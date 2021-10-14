 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   In a further attempt to avoid all thing metric, waste electronics are now weighed in units of Great Wall of China. Tag is for how much crap gets dumped   (bbc.com) divider line
36
    More: Fail, Greenhouse gas, Sociology, right thing, Electronics, Want, Need, Electronic engineering, e-waste  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 14 Oct 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I refuse to deal with these ridiculous units of measure until someone tells me how many Rhode Islands that is.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BBC can go fark itself for making me do all this (well rounded) math this morning, but their claim really pegged my BS meter.

1 square meter of stone weights about 2 tons

The Great Wall averages about 7 meters tall & 10 meters wide

So each meter of the wall weighs roughly 140 tons

Taking that, each kilometer of the wall would weigh 140,000 tons

The Great Wall is about 5000 km long

Given that, the weight of the Great Wall is 700 million tons

So at the current BBC claimed annual weight of discarded electronics of 57 million tons, we've got about 12.25 years of throwing electronics away before we hit even one Great Wall (and that's assuming none of the discards get recycled and thrown away again a few years later)

{Clark Griswold}Hallelujah! Holy shiat! Where's the Tylenol?{/Clark Griswold}
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna' suck for whatever gen winds up having to treat current landfills as mining sites.

But yeah. I only accept measurements in the form of football fields, stacked 8" floppy disks at the equator, and libraries of congress.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but the shareholders will complain if we make things repairable instead of moving more units next year.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: 1 square meter of stone weights about 2 tons


You forget that a stone is 16 pounds. So each meter of the stone wall (7 stones tall and 10 stones wide) weighs 1,120 pounds.

Taking that, each kilometer of the wall would weigh 560 tons.

The Great Wall is about 5000 km long.

Given that, the weight of the great wall is 2,800,000 tons.

So by the new post-Brexit imperial measures, we've already thrown away 20 Great Walls this year.

We're doomed.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Delc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the fear mongering about the materials we will run out of at the end. Assuming we run out of minable sources, eventually the price will rise enough that just processing garbage for all of the stuff that people threw out instead of recycling will become profitable. And that may be a good thing, garbage being valuable would probably cut down on landfill usage.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I refuse to deal with these ridiculous units of measure until someone tells me how many Rhode Islands that is.


Fark user imageView Full Size

According to my calculations there are 71 million tonnes of chickens on the planet (26 billion chickens @ 2.7kg each)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a 4 year old smart phone with a replaceable battery. I'd keep using it for the foreseeable future if my cellular company wasn't forcing me to change over to its new network because they're turning off the old one. As far as I can tell, none of the new phones they're offering have customer-replaceable batteries, so when it starts swelling up, it's going to be a pain in the ass to disassemble and tear out the old one and put in a new (I'm not your average customer).
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The assessment is by an international expert group dedicated to tackling the global problem of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE)"

Still, the award for the most cheerful acronym goes to....
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I've got a 4 year old smart phone with a replaceable battery. I'd keep using it for the foreseeable future if my cellular company wasn't forcing me to change over to its new network because they're turning off the old one. As far as I can tell, none of the new phones they're offering have customer-replaceable batteries, so when it starts swelling up, it's going to be a pain in the ass to disassemble and tear out the old one and put in a new (I'm not your average customer).


I had you pegged for one of those Freedom phones
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Delc: I love the fear mongering about the materials we will run out of at the end. Assuming we run out of minable sources, eventually the price will rise enough that just processing garbage for all of the stuff that people threw out instead of recycling will become profitable. And that may be a good thing, garbage being valuable would probably cut down on landfill usage.


I've always figured that old garbage dumps will eventually become lucrative mines, especially when robotic mining machines can just tunnel through them extracting the stuff they want.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Delc: I love the fear mongering about the materials we will run out of at the end. Assuming we run out of minable sources, eventually the price will rise enough that just processing garbage for all of the stuff that people threw out instead of recycling will become profitable. And that may be a good thing, garbage being valuable would probably cut down on landfill usage.

I've always figured that old garbage dumps will eventually become lucrative mines, especially when robotic mining machines can just tunnel through them extracting the stuff they want.


