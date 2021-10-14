 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Thought you paid a lot to heat your home last winter? Brother, you ain't seen nothing yet. Invest in blankets. Lots of them   (npr.org) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say crypto mining is just as energy efficient as HVAC...

course, they say a lot of things.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't that long ago that heating oil was $5+ a gallon and gas was hoovering around the same price.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone how lives in Europe, tell me about it. All across the continent gas (natural gas, not petrol) prices have shot up, and electricity prices have followed. In the UK I saw the articles a few weeks ago when this was all kicking off and signed up for a two year fixed contract for electricity and gas, with electricity at 20p a kw. A couple of weeks later the best fixed deal available was 29p, nearly fifty percent higher. Variable is around 25p but with a strong possibility of more rises to come.

If Nordstream opens prices should start to fall, at the cost of giving Putin more cash and influence.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What was the point of invading all those countries 20 years ago if we cant have cheap fossil fuels now?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I stacked three bush cords of firewood in one of my sheds last weekend.
Winter? BRING IT!!
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something something global warming something
 
Headso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 I thought I paid relatively little to heat our homes last year.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It will cost $746 on average to heat homes with natural gas this winter, while those who use electric heat can bank on spending around $1,268 on their electricity bills this season, according to the report."

so it's worse for electric than natural gas? I've been hearing the opposite elsewhere.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I recently had a new shingle roof installed that includes a double-layer of decking. I shall hope that goes toward retaining a little more heat inside the house than in years past.

That failing, I also have a big fuzzy bathrobe.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moos: They say crypto mining is just as energy efficient as HVAC...

course, they say a lot of things.


Crypto mining is essentially resistive electric heat. Pretty much the most expensive type of heat.

I wonder if it creates enough coins to even break even.

Please subscribe me to your newsletter.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I locked my propane price in this Summer, glad I did.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't turn on the heat. Just put on a sweatshirt....you'll be fine.

/why yes, I am a dad.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I locked my propane price in this Summer, glad I did.


Same here
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moos: They say crypto mining is just as energy efficient as HVAC...

course, they say a lot of things.


It's as energy efficient as an electric baseboard heater. Less efficient than a heat pump. Depending on where you live, it might have a lower carbon footprint than heating with natural gas.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heh, jokes on them, I like it cold
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: As someone how lives in Europe, tell me about it. All across the continent gas (natural gas, not petrol) prices have shot up, and electricity prices have followed. In the UK I saw the articles a few weeks ago when this was all kicking off and signed up for a two year fixed contract for electricity and gas, with electricity at 20p a kw. A couple of weeks later the best fixed deal available was 29p, nearly fifty percent higher. Variable is around 25p but with a strong possibility of more rises to come.

If Nordstream opens prices should start to fall, at the cost of giving Putin more cash and influence.


Just had 2 big dump bags of kiln dried logs for my dinky 4kw/h log burner. The house is well insulated so the dinky log burner can heat my whole house.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bronskrat: so it's worse for electric than natural gas? I've been hearing the opposite elsewhere.


Depends on what electricity costs where you live.  In my area, near Boston, it's about 18-20¢/kWh.  Bad enough that in my current house-hunt anything with electric heat gets crossed off the list.  If you live in a place with cheap hydro power, the math works out very differently.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
having a house built (that thanks to material shortages is taking months longer than it normally would), original plan was to have a 5'x20' extension added to the garage for extra storage...but turns out the lot placement wouldn't allow it... so I opted instead to use that money to put in a fireplace.
then Texas power grid failed and was without power for days in freezing temps.

so...yep... Fireplace...great idea.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Natural gas up 30%. WOW
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bukharin: What was the point of invading all those countries 20 years ago if we cant have cheap fossil fuels now?


The point was for all those people running those companies to make more money, not for the rest of us to pay less.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: moos: They say crypto mining is just as energy efficient as HVAC...

course, they say a lot of things.

It's as energy efficient as an electric baseboard heater. Less efficient than a heat pump. Depending on where you live, it might have a lower carbon footprint than heating with natural gas.


Mining rigs it is. I'll sell all the Dogecoin to cover the cost.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Carter Pewterschmidt: As someone how lives in Europe, tell me about it. All across the continent gas (natural gas, not petrol) prices have shot up, and electricity prices have followed. In the UK I saw the articles a few weeks ago when this was all kicking off and signed up for a two year fixed contract for electricity and gas, with electricity at 20p a kw. A couple of weeks later the best fixed deal available was 29p, nearly fifty percent higher. Variable is around 25p but with a strong possibility of more rises to come.

