(Al Jazeera)   What kind of penis-rocket building a-hole would do something like that? Oh. yeah
posted to Main » and Business » on 14 Oct 2021 at 12:00 PM



Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Carrefour does this to Henkel all the time.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
I don't care about their business practices, because space is kewl.
 
Erma Gerdd
1 hour ago  
<thisismyshockedface.jpg>
 
NoFarkingName
1 hour ago  
Classic:
https://youtu.be/HbxWGjQ2szQ
 
Mr. Shabooboo
1 hour ago  
Wow..A business promoting it's own higher profit margin product over others..What a surprise..
It's like NO ONE EVAR did that before (rolls eyes)...Get a grip people it's not a conspiracy, it's common
business practice where you mix your own products with others to sell in your store..BFD...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
1 hour ago  
Doing the needful
 
madgonad [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
You mean that AmazonBasics is just another Best Choice generic brand of common goods?
 
Geotpf
1 hour ago  

This.  Most stores have private brands that are clones of the name brand products they also sell but at a lower price.  Meh.
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  

Uhhhh, that's not what they did at all.  They ripped off the design of other products.
 
SansNeural
1 hour ago  
The company said, "We display search results based on relevance to the customer's search query".


Have you noticed how shiatty their search results are?  I think that's deliberate.  Search "[specific brand name] 1TB nvme ssd" and as results you'll get a listing of every brand of SSD, every size of SSD, SATA SSDs, heat spreaders for SSDs, external cases for SSDs, two styles of T-shirt and Bose Sleeptime Earbuds.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.
 
PaceyWhitter
1 hour ago  
I understand that I am supposed to hate Amazon, and Bezos is very hatable, but why am I supposed to  care about this?  I mean, if the products had some kind of patent protection then I get it.  But I have no problem with Amazon identifying popular products and then producing them.  That is kinda what I want.

Also I assume that Amazon is trying to push me to their branded products when I search.  That doesn't mean that I have to buy them.
 
macadamnut
1 hour ago  
This is how LL Bean got where it is today too; i.e. on the list of places I don't shop anymore.
 
Watubi
1 hour ago  
When Costco does it, yea!!  When Amazon does it, boooo!!
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
Stores have been doing this for decades. Store brands sit right alongside branded merch. Of course there's a conflict of interest there, but that's how it goes.
 
Moose out front
1 hour ago  
Giant, ultra wealthy corporations are ruthless backstabbers... News at 11
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
1 hour ago  

Uhhhh, that's not what they did at all.  They ripped off the design of other products.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
1 hour ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.


FTFA: "It is difficult to develop this expertise across products and hence, to ensure that we are able to fully match quality with our reference product, we decided to only partner with the manufacturers of our reference product."

WTF???
If I'm reading that correctly, they copy a product, then have the manufacturer of that product...make their copies?
 
macadamnut
1 hour ago  
Remember when individuals could sell stuff to each other on Amazon?
 
PaceyWhitter
1 hour ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.


What do you think the appropriate response should be?  Do you think that the first person that makes any product be the only person that makes that product (sort of an auto patent?).  For how long?  Should the government legislate how search engines operate?

Or are you just saying that it is shady so you don't want to do business with them.  If so, then I support that at least.
 
keldaria
1 hour ago  
I also get upset when a supermarket puts their own brands front and center in the store and makes other brands pay for their premium locations...

Don't get me wrong, I get the frustration but that's part of the problem with being reliant on a major retailer as a primary source of your business. This is the same shiat Walmart has been doing for half a century, the only difference is Walmart typically tries to beat the product maker into submission before going full "we'll make our own". Amazon is just copying Walmarts playbook and Walmart was just copying the Trust playbooks from the steel and oil barrons back in the day. Welcome to capitalism, it's bullshiat, I'm glad you noticed.
 
Geotpf
1 hour ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.

FTFA: "It is difficult to develop this expertise across products and hence, to ensure that we are able to fully match quality with our reference product, we decided to only partner with the manufacturers of our reference product."