That was a feature of Gene Wolfe's Book of the New Sun series. Mining towns alongside mountain ranges of ancient trash.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I've got a 4 year old smart phone with a replaceable battery. I'd keep using it for the foreseeable future if my cellular company wasn't forcing me to change over to its new network because they're turning off the old one. As far as I can tell, none of the new phones they're offering have customer-replaceable batteries, so when it starts swelling up, it's going to be a pain in the ass to disassemble and tear out the old one and put in a new (I'm not your average customer).


That's something I miss, kinda.  Sort of.  I've noticed that phones with replaceable batteries tend to become flimsy with the battery covers over time.  So on the one hand, the battery loses capacity after a few years, so time to replace it.  On the other hand, the tabs holding the cover in place break off, and so the battery cover slips off and the battery falls out.  Or a significant enough jolt (like setting the phone down on a counter) loosens the battery inside temporarily and it restarts.  I had that problem after my second year with a Windows Phone, I ended up duck taping the battery cover in place and still had to deal with the occasional hard restarts.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bitcoin mining means more than just emissions. Hardware piles up, too. Everyone wants the newest, fastest machinery, which causes high turnover and a new e-waste problem. Alex de Vries, a Paris-based economist, estimates that every year and a half or so, the computational power of mining hardware doubles, making older machines obsolete. According to his calculations, at the start of 2021, Bitcoin alone was generating more e-waste than many midsize countries.
"Bitcoin miners are completely ignoring this issue, because they don't have a solution," said Mr. de Vries, who runs Digiconomist, a site that tracks the sustainability of cryptocurrencies. "These machines are just dumped."

Would any of you proud, independent capitalist pigs like to comment on this?  Or are you too far up your ass to hear anything?
Doesn't really matter how long I keep my electronics, or how lightly I buy them, when the  people who print money are using more energy, and creating more waste, than I'll use in my life.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: jjorsett: I've got a 4 year old smart phone with a replaceable battery. I'd keep using it for the foreseeable future if my cellular company wasn't forcing me to change over to its new network because they're turning off the old one. As far as I can tell, none of the new phones they're offering have customer-replaceable batteries, so when it starts swelling up, it's going to be a pain in the ass to disassemble and tear out the old one and put in a new (I'm not your average customer).

I had you pegged for one of those Freedom phones


Whatever their merits, they're too new. Being an early adopter doesn't tempt me.
 
Nullav
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I've got a 4 year old smart phone with a replaceable battery. I'd keep using it for the foreseeable future if my cellular company wasn't forcing me to change over to its new network because they're turning off the old one. As far as I can tell, none of the new phones they're offering have customer-replaceable batteries, so when it starts swelling up, it's going to be a pain in the ass to disassemble and tear out the old one and put in a new (I'm not your average customer).


All I can really suggest is to go out of your way to get something with a plastic housing, as no matter what a glued-up disaster those can be inside, they almost always have screws or retaining clips that you can get at to split 'em open. The glass-backed aluminum unibody designs that are so prevalent are a nightmare to do any repairs on, and I'm sure the only recycling that'd be meaningfully done to them would be to not bother instead of risking a lithium fire.

Replacing a battery on most of those things is just bizarre. Step one? Remove the screen, because that's what's holding all the phone-guts in, the battery is behind it all, and you can be sure it's held in with some adhesive that only releases under high heat. It's like starting nasal surgery to tie your shoes.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But the New apple I phone/ Samsung Note has a !% better screen than the last one!
 
Froman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Delc: I love the fear mongering about the materials we will run out of at the end. Assuming we run out of minable sources, eventually the price will rise enough that just processing garbage for all of the stuff that people threw out instead of recycling will become profitable. And that may be a good thing, garbage being valuable would probably cut down on landfill usage.


Except most of what we need when the mines dry up will already be in the landfill - where the concentration of these minerals will be far, far lower than they would be found in ore. Surely there will be technological solutions, but the extraction cost would likely be astronomical. At best we will probably be able to reclaim enough from the existing supply/waste stream to maintain critical systems and say goodbye to frivolous electronics. Sorry, WiFi enabled sex toys.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nullav: It's gonna' suck for whatever gen winds up having to treat current landfills as mining sites.
But yeah. I only accept measurements in the form of football fields, stacked 8" floppy disks at the equator, and libraries of congress.


