Prince William suggests space travel be left to people who are descendants of some farcical aquatic ceremony
41
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark him.  And anyone else that wants to keep us trapped on this ruddy rock.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He still expects to wield supreme executive power just because some watery tart threw a sword at a fictional ancestor of his 1500 years ago?

Yeah, f*ck all those people.

Except the Queen.  She's cool.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat of 1969.
 
bdub77
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why is it that these massive billionaires keep trying to escape our planet? Are they afraid of something?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Fark him.  And anyone else that wants to keep us trapped on this ruddy rock.


😆 their going to nuke 🌎 as they pass the 🌙
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just because he makes sense we ought to ignore him and do what's best for tourists who want to see the final frontier.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Short sighted...space tourism fuels development of more advanced technologies and supports/creates good technician and engineering jobs here.

And your goal of "save the planet" is vague.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a moran. There are many billionaires that have grouped together under the banner of saving the planet. Last year Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. Bill Gates said his climate investment fund would pledge $1.5 billion for joint projects with the federal government to combat climate change if Congress passes a bipartisan infrastructure plan that funds clean energy technologies.

So suck it, Billy. You sound fat.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: "He said: "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

They ain't escaping this rock.  They can't build an Elysium either, no matter how much money they have.

It's literally just a big pissing contest.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The first rocket to blow up will put an end to space tourism.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
[hesrightyouknow.jpg]

Space tourism isn't siphoning up too many research/engineering dollars but it's absolutely an indicator of the pervasive economic rot that allows people to hoard so much wealth they can cosplay as astronauts.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The universe is probably littered with the one-planet graves of cultures which made the sensible economic decision that there's no good reason to go into space--each discovered, studied, and remembered by the ones who made the irrational decision." Randal Munroe
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In the words of David Cross, the meek shall inherit the earth.  The rich are going to build a moon base.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shouldn't he be busy banging one of his cousins or something?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What is prince shiatstain doing to save the planet?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"If we go to space, no one will care who I am. And that's just not right."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tell us again about them crown jewels there Billiam.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I haven't seen the Royal Family pass out all their money to save the planet.

Imagine how much money could be spent saving the world if we did away with them.
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
STFU you glorified mall Santa.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To paraphrase Steven Hawking "If we are to survive as a species, we will need to leave this planet."

Also, fark Will.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Shouldn't he be busy banging one of his cousins or something?


Well, his wife is his fourteenth cousin once removed...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: I haven't seen the Royal Family pass out all their money to save the planet.

Imagine how much money could be spent saving the world if we did away with them.


Add the Roman Catholic Church to that list.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The world will be a richer place both from a healthy space program and more people focusing on the planet's future. There's room for... WAIT! Hang on, my bad. This the internet.

*Adopts mocking tone*
Now let's hear Prince William sing "Whiteys on the Moon!"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No one in this thread is going into space.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the one hand, yes, billionaire spaceflight is kind of the ultimate vanity project/dick measuring contest and largely serves as a way for the stupid-rich to waste money they can't otherwise figure out how to waste.

On the other hand, it's not like billionaires (or humanity as a whole) only have the resources to do one or the other, and it's not like if we stopped billionaires and nation-states from making their own space programs all of that money would magically get invested in wind farms or something.

On the third hand, technology development isn't like the Civilization games: You don't tell all your scientists/engineers to go research steam power for 20 years, and then when it's done you have them all go work on germ theory. Different specialists work on different things at the same time, and if you ever decide you want to do space stuff later it's good if you already have experienced technologists.

On the fourth hand, some ambitious programs for "saving the earth" involve significant space infrastructure, including sunshades at L1, orbital power plants, etc. which means the two goals are not necessarily at opposition.

/ Forewarned is four-armed
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
adding that there was a "fundamental question" over the carbon cost of space flights.

And what is the carbon cost of maintaining all the Royal properties and their corresponding servants? Surely if the Royal Family downsized to one small house with no servants they could lower their own carbon footprint, no?
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: The first rocket to blow up will put an end to space tourism.


