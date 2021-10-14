 Skip to content
 
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 14 is 'cabal' as in: "By inadvertently throwing a freshly-caught fish into a basket, Michael Jordan accidentally created the sport of Bass cabal"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having grown tired of their outages and customer service, I cancelled the cabal and got a Dish.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was a fun video game with a trackball controller
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first one of these that actually made me laugh out loud.

well done.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Bass cabal has been berry berry good to me"
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redefining the word? You might say you

*puts on sunglasses*

fixed the cabal.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking awful game
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that game.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you all the Jan 6 cabal members wasn't going to get any real time, if any. So, far its been the case. Hahaha
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ma! Get out the hairbrush. Subby is being goofy again."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: farking awful game
[Fark user image 425x583]


Well sure, since you were playing it on the NES.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: farking awful game
[Fark user image 425x583]


db2: I love that game.

[i.imgur.com image 176x240]


You two didn't plan that out, did you?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/fan of post-Beatles McCartney
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shown here shaking his fist at subby:

giantbomb.comView Full Size
 
