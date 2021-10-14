 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Joy Division, The Church, World Party, and The Darling Buds. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #267. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
47
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 Oct 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Szervusz haverok.
Remélem jól vagytok
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Szervusz haverok.
Remélem jól vagytok


Nói gì?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Szervusz haverok.
Remélem jól vagytok


こんにちはみんな。私はあなたが元気であることを願っています

/google translate ftw
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wedding Present have been doing pop up acoustic gigs all over Brighton this afternoon
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Has anyone listened to the new Soft Cell single "Bruises on my Illusions"?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.


whynotboth.jpg
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who here is a fan of The Bolshoi? I am listening to the song Lindy's Party now. Love those guys.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, moved into the new house and the LR has 2 almost perfect corners. Might be Klipschhorn time again. There's a walnut set for sale in Westminster, but they sounded shady on the phone.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Has anyone listened to the new Soft Cell single "Bruises on my Illusions"?


Not yet. Is it any good?
There's rumoured to be an album in the works too
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drewogatory: So, moved into the new house and the LR has 2 almost perfect corners. Might be Klipschhorn time again. There's a walnut set for sale in Westminster, but they sounded shady on the phone.


No harm in going to listen to them in person
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here.  About to stroll into my noon meeting.  Be with you in a few.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A quick thanks to my anonymous sponsor....

and a quick warm-up track, while we still have the time
Jon Astley - Jane's Getting Serious (1987)
Youtube K2mAQPwYf7A
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Who here is a fan of The Bolshoi? I am listening to the song Lindy's Party now. Love those guys.


they are show favourites and they get frequent runouts on the show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: bedonkadonk: Has anyone listened to the new Soft Cell single "Bruises on my Illusions"?

Not yet. Is it any good?
There's rumoured to be an album in the works too


there is, and a tour. iirc the album is about done already.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: bedonkadonk: Has anyone listened to the new Soft Cell single "Bruises on my Illusions"?

Not yet. Is it any good?
There's rumoured to be an album in the works too


Sounds like a less angsty production of Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret....there's an undertone of Sex Dwarf in it. 

One foot in the past, facing the future.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Who here is a fan of The Bolshoi? I am listening to the song Lindy's Party now. Love those guys.


Trevor Tanner's voice is one of my favorites!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank heavens she didn't play us out with her phone again
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bloody hell I cannae believe it's THURSDAY.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ooh ohh. I know this one
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pc_gator: ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.

[i.redd.it image 631x411]


like i said...whynotboth.jpg
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: Ooh ohh. I know this one


I didn't, but it's a damn fine start to my evening...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.

[i.redd.it image 631x411]

like i said...whynotboth.jpg


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: Ooh ohh. I know this one

I didn't, but it's a damn fine start to my evening...


Gorgeous innit?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.

[i.redd.it image 631x411]

like i said...whynotboth.jpg


Joy Order is my Breakfast Club Goth/Pop Princesses Cover Band
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: bedonkadonk: Has anyone listened to the new Soft Cell single "Bruises on my Illusions"?

Not yet. Is it any good?
There's rumoured to be an album in the works too


I need to listen to it a few more times.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.

[i.redd.it image 631x411]

like i said...whynotboth.jpg

Joy Order is my Breakfast Club Goth/Pop Princesses Cover Band


What ya doin' to me Breakfast (Club Goth/Pop Princesses Cover Band)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*paging djslowdive*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.

[i.redd.it image 631x411]

like i said...whynotboth.jpg

Joy Order is my Breakfast Club Goth/Pop Princesses Cover Band


why not new division?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: *paging djslowdive*


he's oversleeping, he thinks it's his birthday
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.

[i.redd.it image 631x411]

like i said...whynotboth.jpg

[media0.giphy.com image 500x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


you say blasphemer, i say greedy
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: *paging djslowdive*

he's oversleeping, he thinks it's his birthday


What? Is he the queen or something?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dobry wieczór, dziewczęta i chłopcy!
Wielka szkoda, że to nie piątek, ale zawsze możemy trochę poudawać.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.

[i.redd.it image 631x411]

like i said...whynotboth.jpg

Joy Order is my Breakfast Club Goth/Pop Princesses Cover Band

why not new division?


That's my Wrestlemania Punk/Jock Rebels Cover Band
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Dobry wieczór, dziewczęta i chłopcy!
Wielka szkoda, że to nie piątek, ale zawsze możemy trochę poudawać


Be a little bit what??? WHAT?? TELLLL MEEEEEEE!!!1!11TY!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Lioness7: Dobry wieczór, dziewczęta i chłopcy!
Wielka szkoda, że to nie piątek, ale zawsze możemy trochę poudawać

Be a little bit what??? WHAT?? TELLLL MEEEEEEE!!!1!11TY!


Ah, pretend a little,got it.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: *paging djslowdive*

he's oversleeping, he thinks it's his birthday

What? Is he the queen or something?


Maybeeeeee? His crown/necklance is more chainy than diamondy tho

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: Szervusz haverok.
Remélem jól vagytok


Do you know that "szervusz" sounds exactly like our "serwus" but we virtually stopped to use it when I was about 2 years old?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dead Souls as a B-Side is insane, but that's Alternative for you.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Anyone want to fight over Joy Division vs. New Order? For the record, it's obviously Joy Division.


I'll say it openly. I don't want to fight but I 100% agree.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: Szervusz haverok.
Remélem jól vagytok

Do you know that "szervusz" sounds exactly like our "serwus" but we virtually stopped to use it when I was about 2 years old?


It's quite common around our region of Europe
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Lioness7: Dobry wieczór, dziewczęta i chłopcy!
Wielka szkoda, że to nie piątek, ale zawsze możemy trochę poudawać

Be a little bit what??? WHAT?? TELLLL MEEEEEEE!!!1!11TY!



Never ever use google translator!

But yes, we can pretend a bit that it's Friday today. I'd love it to be.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear that intro I keep expecting it to be Red Light
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lioness7: thespindrifter: Lioness7: Dobry wieczór, dziewczęta i chłopcy!
Wielka szkoda, że to nie piątek, ale zawsze możemy trochę poudawać

Be a little bit what??? WHAT?? TELLLL MEEEEEEE!!!1!11TY!


Never ever use google translator!

But yes, we can pretend a bit that it's Friday today. I'd love it to be.


I'll pretend with you! Too bad dj can't play Friday I'm in Love.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.