(Daily Mail)   Man fined for having Ring video doorbell and invading neighbors privacy. Ironic tag because this is in the UK   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mr Woodard had also installed a driveway camera, which he claimed was a dummy. The judge dismissed his claim and ruled it captured images and audio on Dr Fairhurst's property including her gate, garden and parking spaces"

On what grounds? Does she just not believe him, or did she have proof like actual recordings from these "dummy" cameras?
I wonder if her car had been broken into if she'd knock on his door and ask if he caught it on video?

On the other hand the number of houses with Ring doorbells here it won't be long before Amazon has a live Streetview coverage of most of the country.
 
TheGrayCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ring his doorbell and a little girl kills you in seven days?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And that's when the murders began...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Ironic?"

No, I fully expect the British to have a double standard on this.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Upon RTFA, after discovering the "Neighbor's House" between them also has a Ring Doorbell, I realize he ended the affair and she found a way to "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" after moving away.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So he was a dick about the whole ordeal and she's a "holistic" "doctor". Is there a way they can both lose?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good
 
Juc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
probably taking work away from government cameras.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Judge said 'crime prevention, could surely be achieved by something less' than the device.

Taking particular issue with the camera's audio range, she added: 'I am satisfied that the extent of range to which these devices can capture audio is well beyond the range of video that they capture, and in my view cannot be said to be reasonable for crime prevention.'

Look idiot judge, millions of these things are used, work, and police even appreciate them. The man did not determine the audio range, that is built in. And saying the woman's privacy was invaded because the cameras caught her car coming and going -- oh well. That could be seen by him looking out his window too. That's not an expectation of privacy. "HE SAW MY CAR LEAVE! CRUCIFY HIM!"
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stop gardening nude

Problem solved
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Citizen surveillance is the governments thing. They really hate when you step on their turf.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Judge said 'crime prevention, could surely be achieved by something less' than the device.

Taking particular issue with the camera's audio range, she added: 'I am satisfied that the extent of range to which these devices can capture audio is well beyond the range of video that they capture, and in my view cannot be said to be reasonable for crime prevention.'

Look idiot judge, millions of these things are used, work, and police even appreciate them. The man did not determine the audio range, that is built in. And saying the woman's privacy was invaded because the cameras caught her car coming and going -- oh well. That could be seen by him looking out his window too. That's not an expectation of privacy. "HE SAW MY CAR LEAVE! CRUCIFY HIM!"


Naaaaa. We should not allllll be watched just for one persons security blanky
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least he can fall back on his muliple professions seeing as he is both a plumber and an audio-visual technician.

Great reporting there daily fail.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We have met the police state, and it is us.


/DNRTFA
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is he a plumber or an audio-visual technician?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Ironic?"

No, I fully expect the British to have a double standard on this.


I'm wondering where this supposed double standard is?? You are not allowed to record someone else's private property with any form of CCTV. If the guys cameras were able to view the lady's gate, door and garden it would have been illegal without written consent. You can only record your property and public space.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unless she's parking in front of his house, I fail to see how his doorbell would be recording her.
 
amb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Most of my neighbors have them. On my street, I can't park directly in front of my townhouse, so usually parked a few houses over. Last year some work truck decided to back up, smashed the front of the car, and didn't leave a note. One neighbors camera caught the truck, but didn't have an angle on the plates or logo/company name on it. The neighbor next to them would have gotten the info, but his camera failed to record. It was glitchy. Sucks because it was a company car, and I had to pay $500 out of pocket to fix it.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if this Doctor has a Facebook page or carries a cell phone. If she does, she has no right complaining about surveillance.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 563x378]

Unless she's parking in front of his house, I fail to see how his doorbell would be recording her.


British law.  It's not for those with common sense.
 
powhound
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "Mr Woodard had also installed a driveway camera, which he claimed was a dummy. The judge dismissed his claim and ruled it captured images and audio on Dr Fairhurst's property including her gate, garden and parking spaces"

On what grounds? Does she just not believe him, or did she have proof like actual recordings from these "dummy" cameras?
I wonder if her car had been broken into if she'd knock on his door and ask if he caught it on video?

On the other hand the number of houses with Ring doorbells here it won't be long before Amazon has a live Streetview coverage of most of the country.


Every plane crash in suburban areas is now captured by somebody's door cam.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Ironic


I don't know about the UK, but in the US*, if it can be seen** by someone in a public space***, it is considered "in public", private property or not.


* at least the places I know
** or heard
*** without the use of vision-enhancing things like binoculars, night vision, shotgun microphones, etc
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: abhorrent1: [Fark user image 563x378]

Unless she's parking in front of his house, I fail to see how his doorbell would be recording her.

British law.  It's not for those with common sense.


