(CNN)   Got any of those crappy stone statues in your garden? Might want to double check that they're not actually ancient Egyptian relics worth a quarter million dollars   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet my sunbathing frog is from the Fourth Dynasty.

/Frogs wore sunglasses in 2500BC, right?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.saymedia-content.comView Full Size


I'm still waiting to hear back from Antiques Roadshow on the dating but the provenance of my lawn ornaments is clearly some combination of French and Greek.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a Twinkie from 1930. Should be worth a few million at this point cause you can still eat it.
 
ongbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back in the 90's I used to move furniture at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago. The lady that owned one of the show rooms had 6 of these mini Sphinx statues that she had on display, and even used as doorstops. She outright acknowledged that they were authentic and her father had "acquired" them during his travels in Africa and the Middle East.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Little-known fact: the Ptolemaic Dynasty started the SkyMall catalog.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You Ahknaten be making fun of the pharoah's treasures there, Pepi.
 
alizeran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I bought my house 22 years ago, my elderly neighbor hd this marble two headed fetus thing in his yard, which I adored. When he died, I asked his son if I could have it, and he said yes, please take it. I don't know anything about it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Excuse me, Ancient Egyptian. Could you take a look at something for me?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I moved into my new place, I there was a statue of an angel in the neighbors yard. It must have been valuable because when I looked again it was gone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I assume these type of things are plants or some other scam.
 
