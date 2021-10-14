 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Person shot near Muckleshoot. Police investigation hinges on question of whether or not the victim is, in fact, a Muckle   (kiro7.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're a wizard, Harry!
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't speak to other places subby but here casinos are on tribal land usually and the Muckleshoots are an actual tribe with a reservation and have their own police force. Also, don't be racist.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for subs to find Humptulips.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad took me to Muckleshoot Casino for my 21st birthday.  He was shocked I won $100 on the nickel slots.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got punched in the muckle once.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: I can't speak to other places subby but here casinos are on tribal land usually and the Muckleshoots are an actual tribe with a reservation and have their own police force. Also, don't be racist.


Racist?

/Not Subby.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, of all the not news we'll read today, this is surely the most not newsiest.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muckle season
Duck season

Muckle season
Duck season
Muckle season
Duck season
Muckle season
Muckle season
Duck season!
I say Duck season!  Shoot!  Mother..
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Racist?


Isn't everything?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victim found to be a Muckle.  Also a 2nd cousin of The Took, a 3rd cousin once removed of the Master of Buckland, and distantly related to the Proudfeet.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Got punched in the muckle once.


Better than getting punched below the buckle.

/chuckle
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: The_Sponge: Racist?

Isn't everything?


Kinda is.  That's the problem.  You really start looking at the U.S. honestly, and so damn much of it really and truly is.  We're just immersed in it, we often benefit from it, and we've grown up with it - so we just don't see it.  Can't see the forest for the trees

Sure you can figure it's all just the usual snowflake bullshiat.  But before you do stop and think about it for a minute.  You said isn't everything?  If people are unhappy telling you shiat's racist all the time, it either means they're all whiny super-snowflakes and you alone are the one that REALLY understands what's racist - or that shiat is indeed racist

/might want to consider the odds there
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I strained my muckleshoot once, can't imagine what it's like to be shot in it.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before my ancestors moved to Muckleshoot, they lived in a town called Sexcriminalboat
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid we used to play a game we called muckle.  It was basically just attack the person with the ball, or 'smear the *ahem*'.  Never met anyone else that called it muckle, it may have just been my neighborhood...

/csb
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cinemavensessaysfromthecouch.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Eh?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: You're a wizard, Harry!


A reference for the onion belted:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: Before my ancestors moved to Muckleshoot, they lived in a town called Sexcriminalboat


That's just its Anglecized name. The natives called it KidDiddlerCanoe.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: I can't wait for subs to find Humptulips.


Go south on Best Road from Highway 20 and you can't miss it.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: The_Sponge: Racist?

Isn't everything?


I mean it's not like there isn't a regional history of using the name as a derogatory term among fisherman who have been in conflict for decades. Or a long history of white washing and not investigating harassment, assaults, disappearances, and murders of the salish people. If we can ignore or be ignorant of those things sure, totally just a cool Harry Potter or LOTR ref.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: I can't wait for subs to find Humptulips.


Go down some back roads, take the entrance to the tunnel just past Hershey Highway. Maybe stop for lunch at the Y? You'll get to Humptwolips shortly thereafter.
 