If Nordstream opens prices should start to fall, at the cost of giving Putin more cash and influence.

Just had 2 big dump bags of kiln dried logs for my dinky 4kw/h log burner. The house is well insulated so the dinky log burner can heat my whole house.


I have a couple of heat pump ac/heaters which are very efficient heaters in winter, and very nice air conditioners in summer. I still have gas central heating and water heating but use the split units as well.
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ouch, that propane jump is going to hurt for my trailer that I use as a home office. That makes me very happy that I upgraded to a 50A circuit this summer, will be able to run 2x 1500W heaters which should hopefully keep my propane usage to a minimum as long as temperatures remain mild.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Something something global warming  climate change something


FTFY.

Winters are getting colder because climate change (driven in part by global warming) is causing extremes in climate.  Shiat's getting downright chaotic.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice ad placement, energy company.  This place is always cold because of old windows and no wall insulation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"To ensure we have a stable and affordable supply of energy here in the United States, the Biden Administration should support the domestic production of oil and natural gas, ensure the continued production on federal land, work with the industry on sensible and smart methane regulations, and stop calling for higher taxes on the American oil and gas industry," Bradbury said.

Biatch, there are idle gas wells everywhere. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/featur​e​s/2020-09-17/abandoned-gas-wells-are-l​eft-to-spew-methane-for-eternity

I think they're just greedy.
 
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Heating oil users will pay 43% more on average than they did last winter"

I guess it's a good thing I was able to lock in a rate already at a far less increase than that.  43% seems...high.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Don't turn on the heat. Just put on a sweatshirt....you'll be fine.

/why yes, I am a dad.


People in Texas would like to a word with you. 46 degrees inside the house blows monkeys and I got off lucky.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I ran the furnace two whole days last year.  The rest of the time, our southern Ohio house was heated by wood.  We used about 3 cords, or what would have cost $450 if we hadn't cut and split it all ourselves.  This year, the yard maintenance I need to do will involve cutting some more dead standing ash trees, or enough to heat the house again all winter.  I don't always heat with wood, but when you must cut the dead trees down anyway, why not use the heat and plant a few new trees?  Carbon neutral, and you only pay once with work instead of money.
 
cocozilla [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"In a statement, Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration & Production Council, blasted the Biden administration for pursuing policies that she said made it harder for U.S. producers to supply oil and natural gas.
"To ensure we have a stable and affordable supply of energy here in the United States, the Biden Administration should support the domestic production of oil and natural gas, ensure the continued production on federal land, work with the industry on sensible and smart methane regulations, and stop calling for higher taxes on the American oil and gas industry," Bradbury said."

Nice of the article to push back on that bullshiat...oh...wait....it didn't do that at all. Typical videos just going to use a garbage statement from an energy company and take it as fact without any fact check.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stratohead: having a house built (that thanks to material shortages is taking months longer than it normally would), original plan was to have a 5'x20' extension added to the garage for extra storage...but turns out the lot placement wouldn't allow it... so I opted instead to use that money to put in a fireplace.
then Texas power grid failed and was without power for days in freezing temps.

so...yep... Fireplace...great idea.


Horrible idea other than for emergency use, wood burning stoves cause terrible indoor air pollution. I love a fire as much as the next guy (well probably more than most since I spend about 20 weekends a year around one), but I wouldn't want to have to use it as a primary or even major heat source in an indoor setting.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And of course the blame will be put on the shift to renewable energy, and now my Dad will be taking a victory lap, like it showed he's been somehow pathetically right these past 50 years with his denialism.

Nevermind all the other things in the supply chain that are f*cking things up.

Nevermind the Covid which he always called bullsh*t but got the shot nonetheless.

Nevermind all the evidence that shows that he has been, and for will ever be, wrong.

Nope -- it's the Liberals & tree-hugging "gays" fault. Somehow he'll be gleefully "winning" in his feeble to all this, all-the-while shelling out more dollars for keeping his stupid ass warm.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"while homes warmed with electricity will pay 6% more"

Why? Don't most people have their electricity rates locked under contract? I'm paying the same $0.12 per kwh as I was last winter. I thought this was standard practice these days.
 
cocozilla [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: And of course the blame will be put on the shift to renewable energy, and now my Dad will be taking a victory lap, like it showed he's been somehow pathetically right these past 50 years with his denialism.

Nevermind all the other things in the supply chain that are f*cking things up.

Nevermind the Covid which he always called bullsh*t but got the shot nonetheless.

