 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Indian man gets double life sentence for killing wife using cobra. Double Secret Life Probation still possible on appeal   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Viperidae, Lawyer, Snakes, Judge, Prosecutor, Snake, Sooraj Kumar, Capital punishment  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 4:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did the CSI lab find traces of red lasers in her wounds?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey that's a big deal in a country with reincarnation.
 
meathome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did he sweep the leg?

/mercy is for the weak
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The purple cobras are the worst.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a stiff sentence...I mean, that cobra was using his wife!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's still a misdemeanor in Ohio.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why go through all of the fuss of using a cobra instead of the tried and true longstanding tradition in that part of the world of simply bashing your spouse over the head and then setting the kitchen on fire to make the death look accidental?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Did the CSI lab find traces of red lasers in her wounds?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok, had to see if it was an animal or a car. Well, the car would have probably been an Indiana man.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: kbronsito: Did the CSI lab find traces of red lasers in her wounds?

[i.pinimg.com image 480x420]


Of course there's the other half... not dying.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
28 years old and a life sentence in an Indian Prison?

Sometimes being dead is better.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Castration! Double castration!
Youtube zj55Zk7oY-Y
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dumbass. You got to make it look like an accident.
 
Two16
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure, he's not advanced enough for yoga fire.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.