Kind of like how plane crashes have put an end to air travel?
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: NewportBarGuy: Shouldn't he be busy banging one of his cousins or something?

Well, his wife is his fourteenth cousin once removed...


That's so familially distant that they may as well be complete strangers.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While that douche nozzle is a total jack rag drip of human waste, he happens to have spoken true words.

They have the power to help, but all they use the power for is self pleasure and self aggrandizing.

The resources it took to culminate in his flight could have actually done something that really mattered to the world. Instead we get these yahoos just burning it all up simply so they  can stroke themselves off in front of the whole world.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are lots of people living under monarchies in some form or another that wouldn't mind all of the aristocracy being loaded into rockets and fired into space right now.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: "He said: "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

They ain't escaping this rock.  They can't build an Elysium either, no matter how much money they have.

It's literally just a big pissing contest.


Its probably like how you generally go on vacation when you tent the house.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Fark him.  And anyone else that wants to keep us trapped on this ruddy rock.

😆 their going to nuke 🌎 as they pass the 🌙


Well that or a bypass getting built.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PvtStash: While that douche nozzle is a total jack rag drip of human waste, he happens to have spoken true words.

They have the power to help, but all they use the power for is self pleasure and self aggrandizing.

The resources it took to culminate in his flight could have actually done something that really mattered to the world. Instead we get these yahoos just burning it all up simply so they  can stroke themselves off in front of the whole world.


Well, for all of Musk's faults (and he has loads of 'em), he hasn't chosen to fly into space.  And arguably he could have some time ago.  Probably well before the first official crewed flight, because SpaceX's capsules were flying into orbit and returning to land intact as far back as 2012, with mission-demonstrators flying to ISS as cargo-only flights while still equipped with crew-compatible interiors and controls long before there were butts in seats.

To me that's one of the biggest differences between a vanity-project and a real rocket company.  Virgin and Blue Origin seem to be just vanity projects, while SpaceX is actually doing heavy lifting.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What a moran. There are many billionaires that have grouped together under the banner of saving the planet. Last year Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. Bill Gates said his climate investment fund would pledge $1.5 billion for joint projects with the federal government to combat climate change if Congress passes a bipartisan infrastructure plan that funds clean energy technologies.

So suck it, Billy. You sound fat.


If.

Ain't gonna happen as long as we are infested with Republicans.
 
DayeOfJustice [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What a moran. There are many billionaires that have grouped together under the banner of saving the planet. Last year Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change. Bill Gates said his climate investment fund would pledge $1.5 billion for joint projects with the federal government to combat climate change if Congress passes a bipartisan infrastructure plan that funds clean energy technologies.

So suck it, Billy. You sound fat.


That's just it. They don't need to pledge to donate money or wait for the government. They can just do it. Now. Today. Note when Bezos ex gave away her money, she just did it and didn't talk about some amorphous "pledge."  Also, these "pledges" are not legally binding. I can pledge publicaly to give away millions too. This is all just to look good in the press because if they meant it, they would be do it instead of announcing they'll do it someday.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need more farmers, not engineers...
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Imagine - humanity expands across the solar system and one of prince Will's descendants says "Why, I'm the King of England!"

"And what do you do, exactly? Also, what's an England? Is it bigger or smaller than a lesser asteroid?"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA: "He said: "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

They ain't escaping this rock.  They can't build an Elysium either, no matter how much money they have.

It's literally just a big pissing contest.


so you're saying bezos is gonna win this one?

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In other news, man born on third base thinks he gets to tell others to not like what he doesn't like. While I agree space tourism is a waste of resources, the science behind it is not. We can repair this planet all we like, but we cannot replace natural resources that we have consumed. We need to have a long-term plan to find a new home. This planet won't support us forever and is already showing signs that it's pretty tired of us.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fanbladesaresharp: We need more farmers, not engineers...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
