer.


He's a social liberal/fiscal conservative, but he hates Hillary Clinton, whose reputation has been as a social liberal/fiscal conservative who was dragged left by Bernie in a tough primary after this asshole was supposedly hired to do what he claims.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill yourself, dude.  that's how you help.  People like you need to stop existing.  If you want to confess all, then fine.  Do it.  Tell all, everything down to the last detail.  Include the parts where you knew it was wrong, and still kept going.  Just confess everything.

Then kill yourself.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: He said he's a social liberal but fiscal conservative.  That means he's a conservative.


*Scratches head* Isn't that how you've described yourself? Not attacking, just genuinely confused on your flavor of Fark Independent.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone deserves every bit of suffering the universe can muster, without the possibility of relief, it is this person.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: The Irresponsible Captain: Hacker x:What do you want?
Me:I'd like to live just long enough to be there when they cut off your head and stick it on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations that some favors come with too high a price. I would look up at your lifeless eyes and wave like this. [gives a mockingly cheerful finger waggle] Can you and your associates arrange this for me, Mr. Hacker?

[Fark user image 534x302] [View Full Size image _x_]


Big because he was a great actor:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pundits and governments just might have given Russia too much credit, he says, when a whole system of manipulating people's perception and psychology was engineered and operated from within the US.

Uh-oh, don't let the Fark Junior McCarthy League find this out.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on, you Farkers don't remember that state that was LITERALLY DESTROYED by Democrats?
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"fun-sounding job" came his way years after he had already left Connecticut and a life of poverty behind.

Stamford. Stamford Connecticut-per some part of the article-poverty? Yeeaahhh....uh it ain't exactly "poor" there. Metro North train to NYC from the train station, express, gets ya into the city in under an hour. Also, Vince McMahon's wrassling empire (last I read) located in Stamford.

Punchable face.

Looks exactly like I thought he would.

May all the torment he has deliberatly cause, torment him the rest of his days.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: I take it back.  He said he's a social liberal but fiscal conservative.  That means he's a conservative.  And he thinks Hillary was more establishment than Trump?  That means he's a moron.  I hope he gets covid.  Or cancer.  Or covidcancer.


I don't have much against Hillary and I despise Trump, but....I'm gonna have to agree that the person who's been in politics for 4 decades is a bit more "establishment" than the reality-show host who, even after being president for 4 years, appears to still not understand how the establishment works.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care how smart you think you are, if you ever thought Trump was a good idea then you have always been an abject moron.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hacker x?  i'd rather hear what hacker pschorr has to say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This dbag should be executed by pan frying.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
this guy is so full of shiat it's coming out his ears
 
Watubi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Russia played such a minor role that they weren't even a blip on the radar, the hacker told me recently."

It's not where the stories originated, it's who funded the operation, Jackhole.  If you want to back up that statement, tell us where the money came from
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Meh.
Looks like your typical neckbeard Farkdotcom Lolbertarian Independent voter douchebag.
 
HugsAndPuppies
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Oh come on, you Farkers don't remember that state that was LITERALLY DESTROYED by Democrats?


That was the Bowling Green Massacre right?  What do I win?
 
Snake Oiler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hillary kicking him in the head with an iron boot was probably the last straw
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He deserves a kick in the yambag from every man, woman, and child in America....with a steel toed boot. At the very least.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
surely now that he's outed himself as a complete liar/lie propagator, things will start to get better for him.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: So he took the gig as revenge against Democrats who "destroyed" his home state? Did the article mention which state is his home state? (I didn't notice if it did). Because last I checked all 50 states still exist.


Connecticut.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For some reason, I suddenly remembered the high school charity drives where $5 lets you swing a sledge at a junk car a few times.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Isn't Connecticut full of rich GOPers?  In what way was it destroyed?  did Hillary demand that those that make less 200m a year be allowed to rent an apartment or something?
 