The guy had 4 Ring cameras, saying 2 were dummy cameras. He looks to have had one by his front door so at least one more working camera was mounted somewhere else. Only place I can see would be the neighbours house.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, unless the UK GDPR is significantly different, he could appeal and state that the material and territorial scopes exclude him.  Unless he was selling his recordings, materially he was recording in the course of a purely personal or household activity, and he was not offering goods or services to her.  Oh course an appeal will cost money, so it's still costly to him.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's a 'holistic healthcare provider', so he could just plead insanity of the plaintiff.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Difficulty, The Daily Mail, but it almost sounds like his unreasonableness and menacing of the person that brought the complaint was why the ruling was so harsh.

This is a guess, but most likely the parking lot camera was the first one that was a problem.  Then words were exchanged and he did nothing to ameliorate the situation, and possibly used something that he'd recorded and viewed to mock her.  Then she researched the law, records for his camera data were subpoenaed, and it was determined that both cameras captured data from her private property, even if only the teeniest, tiniest bit of her front yard, but enough to qualify under the letter of the law.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Dr Jack Badofsky: abhorrent1: [Fark user image 563x378]

Unless she's parking in front of his house, I fail to see how his doorbell would be recording her.

British law.  It's not for those with common sense.

The guy had 4 Ring cameras, saying 2 were dummy cameras. He looks to have had one by his front door so at least one more working camera was mounted somewhere else. Only place I can see would be the neighbours house.


The "doctor" is paranoid and should seek medical attention..
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Look idiot judge, millions of these things are used, work, and police even appreciate them.


haha!  sure they do.  there's a peeping Tom caught on several Ring cameras in my area.  How long has he been caught?  for the last 6 weeks.  That's some great tech there Ring.
 
special20
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 563x378]

Unless she's parking in front of his house, I fail to see how his doorbell would be recording her.


Fairhurst's door is facing Woody's. DNRTA
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seriously Farkers RTFAthe source alone should be a hint that this isn't about a doorbell camera.

This is about a camera attached to the back of his house that films his neighbour's parking space that he actively lied about and tried to deceive her despite capturing audio and video of her.

He could have told the truth, shown her what was being recorded and merely pointed it to only record his own property, he chose not to do that. He deserves everything he gets.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

special20: abhorrent1: [Fark user image 563x378]

Unless she's parking in front of his house, I fail to see how his doorbell would be recording her.

Fairhurst's door is facing Woody's. DNRTA


Her door faces his house. His door faces the street. Unless the ring has a 180 degree view, it's not recording her house. Maybe there's another camera on the side of his house, it said he had one on the driveway. Not sure if that's a street or driveway between their houses.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Myrkor: Well, unless the UK GDPR is significantly different, he could appeal and state that the material and territorial scopes exclude him.  Unless he was selling his recordings, materially he was recording in the course of a purely personal or household activity, and he was not offering goods or services to her.  Oh course an appeal will cost money, so it's still costly to him.


Domestic CCTV systems - guidance for people using CCTV | ICO

Before I get dog piled, it is not illegal in itself to have cctv capture someone else's private property, so I was wrong there, but GDPR does have a shiat load of rules you have to follow, and failure to do so will see you getting sued in court. Just like this guy.
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: This is a guess, but most likely the parking lot camera was the first one that was a problem.  Then words were exchanged and he did nothing to ameliorate the situation, and possibly used something that he'd recorded and viewed to mock her.


Irrelevant - if the cameras are in the public space VIEWING the public space common law (which, BTW, the UK ascribes to) she shouldn't have a leg to stand on  - him being a dick or not is relevant as well.

> Then she researched the law, records for his camera data were subpoenaed, and it was determined that both cameras captured data from her private property, even if only the teeniest, tiniest bit of her front yard, but enough to qualify under the letter of the law.

If she put a fence up and his cameras were capturing material she would rather not have, she might have a case.  But there is a house in between these two WITH A RING DOORBELL.  She's not in the right, and you shouldn't be trying to defend bad actors for being bad actors.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bio-nic: TWX: This is a guess, but most likely the parking lot camera was the first one that was a problem.  Then words were exchanged and he did nothing to ameliorate the situation, and possibly used something that he'd recorded and viewed to mock her.

Irrelevant - if the cameras are in the public space VIEWING the public space common law (which, BTW, the UK ascribes to) she shouldn't have a leg to stand on  - him being a dick or not is relevant as well.

> Then she researched the law, records for his camera data were subpoenaed, and it was determined that both cameras captured data from her private property, even if only the teeniest, tiniest bit of her front yard, but enough to qualify under the letter of the law.

If she put a fence up and his cameras were capturing material she would rather not have, she might have a case.  But there is a house in between these two WITH A RING DOORBELL.  She's not in the right, and you shouldn't be trying to defend bad actors for being bad actors.


You seem to be getting awfully riled up over something printed in The Daily Mail.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We must never let British rulers invade America. This is why we have the Second Amendment.
 
