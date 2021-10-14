 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1962, the Cuban Missile Crisis began, throwing the world into a desperate tension that would not again be matched until the Cuban Sandwich Crisis of 2017   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Cuban Missile Crisis, Cold War, Nikita Khrushchev, Soviet Union, United States, Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev, John F. Kennedy, Bay of Pigs invasion  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Best Cuban sandwich ever:

Ganim's Country Kitchen
Now closed ;-((
Mile Marker 100
Marathon
Across the street from the Holiday Inn where the African Queen is.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Even though I was just a little kid I remember this. I lived in Upstate New York near a big Air Force SAC base (read: target). My dad sent my mom and my siblings down to stay with my Great Aunt Carrie deep in the Catskill Mountains until things steadied out.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fortunately, the X-Men stopped that situation from escalating.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I could really go for a nice Monte Cristo sammich right about now.
 
soupafi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My parents lived right next to Griffiss AFB during it. They didn't bother learning duck and cover because there were B-52s stationed there and were a primary target. Visiting my grandparents in the 80s was fun. Seeing B52-s land I could waive at the pilots. That's how close they lived to it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
kennedy almost got everyone killed and yet america sucks his dick because he was handsome and got his head blown off. tells you pretty much all you need to know about america
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

NEVAR FORGET...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Missiles of October" is still a hell of a movie/play.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Then there was the Cuban Lunch Crisis in the early 2000's

i.cbc.caView Full Size


History - Cuban Lunch
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ted Cruz never said where he was during this and yet, today we have cruz missiles.   Sheeple that out factors.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not to be confused with the Mark Cuban crisis that occurred on June 16, 2021.
 
