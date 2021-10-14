 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through a pandemic son, but that's what we all did apparently   (kfiam640.iheart.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought we were all anxious and excited about our new Pelotons?
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through a pandemic son

I wasn't that drunk ...
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through a pandemic son

I wasn't that drunk ...


Yes you were.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be honest, I was a little stupid and mostly drunk before pandemic.

It feels kinda cool to be ahead of the curve.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, at least I don't smoke cigarettes.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, 2 out of 3 anyway. I started collecting alcohol and making my own cocktails. Learning I could ship stuff into NC was kind of a problem.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I did much much more walking, and still do.
I lost about 20 pounds and am maintaining.

But yeah. I avg about 4 drinks a day now, which isn't optimal.  I'll work on it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dear Subby,

I don't know which writer from Animal House thought of that sentence but it will live on forever.

it could've been Harold Ramis, Chris Miller or Douglas Kenney but man, it's a killer line.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guilty. Mrs. Beef and I discovered the volume/value of boxed wine. We didn't partake daily but I think our overall input significantly increased over the last year and a half. More than I'm used to and comfortable with, TBH.

I was still pretty good about exercise, though. In lieu of the office gym I no longer had access to I found some exercise videos on YouTube that seemed adequate and didn't start with "we're gonna get you some serious abs, BRUH."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't drink, my eating habits didn't change much and i didn't excersize any less than i did before the pandemic.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I managed to exercise more.  In the early days I was stuck with the not even one year old twins and just plopped them in the running stroller and ran four days a week to give the wife a break.  I have averaged over 540mi for 12 rolling months for the first time in my life beginning July of 2020.

I also drank my once significant stash of barrel aged beer.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Didn't drink but did drown my sorrows in ice cream.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, I maintained the pitiful amount of exercise I was doing before the pandemic.  Checkmate, liberal college!
 
Headso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I did that for sure, I stopped smoking pot for the most part and started drinking way more beer and stopped running for 9 months, I'm just now getting back into running and pot smoking this past month.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, they made weed legal, video games free to play, school/work from home and taco bell delivered to your door.

What did you expect?
 
Juc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should be writing that in the present tense; the pandemic ain't over.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Actually, I lost 45 lbs.

/stopped eating like a child
//started bicycling
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Junk food and comfort food did really well in the pandemic. Pizza, pizza rolls, and other frozen snacks did really well.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I did much much more walking, and still do.
I lost about 20 pounds and am maintaining.

But yeah. I avg about 4 drinks a day now, which isn't optimal.  I'll work on it.


I bet you can double that without too much effort.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had more time to cook fancier/healthier and take my dog for long, leisurely walks. I'm down about 10-15 pounds from pre-covid.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No shiat? They shut down outdoor spaces, gyms, and told everyone to stay inside when fresh air and Vit D3 through sunlight were helping to prevent infection and transmission. Who tf is surprised by this? Rick Ramero?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't drink more (though my wife may have gone through a bit more wine), but at the beginning of the stay-at-home here in Ohio, we started baking more. Cookies, and brownies, and cakes, oh my. Just to break up the weekends we started doing bacon on Saturdays. I also can't work out at home because... I don't wanna! Between those, I put on 15 pound in about 5 months.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Wait, I thought we were all anxious and excited about our new Pelotons?


Anxious for sure.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Guilty as charged. I ended up gaining 20 from all the work at home business, keeping my coffee mug full of beer during Zoom meetings, and my building closing the gym.
The gym reopened this summer and I could start going back into the office so I'm finally losing it but I still have a noticeable belly so there's work to do
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't think I drink any more or less currently... I already drank a lot. But during that lock down period I had to set a rule for no drinking before 5. In my normal office work day I would have lunch drinks a few days a week, but I had to stop that being at home as my fridge was full of booze, more than usual. And I think things would have gone down hill. If they had closed the liquor stores there would have been looting and riots (well more than the riots during that Trump period). Like grandma cracking windows with a rock to grab jug wine looting.
I did way more cardio during the lock down. I had the time working from home. No eating out, no bar food. Probably was the healthiest I've been in years, and it's not like I'm unhealthy and out of shape.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The pandemic didn't help but waking up to "What fresh hell is this" since November 2016 played a part too.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through a pandemic son

I wasn't that drunk ...


high, mostly.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lost a lot of weight AND did a fair amount of drinking.  The craziness over the past few months was due to chemo drug side effects, featuring a 60 lb weight loss in 26 days, and no alcohol.  Not fun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was never a big drinker before, but I pretty much have stopped completely. Instead, I'm stress eating my way into obesity.

Maybe I should start drinking? Will that make me stop eating so much?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At some point in January I looked at our finances and realized my wife and I were spending far more on booze than food during the winter.

So, just drunk and stupid over here I guess.
 