What gen, or what country?  Because I have some bad news for you--we already do that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


BRB.  I have to trash some computers that can't make bitcoins fast enough for me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm tossing a 1st-Gen Garmin Street Pilot into a bird-friendly estuary right now, so I'm getting a kick.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jjorsett: I've got a 4 year old smart phone with a replaceable battery. I'd keep using it for the foreseeable future if my cellular company wasn't forcing me to change over to its new network because they're turning off the old one. As far as I can tell, none of the new phones they're offering have customer-replaceable batteries, so when it starts swelling up, it's going to be a pain in the ass to disassemble and tear out the old one and put in a new (I'm not your average customer).

That's something I miss, kinda.  Sort of.  I've noticed that phones with replaceable batteries tend to become flimsy with the battery covers over time.  So on the one hand, the battery loses capacity after a few years, so time to replace it.  On the other hand, the tabs holding the cover in place break off, and so the battery cover slips off and the battery falls out.  Or a significant enough jolt (like setting the phone down on a counter) loosens the battery inside temporarily and it restarts.  I had that problem after my second year with a Windows Phone, I ended up duck taping the battery cover in place and still had to deal with the occasional hard restarts.


I always have a sturdy hard case enclosing my phone, so it acts as a reinforcement for the cover. It works so well that I only noticed the battery was swelling up when the case started seriously bulging, and the battery was really straining to get out. But the case kept it in place.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Oblig.

[img.ifunny.co image 850x1447]


And damn proud of it.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: The BBC can go fark itself for making me do all this (well rounded) math this morning, but their claim really pegged my BS meter.

1 square meter of stone weights about 2 tons

The Great Wall averages about 7 meters tall & 10 meters wide

So each meter of the wall weighs roughly 140 tons

Taking that, each kilometer of the wall would weigh 140,000 tons

The Great Wall is about 5000 km long

Given that, the weight of the Great Wall is 700 million tons

So at the current BBC claimed annual weight of discarded electronics of 57 million tons, we've got about 12.25 years of throwing electronics away before we hit even one Great Wall (and that's assuming none of the discards get recycled and thrown away again a few years later)

{Clark Griswold}Hallelujah! Holy shiat! Where's the Tylenol?{/Clark Griswold}


What made me roll my eyes was the remark that we are going to run out of arsenic in 100 years.  That some bullshiat.

https://www.academia.edu/9395473/Arse​n​ic_An_Abundant_Natural_Poison
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd love to recycle all my old electronics, but there's no place around here that takes them, so in the dumpster they go.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nullav: jjorsett: I've got a 4 year old smart phone with a replaceable battery. I'd keep using it for the foreseeable future if my cellular company wasn't forcing me to change over to its new network because they're turning off the old one. As far as I can tell, none of the new phones they're offering have customer-replaceable batteries, so when it starts swelling up, it's going to be a pain in the ass to disassemble and tear out the old one and put in a new (I'm not your average customer).

All I can really suggest is to go out of your way to get something with a plastic housing, as no matter what a glued-up disaster those can be inside, they almost always have screws or retaining clips that you can get at to split 'em open. The glass-backed aluminum unibody designs that are so prevalent are a nightmare to do any repairs on, and I'm sure the only recycling that'd be meaningfully done to them would be to not bother instead of risking a lithium fire.

Replacing a battery on most of those things is just bizarre. Step one? Remove the screen, because that's what's holding all the phone-guts in, the battery is behind it all, and you can be sure it's held in with some adhesive that only releases under high heat. It's like starting nasal surgery to tie your shoes.


Before I pick a new phone, I'm going to watch Youtube videos on battery replacement for models that I'm considering. I've probably got whatever tools are needed, including a surface-mount rework station with a heat gun, but I'm going to pick the easiest one to work on that I can find.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Consumers want to do the right thing but need to be adequately informed and a convenient infrastructure should be easily available to them so that disposing of e-waste correctly becomes the social norm," added Pascal Leroy. He also pointed out that recycling electronics, rather than throwing them away, also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

You know why we don't do that?  Recycle just as easily as we buy new things?  It would make so much sense.
But not dollars.  It's not as lucrative if you actually clean up after yourself.  So we ignored all that and just made things to sell.
All we  have to do is forget about making the most insane profits ever. All you have to do is quit buying electronics like a drunken robot for low, low prices always, and we can have this--a sustainable supply chain, or at least one that is a lot better.