WTF???
If I'm reading that correctly, they copy a product, then have the manufacturer of that product...make their copies?


It is not uncommon for the same factory to make a name brand product as well as generic versions of the same product.
 
keldaria
1 hour ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.

FTFA: "It is difficult to develop this expertise across products and hence, to ensure that we are able to fully match quality with our reference product, we decided to only partner with the manufacturers of our reference product."

WTF???
If I'm reading that correctly, they copy a product, then have the manufacturer of that product...make their copies?


This practice is more common than you think and wide spread.
 
Geotpf
1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Remember when individuals could sell stuff to each other on Amazon?


You're thinking Ebay.  Amazon was never really like that (although they do have resellers).

In fact, the farking article's specific legal issue is related to resellers.  Under Indian law, Amazon apparently can't sell products directly and only works with resellers.  But they still came up with their own generic versions of products other Indian resellers sell on their platform.

This isn't how Amazon works outside India, of course-India's laws are quite restrictive.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where I say that a vagina shaped rocket would not be very aerodynamic?

No?

img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
1 hour ago  
Hey, I'm happy to hate on Mr. Bezos, but was anyone under the impression Amazon was some kind of unbiased goverment shopping service?


I mean fark, Arby's will kick you out if walk in to eat your Taco Bell.   How's that fair?  Huh?
 
Loreweaver
1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Stores have been doing this for decades. Store brands sit right alongside branded merch. Of course there's a conflict of interest there, but that's how it goes.


While this is certainly true, most store brands typically only use the generic design elements for products of that type.  Amazon is accused of using their India branch to outright steal and replicate other brand's proprietary designs (those that would be normally protected by patents in the US).  There is a huge difference between offering a generic version of a product, vs. creating an exact duplicate of a proprietary product and slapping your own logo on it.
 
roc6783
1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: FTFA: "It is difficult to develop this expertise across products and hence, to ensure that we are able to fully match quality with our reference product, we decided to only partner with the manufacturers of our reference product."

WTF???
If I'm reading that correctly, they copy a product, then have the manufacturer of that product...make their copies?


There are 3 home window glass manufacturers in the U.S. There are about 5000 window manufacturers. You do the math on how many of them are exactly the same, just with a different name on them.

Also, this is Aldi's entire business model. They sell JIF or Skippy (I can't remember which one) with their own label on it. It is the exact same product from the same factory line just with a different label.
 
anuran
1 hour ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.


Of course he is. Southern "culture", and yes that includes Missouri, is based on forelock-tugging deference to the Big Man while loudly proclaiming proud independence. Corporations are the Big Men, so what they do is Right and Just and ordained by God.
 
Fissile
56 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Giant, ultra wealthy corporations are ruthless backstabbers... News at 11


Back in the day when Sears (millennials, Google it) was the Walmart/Amazon of US Murica, it was really no different.

I used to know an elderly man (long dead) who owned a factory that made sporting goods in New Jersey.   Back in the 60s he was approached by Sears to produce some product or other.   The order was so large that it would have monopolized his entire seasonal production capacity.  He suggested they split their order between his factory and some other producers, but the buyers from Sears were insistent...the deal was all or nothing.  OK, this man didn't want to burn his long-time customers, but this was Sears, a great American company, he took the order.   Soon after production started he was contacted by Sears reps who told him they want him to cut the price per unit by half.   He informed Sears that he had a contract.  The reps from Sears laughed at him and told him to file a lawsuit.   He fulfilled the contract and barely broke even.  A lot of his long time customers never came back and his business nearly folded.   He told me the worst biz decision he ever made was that Sears deal.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
56 minutes ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.


Not gonna lie, but if Amazon's shiat is cheaper and of the same quality, I'll buy that. Home Depot and Lowe's do the same shiat.
 
lurkey
55 minutes ago  
Uli Behringer did the same with live sound gear.
He copied patents or bought companies outright and cherry-picked designs/patents from them for his own brand.
He ruined many names that used to be benchmarks of at least decent build quality.
The Walmart effect has made sure that now nothing affordable will work, or work well, past it's warranty.
 
