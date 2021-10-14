 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Between June and September, Covid-19 accounted for 90,000 deaths among independent virus researchers   (king5.com) divider line
45
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in the U.S.?

How's the rest of the world doing?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their body, their choice.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can do better than this.
We are better than this.

I want to see at least 200k over the fall and winter quarters.  Each.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of dead researchers.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you to our control group. Keep that data coming!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: That's a lot of dead researchers.


I'm curious how many dependent virus researchers died.  We're only getting part of the story.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all Biden's fault.  And Kamala Harris' fault too.
 
redmid17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how sound that methodology is but the numbers look ballpark with what we know about the efficacy of the vaccines and current cases / hospitalizations / deaths of vax vs unvax.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redmid17: I don't know how sound that methodology is but the numbers look ballpark with what we know about the efficacy of the vaccines and current cases / hospitalizations / deaths of vax vs unvax.


It's one of the more conservative estimates I've seen. And we're still going to have to unfark the numbers in R states as well.

If anything I'd bet we've already crosses the 7 figure mark.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: This is all Biden's fault.  And Kamala Harris' fault too.


No, no, no, no, no. The proper way to frame all of this is by thanking Obama.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But according to the Republican governors, the numbers are much smaller!
Almost zero in Florida!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest easy, Universe. We'll all get back on track once that other guy is reinstated as President in November.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: But according to the Republican governors, the numbers are much smaller!
Almost zero in Florida!


Republicanism at its purest:

The problem is never the actual problem, it's just about lying and manipulating peoples' perception of the problem.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine habit is expensive, so it said.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how many independent researchers died from meth gone wrong? Or hold my beer? Or cracking a skull on the toilet from slipping on baby shampoo that the stupid kids were playing with in the bathroom even though I've told you a thousand times that we don't play in the bathroom, we only play in the playroom and outside, no I don't care what you wanted to just do first, it's time to get ready for bed it's not play time, and I don't care what your brother is doing he's only two years old he doesn't know any better and I will deal with him but you are old enough to know that you still have to follow my directions we have to get up early for school tomorrow and no it's not the weekend and I cannot just make it the weekend we have to get ready for bed?

We need to know these things for comparison.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry I yelled. Let's read a book and I'll sing you a song.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lanes just opening up on the highway.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah buts least I ain't got no 5G transmitter so they can dig up me body and make me vote Democrap.
 
fat boy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In completely unrelated news, it's nothing short of a miracle that Florida is only experiencing 3-5 deaths per day.

I mean, their grand total numbers are growing almost exponentially, but what's past is past. Or passed. Or something. Whatever.
 
roc6783
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: We can do better than this.
We are better than this.

I want to see at least 200k over the fall and winter quarters.  Each.


Rookienumbers.gif
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: In completely unrelated news, it's nothing short of a miracle that Florida is only experiencing 3-5 deaths per day.

I mean, their grand total numbers are growing almost exponentially, but what's past is past. Or passed. Or something. Whatever.


Pretty sure the Florida Department of Health has been told by the governors office that any mention of covid gets written on the back side of the death certificates.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: In completely unrelated news, it's nothing short of a miracle that Florida is only experiencing 3-5 deaths per day.

I mean, their grand total numbers are growing almost exponentially, but what's past is past. Or passed. Or something. Whatever.


It might mean that only the strong have survived in Florida. This might not be good news.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: In completely unrelated news, it's nothing short of a miracle that Florida is only experiencing 3-5 deaths per day.

I mean, their grand total numbers are growing almost exponentially, but what's past is past. Or passed. Or something. Whatever.


Backdating deaths makes Florida's new daily death numbers look great on Worldometers and that's all that counts!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: This is all Biden's fault.  And Kamala Harris' fault too.


And that wap
 
Flincher
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x396]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The unvaccinated are dying?  And the problem is?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Herd immunity roulette players.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That doesn't seem like anything 'just like the flu'.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

erik-k: Begoggle: But according to the Republican governors, the numbers are much smaller!
Almost zero in Florida!

Republicanism at its purest:

The problem is never the actual problem, it's just about lying and manipulating peoples' perception of the problem.


It is incredibly difficult to hide the excess death numbers.

We'll know, just a bit late and with a bit less accuracy.  The average person will definitely notice a death rate that has more than doubled.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Grandfather Nurgle laughs in His garden, and sips a corona.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: But how many independent researchers died from meth gone wrong? Or hold my beer? Or cracking a skull on the toilet from slipping on baby shampoo that the stupid kids were playing with in the bathroom even though I've told you a thousand times that we don't play in the bathroom, we only play in the playroom and outside, no I don't care what you wanted to just do first, it's time to get ready for bed it's not play time, and I don't care what your brother is doing he's only two years old he doesn't know any better and I will deal with him but you are old enough to know that you still have to follow my directions we have to get up early for school tomorrow and no it's not the weekend and I cannot just make it the weekend we have to get ready for bed?

We need to know these things for comparison.


I take it you haven't found the Legos under the covers of your bed yet either?
 
illegal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: That doesn't seem like anything 'just like the flu'.


Umm, 1918? It's kinda why we made the flu vaccine.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You win again Darwin.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's where we were with rising vaccinations and solid safety protocols nationwide. It could have kept going lower.

Fark user imageView Full Size

FAFO is where they decided to drive us.

Oh well.
 
Cheese Whiz Kid [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be fair, the 90,000 included a few innocent children that these anti-vax farkwads murdered.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cheese Whiz Kid: To be fair, the 90,000 included a few innocent children that these anti-vax farkwads murdered.


TFA reads 90K adults. They only counted people who threw their money in the suicide booth.
 
jbuist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

redmid17: I don't know how sound that methodology is but the numbers look ballpark with what we know about the efficacy of the vaccines and current cases / hospitalizations / deaths of vax vs unvax.


It's some decent back of the envelope type estimate.

To get a more complete picture you'd want to get an estimate of what spread would have looked like if people had been vaccinated. That would have lowered the total number of infections meaning even fewer deaths.  Put another way, with greater vaccination some of the vaccinated deaths and unvaccinated deaths would not have occured.

But that's a lot of work... and a new article isn't going to relay how you do that properly. Hell, I don't know off the top of my head.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: stuhayes2010: That's a lot of dead researchers.

I'm curious how many dependent virus researchers died.  We're only getting part of the story.


Yes it kills children too.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: erik-k: Begoggle: But according to the Republican governors, the numbers are much smaller!
Almost zero in Florida!

Republicanism at its purest:

The problem is never the actual problem, it's just about lying and manipulating peoples' perception of the problem.

It is incredibly difficult to hide the excess death numbers.

We'll know, just a bit late and with a bit less accuracy.  The average person will definitely notice a death rate that has more than doubled.


Half of "the average person" has failed to notice that trickle down quote 'economics' is a transparent scam after 45 years of its complete and total failure.

The absolutely incontrovertible facts of how many people covid is killing, and that virtually all of them are unvaccinated, are staring everyone right in the face every day. Antivax liars go on fascist propaganda media to lie about it every day, and antivax cultists die choking on their own lungs burbling that "it's not covid."

If it were possible to reason with antivaxxers, religious believers or trumpists, there wouldn't BE any antivaxxers, religious believers or trumpists.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 720x960]


I really like the anti vax research. I'd trust her on anything.
 