So you quit buying so many electronics for low, low prices and we can move on to a better system that allows all of us to live.

Fark user imageView Full Size


OK, I guess you're not interested in that.  So what are you complaining about?  Mountains of e-waste is exactly what you paid for.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 They'll responsibly recycle all that waste.  It won't get buried in the desert somewhere and forgotten until it poisons the water table creating a heavy metals disaster the likes of which we've never seen. But climate change will be averted by using battery powered everything. Don't worry be happy. Your ear wig for the day.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "Consumers want to do the right thing but need to be adequately informed and a convenient infrastructure should be easily available to them so that disposing of e-waste correctly becomes the social norm," added Pascal Leroy. He also pointed out that recycling electronics, rather than throwing them away, also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

You know why we don't do that?  Recycle just as easily as we buy new things?  It would make so much sense.
But not dollars.  It's not as lucrative if you actually clean up after yourself.  So we ignored all that and just made things to sell.
All we  have to do is forget about making the most insane profits ever. All you have to do is quit buying electronics like a drunken robot for low, low prices always, and we can have this--a sustainable supply chain, or at least one that is a lot better.

So you quit buying so many electronics for low, low prices and we can move on to a better system that allows all of us to live.

[Fark user image image 496x278]

OK, I guess you're not interested in that.  So what are you complaining about?  Mountains of e-waste is exactly what you paid for.


You could build a giant, ancient city out of unsold Alexa's alone.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I voted for "Great Whale of Mother-in-law" as a weight unit - and got sent to that sensitivity-training program again.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if old motherboards make good insulation for walls?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The right to repair might reduce that waste somewhat.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NevynFox: cryinoutloud: "Consumers want to do the right thing but need to be adequately informed and a convenient infrastructure should be easily available to them so that disposing of e-waste correctly becomes the social norm," added Pascal Leroy. He also pointed out that recycling electronics, rather than throwing them away, also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

You know why we don't do that?  Recycle just as easily as we buy new things?  It would make so much sense.
But not dollars.  It's not as lucrative if you actually clean up after yourself.  So we ignored all that and just made things to sell.
All we  have to do is forget about making the most insane profits ever. All you have to do is quit buying electronics like a drunken robot for low, low prices always, and we can have this--a sustainable supply chain, or at least one that is a lot better.

So you quit buying so many electronics for low, low prices and we can move on to a better system that allows all of us to live.

[Fark user image image 496x278]

OK, I guess you're not interested in that.  So what are you complaining about?  Mountains of e-waste is exactly what you paid for.

You could build a giant, ancient city out of unsold Alexa's alone.


So tempting to walk by and just say her name....

//like bart's megaphone prank
 
Froman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Bitcoin mining means more than just emissions. Hardware piles up, too. Everyone wants the newest, fastest machinery, which causes high turnover and a new e-waste problem. Alex de Vries, a Paris-based economist, estimates that every year and a half or so, the computational power of mining hardware doubles, making older machines obsolete. According to his calculations, at the start of 2021, Bitcoin alone was generating more e-waste than many midsize countries.
"Bitcoin miners are completely ignoring this issue, because they don't have a solution," said Mr. de Vries, who runs Digiconomist, a site that tracks the sustainability of cryptocurrencies. "These machines are just dumped."

Would any of you proud, independent capitalist pigs like to comment on this?  Or are you too far up your ass to hear anything?
Doesn't really matter how long I keep my electronics, or how lightly I buy them, when the  people who print money are using more energy, and creating more waste, than I'll use in my life.


I also find it rather quaint that the same "independents" who rail against the Fed and say you HAVE to divest from fiat currency and go crypto are essentially printing money themselves. But it's not unexpected. After all you're talking about people who have a pathological mistrust of actual experts while putting full trust in internet randos who tell them not to trust anyone and think "for themselves". I know one such person like this, who is a diabetic anti-vaxxer. Gee, can't calculate that your risk of dying from delta covid is far higher than any serious side effects from the vaccine and you style yourself an independent thinker.

The good guys have lost, people.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But how many Atari E.T. games is it equivalent to??

/old
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Old Lace

that's it I'm done
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.