Barricaded Gunman
53 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Remember when individuals could sell stuff to each other on Amazon?


Hell, I still remember my nephew telling me to "look on Amazon" for something, and I replied "Why? It's not a book."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: Russ1642: Stores have been doing this for decades. Store brands sit right alongside branded merch. Of course there's a conflict of interest there, but that's how it goes.

While this is certainly true, most store brands typically only use the generic design elements for products of that type.  Amazon is accused of using their India branch to outright steal and replicate other brand's proprietary designs (those that would be normally protected by patents in the US).  There is a huge difference between offering a generic version of a product, vs. creating an exact duplicate of a proprietary product and slapping your own logo on it.


At work (years ago)  we had a Wang printer that was an exact copy of an HP laser jet III
 
woodjf
46 minutes ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.

FTFA: "It is difficult to develop this expertise across products and hence, to ensure that we are able to fully match quality with our reference product, we decided to only partner with the manufacturers of our reference product."

WTF???
If I'm reading that correctly, they copy a product, then have the manufacturer of that product...make their copies?

It is not uncommon for the same factory to make a name brand product as well as generic versions of the same product.


Literally stopping production to change the labels and nothing else.
 
kokomo61
46 minutes ago  

roc6783: Flowery Twats: FTFA: "It is difficult to develop this expertise across products and hence, to ensure that we are able to fully match quality with our reference product, we decided to only partner with the manufacturers of our reference product."

WTF???
If I'm reading that correctly, they copy a product, then have the manufacturer of that product...make their copies?

There are 3 home window glass manufacturers in the U.S. There are about 5000 window manufacturers. You do the math on how many of them are exactly the same, just with a different name on them.

Also, this is Aldi's entire business model. They sell JIF or Skippy (I can't remember which one) with their own label on it. It is the exact same product from the same factory line just with a different label.


Sears never made anything in their own factory - from Crafstman to Kenmore to Weatherbeater, they were all made by other companies and sold under the Sears label. That's not to say they weren't quality items - Craftsman tools were always durable and had a very flexible lifetime warranty. You showed up with a broken Craftsman hand tool, they pointed you to the display where you could pick up a replacement.

Unfortunately, Eddie Lampert has been driving Sears into the ground for a decade, selling off major assets like the Craftsman name (to Stanley Black and Decker). Now you can by Craftsman tools @ Lowes, or whatever K-Mart or Sears stores are still open. I'm sure at some point, Kenmore will be sold off, too.

/wipes hands on Toughskin jeans.
 
NewWorldDan
44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Not gonna lie, but if Amazon's shiat is cheaper and of the same quality, I'll buy that. Home Depot and Lowe's do the same shiat.


A surprising amount of Amazon's shiat is actually pretty good.  If you're buying name brand AA batteries for your kids' electronics you deserve to get ripped off.

Also, literally anyone can look up Amazon's sales ranks for any product.  The things they sell a lot of aren't a secret.  They literally have an API for this.
 
Swampmaster
43 minutes ago  

SansNeural: The company said, "We display search results based on relevance to the customer's search query".


Have you noticed how shiatty their search results are?  I think that's deliberate.  Search "[specific brand name] 1TB nvme ssd" and as results you'll get a listing of every brand of SSD, every size of SSD, SATA SSDs, heat spreaders for SSDs, external cases for SSDs, two styles of T-shirt and Bose Sleeptime Earbuds.


Know how I know you don't know what the minus sign (-) does?

Try also using a brand name and product code number.
 
allears [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

Watubi: When Costco does it, yea!!  When Amazon does it, boooo!!