Nevermind all the evidence that shows that he has been, and for will ever be, wrong.

Nope -- it's the Liberals & tree-hugging "gays" fault. Somehow he'll be gleefully "winning" in his feeble to all this, all-the-while shelling out more dollars for keeping his stupid ass warm.


And the media will parrot that idea over and over and over....

Like they keep having climate deniers on every discussion about climate change with absolutely no pushback. A couple years ago NPR was going to talk about climate change and they had not one but two Republican members of the House telling us how it wasn't real.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: Ouch, that propane jump is going to hurt for my trailer that I use as a home office. That makes me very happy that I upgraded to a 50A circuit this summer, will be able to run 2x 1500W heaters which should hopefully keep my propane usage to a minimum as long as temperatures remain mild.


Get a split unit heat pump ac. Heats in winter and cools in summer. And far more efficient in heating than a electric space heater. Those use 1kw of electricity to pump out 1kw of heat. A heat pump ac will pump out 4kw of year for every 1kw of electricity used.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Literally Addicted: Something something global warming  climate change something

FTFY.

Winters are getting colder because climate change (driven in part by global warming) is causing extremes in climate.  Shiat's getting downright chaotic.


No one understands snark anymore.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Under Trump the US was energy independent, selling excess energy to the World. Under Biden the US has to rely on the Middle East and Russia.

/GREAT JOB!
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Literally Addicted: Something something global warming  climate change something

FTFY.

Winters are getting colder because climate change (driven in part by global warming) is causing extremes in climate.  Shiat's getting downright chaotic.


Also, I love how you just assumed I had no idea. Is it the boobs?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
AmeriGas topped up my tanks last week. $150.39 for 27 gallons. My single wide has an forced air ductwork air conditioner system with a resistive electric heater element (not a heat pump).

I'm screwed.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Four poster beds do have a practical purpose. I wonder if they'll make a comeback
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: robodog: Ouch, that propane jump is going to hurt for my trailer that I use as a home office. That makes me very happy that I upgraded to a 50A circuit this summer, will be able to run 2x 1500W heaters which should hopefully keep my propane usage to a minimum as long as temperatures remain mild.

Get a split unit heat pump ac. Heats in winter and cools in summer. And far more efficient in heating than a electric space heater. Those use 1kw of electricity to pump out 1kw of heat. A heat pump ac will pump out 4kw of year for every 1kw of electricity used.


yeah, there's no way this guy is going to be saving money by heating with a space heater
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nativefloridian: Four poster beds do have a practical purpose. I wonder if they'll make a comeback
[Fark user image 640x416]


Nice, but they won't keep your pipes from freezing.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bronskrat: "It will cost $746 on average to heat homes with natural gas this winter, while those who use electric heat can bank on spending around $1,268 on their electricity bills this season, according to the report."

so it's worse for electric than natural gas? I've been hearing the opposite elsewhere.


NG is dirt cheap in most of the country, so even though the price of electric and gas have moved up, NG moved up more proportionally.

Electric heat\hot water\etc use a lot of juice as well.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My parents have a stove that can burn coal. We're stocking up on that to save them some money this winter.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Food prices going up, heating costs going up, grocery stores facing shortages....

Cool. Cool. Good times.

Wages going up? Guess not.
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This winter is going to hurt like a motherfu meh I've already said it
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: As someone how lives in Europe, tell me about it. All across the continent gas (natural gas, not petrol) prices have shot up, and electricity prices have followed. In the UK I saw the articles a few weeks ago when this was all kicking off and signed up for a two year fixed contract for electricity and gas, with electricity at 20p a kw. A couple of weeks later the best fixed deal available was 29p, nearly fifty percent higher. Variable is around 25p but with a strong possibility of more rises to come.

If Nordstream opens prices should start to fall, at the cost of giving Putin more cash and influence.


My electricity in Illinois is 4.8¢ per kWh, locked in rate.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mind -- MIND! "feeble mind to all this"

Holy sh*t does this thing even matter any more? Is this mic on?

*THUMP THUMP*

*um hello? Can I? Can I take one?*

Violent Femmes - American Music (Official Audio)
Youtube Mrqj7Fxo6WI
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moos: They say crypto mining is just as energy efficient as HVAC...

course, they say a lot of things.


I mean it is no less efficient than electrical resistance heat. If you do have electric baseboard heat you might come out ahead running some mining rigs instead assuming you don't pay too much for the mining rigs.

A good heat pump? No way. Natural gas will also be much cheaper.
 
