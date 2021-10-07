 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   I'm not going to kink shame you, NPR, but this one's kinda weird   (npr.org) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Producer Thomas Lu teams up with self-proclaimed lesbian cockroach defender Perry Beasley-Hall to convince producer/guest host Rebecca Ramirez that indeed they are under-rated.

Wait, is she a lesbian that defends cockroaches, or a person who specifically defends lesbian cockroaches?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Producer Thomas Lu teams up with self-proclaimed lesbian cockroach defender Perry Beasley-Hall to convince producer/guest host Rebecca Ramirez that indeed they are under-rated.

Wait, is she a lesbian that defends cockroaches, or a person who specifically defends lesbian cockroaches?


It doesn't get much more "NPR" than this.  Unless she was conducting the cockroaches playing Peruvian flute music at a Tiny Desk concert.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cockroaches suck ass, and they're moving north thanks to global warming.  I've never seen bugs with as much attitude as cockroaches.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Producer Thomas Lu teams up with self-proclaimed lesbian cockroach defender Perry Beasley-Hall to convince producer/guest host Rebecca Ramirez that indeed they are under-rated.

Wait, is she a lesbian that defends cockroaches, or a person who specifically defends lesbian cockroaches?


No, she defends lesbians with cockroaches.
 
Zroop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cockroaches suck ass, and they're moving north thanks to global warming.  I've never seen bugs with as much attitude as cockroaches.


Florida man here. Don't worry. In a few decades the iguanas will get them.

/ Prime the Gorillas!
 
I sound fat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cockroaches suck ass, and they're moving north thanks to global warming.  I've never seen bugs with as much attitude as cockroaches.


You havent met many NPR listeners, have you?
 