Nope. Costco has a different strategy. When they see a popular product, they go to the manufacturer and say, "We want you to make this product for us, only make it a little bit better, and we'll sell it as our house brand. We won't mention that you're making it, and we'll continue to stock your brand. Oh, and by the way, here's a guaranteed order of about forty gazillion products."
The manufacturer jumps at the deal, because they're going to make a shiat-ton of money manufacturing Costco house brand products, and they'll still sell as many of their own brand. It's a win-win-win deal -- the manufacturer, Costco, and the customers all win.
Amazon, on the other hand, just rips off the design without the manufacturer's permission, has it cheaply made somewhere else, and makes sure that their own brand comes up first in the search results. Big difference.
 
gshepnyc [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
I've always said that you get to a point - and that point may be different for different enterprises and industries - where you have made all the money you can make honestly and, to keep realizing growth, you have be dishonest and sleazy.  After a certain dollar amount, every penny afterward comes because you are scuzzy and willing and able to screw over other people - your employees, your customers, your partners, your competitors.

There has probably never been a "world's richest person" or "world's most valuable company" that didn't cross that line.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Loreweaver: Russ1642: Stores have been doing this for decades. Store brands sit right alongside branded merch. Of course there's a conflict of interest there, but that's how it goes.

While this is certainly true, most store brands typically only use the generic design elements for products of that type.  Amazon is accused of using their India branch to outright steal and replicate other brand's proprietary designs (those that would be normally protected by patents in the US).  There is a huge difference between offering a generic version of a product, vs. creating an exact duplicate of a proprietary product and slapping your own logo on it.

At work (years ago)  we had a Wang printer that was an exact copy of an HP laser jet III


Nice, most people just print their bare butts.
 
iamskibibitz
41 minutes ago  
An iPhone charging cable that is $35 at the Apple Store or Office Max is $4 as an Amazon Basic and probably made in the same factory. And I'm supposed to be upset about that?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  

So Amazon steals the specs and designs of other companies, copies those specs and designs to make their. own products, and manipulates data to show that their products are the most popular. And you're OK with that.

FTFA: "It is difficult to develop this expertise across products and hence, to ensure that we are able to fully match quality with our reference product, we decided to only partner with the manufacturers of our reference product."

WTF???
If I'm reading that correctly, they copy a product, then have the manufacturer of that product...make their copies?

It is not uncommon for the same factory to make a name brand product as well as generic versions of the same product.


...since the factory is probably a subcontractor anyway, and it doesn't care who orders production as long as production is running...
 
Swampmaster
33 minutes ago  

Fissile: Moose out front: Giant, ultra wealthy corporations are ruthless backstabbers... News at 11

Back in the day when Sears (millennials, Google it) was the Walmart/Amazon of US Murica, it was really no different.

I used to know an elderly man (long dead) who owned a factory that made sporting goods in New Jersey.   Back in the 60s he was approached by Sears to produce some product or other.   The order was so large that it would have monopolized his entire seasonal production capacity.  He suggested they split their order between his factory and some other producers, but the buyers from Sears were insistent...the deal was all or nothing.  OK, this man didn't want to burn his long-time customers, but this was Sears, a great American company, he took the order.   Soon after production started he was contacted by Sears reps who told him they want him to cut the price per unit by half.   He informed Sears that he had a contract.  The reps from Sears laughed at him and told him to file a lawsuit.   He fulfilled the contract and barely broke even.  A lot of his long time customers never came back and his business nearly folded.   He told me the worst biz decision he ever made was that Sears deal.


Read up on Vlassic pickles and Walmart and the 1 gallon of pickles jar!  Same problems!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
24 minutes ago  
Are they violating anyone's patent or copyright or trademarks while doing it?

No? OK, so its no different than any other form of business competition. "we can do this the same as you, only cheaper, and get it to market easier"
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
10 minutes ago  
kokomo61:

/wipes hands on Toughskin jeans.

I remember those. If they were trying to imitate Levi's they did a crappy job.My mom bought them in stupid colors too - ugh...
 
p51d007
3 minutes ago  
He didn't get rich by "being nice" ya know.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
2 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Remember when individuals could sell stuff to each other on Amazon?


Remember when people didn't use Amazon at all?  Oh no, nobody can remember that.  It's always been like this.  We have no choice but to comply and suck up all of these shady business practices, because we're farking idiots who will buy anything that is put in front of us.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and even more if we have Prime!
//and you all do, don't you?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.