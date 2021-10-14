 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Ohio is the only state where strangulation is not a felony, so everyone grab a chicken and get to it   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Teton County, Wyoming, Violence, Grand Teton National Park, Child abuse, Wyoming, Abuse, death of YouTuber Gabby Petito, Domestic violence  
655 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 2:20 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, subs.

AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home to many serial killers, 🤔
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Choke on it, Ohio
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farmer Brown / Chicken Reel
Youtube DDz2DH5uKR8
 
Headso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read some crazy stat that if your male spouse strangles you in a fight there's a very large percentage chance that he will go on to kill you. It should be a very serious crime especially in the cases of spousal abuse.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Approves.

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've choked my chicken in most every state.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Murder is still frowned upon in many cases.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
States Rights!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Already got to it twice today, subby!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't see the point of calling it out specifically. Generic laws against murder, assault, etc. should cover it.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is not true.  What they mean to say is that strangulation is not specifically identified in Ohio law.  Murder, felonious assault and aggravated assault are still felonies.  (in addition there are some circumstances where simple assualt can be a felony).

If a strangulation arises to those levels, causing "serious physical harm," or death, then it would be a felony.
 
Dr. Explodey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: This is not true.  What they mean to say is that strangulation is not specifically identified in Ohio law.  Murder, felonious assault and aggravated assault are still felonies.  (in addition there are some circumstances where simple assualt can be a felony).

If a strangulation arises to those levels, causing "serious physical harm," or death, then it would be a felony.


So just fun strangulation, then.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Given the harm from the Catholic Church over the years, is it okay in Ohio to take out my frustration by bopping the Bishop?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I couldn't figure why in the fark someone wrote a story about the one state where this wasn't illegal. Finally decided to look for were the news station was from. Mystery solved (It's been a long week, sick as shiat with some upper respiratory crap).
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: This is not true.  What they mean to say is that strangulation is not specifically identified in Ohio law.  Murder, felonious assault and aggravated assault are still felonies.  (in addition there are some circumstances where simple assualt can be a felony).

If a strangulation arises to those levels, causing "serious physical harm," or death, then it would be a felony.


Unless you have a real scuzzball lawyer and/or are connected.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr. Explodey: PaceyWhitter: This is not true.  What they mean to say is that strangulation is not specifically identified in Ohio law.  Murder, felonious assault and aggravated assault are still felonies.  (in addition there are some circumstances where simple assualt can be a felony).

If a strangulation arises to those levels, causing "serious physical harm," or death, then it would be a felony.

So just fun strangulation, then.


Well, I don't know how other states handle it, but it person A were to strangle person B, but they were to stop and do about as much harm as person A slugging person B in the face.  I would not see why the strangulation would deserve a felony while the punching would deserve a misdemeanor.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Already got to it twice today, subby!


New meds are working congrats. Might want to close your curtains .... probation, remember
 
doomjesse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I don't see the point of calling it out specifically. Generic laws against murder, assault, etc. should cover it.


It's like hate crimes.  It's to differentiate between those times it's done out of love.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
according to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention.

In other news: There's a Institute on Strangulation Prevention.
What exactly would it be that they do?
 
IDGAF
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sweet! Thanks FoxNews for informing me that it isn't currently a felony. I need to go see how my wife's day is going. brb.

/Ohioan
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IDGAF: Sweet! Thanks FoxNews for informing me that it isn't currently a felony. I need to go see how my wife's day is going. brb.

/Ohioan


Your wife is fine, she's showering now and will be home soon. Said something about you farking a hot pocket, oh well
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
does it not fall under the banner of assault?

/dnrtfa
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, there has been a reported sighting of Brian Laundrie camping in Ohio.

/Ohio.  Round on the ends and dead inside.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jim32rr: IDGAF: Sweet! Thanks FoxNews for informing me that it isn't currently a felony. I need to go see how my wife's day is going. brb.

/Ohioan

Your wife is fine, she's showering now and will be home soon. Said something about you farking a hot pocket, oh well


Well, now you know why I used the Hot Pocket.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/former Ohioan
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IDGAF: jim32rr: IDGAF: Sweet! Thanks FoxNews for informing me that it isn't currently a felony. I need to go see how my wife's day is going. brb.

/Ohioan

Your wife is fine, she's showering now and will be home soon. Said something about you farking a hot pocket, oh well

Well, now you know why I used the Hot Pocket.


I like the back pocket, you do you
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.