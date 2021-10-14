 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   "I Was On A Hookup Site Hunting For Revenge Sex. Instead, I Ended Up Donating A Kidney. " HuffPo personal articles get weirder and weirder   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Kidney, Thing, Adult FriendFinder, Chronic kidney disease, FriendFinder, main characters, lead foot, seedy hookup site's search results  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, it's just that the bar for what separates a noticeable attention whore from every other desperate wannabe keeps getting higher and higher.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a rehash of the old "Woke up in hotel room missing a kidney after meeting a stranger for 'drinks' in the hotel bar" kind of story.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On purpose?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good madlib:

"I Was On ___ Hunting For ___. Instead, I Ended Up ___."


I was on eBay hunting for a dildo. Instead I ended up in Nepal molesting a Sherpa.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That will show your ex? I guess.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Surgery fetish?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She lives with her wife and three cats.

??????????????
 
blodyholy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Snark aside, cool story.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"You met my ex?" /s
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well... you were looking to get farked, and now, you have been.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Snark aside, cool story.


roses are red
welcome to fark
we're not here for news
it's just for the snark
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't entirely get past the part where she went on a sketchy hookup site and was disgusted that the men on there were mostly sketchy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Usually I wake up in an ice-filled bathtub and my dog is pregnant.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
telling me all the gruesome and misspelled things they were going to do to me

She sounds awesome! Maybe I just like a woman who would appreciate my spelling and punctuation.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder what the Taliban would do to this woman if she was in their land.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weird story.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good story.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to be a sex stud like you, then I donated my kidney.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are actual women who have Adult Friend Finder accounts?  Huh....
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: There are actual women who have Adult Friend Finder accounts?  Huh....


She did, and now she's a lesbian. Be careful out there.
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: She lives with her wife and three cats.

??????????????


I don't know why this would be confusing. There are a lot of bisexual people in the world.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: JaCiNto: There are actual women who have Adult Friend Finder accounts?  Huh....

She did, and now she's a lesbian. Be careful out there.


She's had a life full of events most would avoid:
1) Join army as woman
2) Cheesy cheating boyfriend
3) Troll for hookup to self-soothe
4) Donate organ
5) Switch teams
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clickbait, trying to draft off the "bad art friend" story.
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wish more people would be organ donors.   You can't take em with you when you die.
 
