(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why we shouldn't think of this anti-vaxxing idiot who hasn't yet gotten herself or her children vaccinated as an anti-vaxxing idiot, but just a "super hesitant" idiot instead   (slate.com) divider line
80
    Vaccine, Vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine, Influenza vaccine  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A distinction without a difference. shiat or get off the pot.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When these "vaccine hesitant" people are spouting anti-vax talking points to justify their choices, that makes them anti-vax.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were allowed a week or two of 'hesitancy' after the vaccines came out before you were labelled as a run-of-the-mill antivaxxer.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were just unvaccinated and quiet, virtually no one would know and then we could call them hesitant.  At that point we could probably sway about 20% more to get vaccinated just through peer pressure and everyone is doing it.

But they are loud and proud so they aren't hesitant, they are anti-vax.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes me concerned is wondering: what if 10 years from now there's some kind of weird side effect?

So you're waiting 10 year now? Then you'll say "What makes me concerned is wondering: what if 20 years from now there's some kind of weird side effect?" and you'll just keep saying that until you're dead.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell you what, go ahead and found "Hesitation Island"

Everyone hesitant about the vaccine can go there. When they get the shot they get a free flight back. We'll be over here trying to end this nonsense.
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The research process was just so fast..."

No. Not it wasn't. It's been going on for decades.

https://www.statnews.com/2021/01/05/b​a​sic-research-paved-way-for-warp-speed-​covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158​6​-021-02483-w

STFU and get the shot you horribly selfish anti-vax-spouting nincompoop.

And shame on Slate for publishing this crap without in-line annotations highlighting all of the patently false information.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy you know that hasn't worked in 15 years is just job hesitant. He might get a job this weekend.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple people have gotten sick after they've gotten the shot. To be fair, it hasn't been bad sick. So I do feel like the vaccine has helped them. But once again, I don't feel like the kids are really, overall, getting that sick to begin with.

Tell that to the parents of the children who have died because they were too young to get the current vaccine.

Kinda sick vs freaking DEAD.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: What makes me concerned is wondering: what if 10 years from now there's some kind of weird side effect?

So you're waiting 10 year now? Then you'll say "What makes me concerned is wondering: what if 20 years from now there's some kind of weird side effect?" and you'll just keep saying that until you're dead.


The weird side effect you're thinking of is "death".  Except for you, it's 10 weeks from now.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about the rationale behind it, because the rationale doesn't matter. If you don't have a legitimate medical reason for getting vaccinated, you need to get vaccinated. There are only three states - can, can't, and won't - and if you won't vaccinate, you're an anti-vaxxer.

Reminds me of this quote:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That guy you know that hasn't worked in 15 years is just job hesitant. He might get a job this weekend.


I'm sure they are like the sobriety hesitant types that believe alcohol, meth, and crack make them smarter and more enjoyable to be around.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Jewish Grandma impression*
You wouldn't research the ingredients of a Twinkie
*Jewish Grandma impression*

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*legitimate medical reason for not getting vaccinated...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now, I've heard that if we're mean to these mouth-breathing science-hating bible-banging morons they might not get vaccinated ever!

Let's all try to be kind.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm just busy, and it's not worth me having to go out of my way to get it."

A bunch of us will laugh when you gasp out a retraction through a ventilator.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Lady, technology has gotten better in the last 50 years.  And the rate of change of technology has improved, too.

It used to take us years to develop a vaccine, largely by trial and error.  But with all the genetic engineering tools we have today, the process goes much faster.  Just like everything else in your life that has rapid innovation - like your cars, smartphones, office tools, etc.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
//stolen from The Fark
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now.
She might just be a pointless contrarian too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like a real time mass psychology experiment in the ways people will make excuses for their own poor decisions and confabulate the rationale.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just keep thinking of them as plague rats. Thanks.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorites are the double digit IQ types who want to "review the data" before getting the vaccine. Every so often one of them is on the news and the farking reporter never asks them, "Have you been trained in the science used to create the vaccines? And if so, do you understand the statistical methods used in the tests of the vaccines and how to draw inference from that statistical analysis?"
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. You don't get to tell.me what to think. She's a farking anti-vaxxer moron.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh... yea, met one of these people in person a week or two ago. She was talking to a friend of mine and was regaling them with a story about talking to a relative or her mom and she was saying.. "I'm not antivax! I have all my shots, my kids have all their shots, when we travel we get our travel vaccinations" then she gleefully went on about what BS conspiracy crap she read about on facebook, went on about Dr Robert Malone etc etc. "

I tried to keep my unbridled fury in check as she knew my friends and I didnt know her but when your partner is an MD you tend to have even less patience for stupidity.. Needless to say my tone and demeanor was less than cordial.

anyways...  as someone else said above if you are spouting debunked and stupid antivax arguments you are going to get labelled as antivax and probably treated as such.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "I'm just busy, and it's not worth me having to go out of my way to get it."

A bunch of us will laugh when you gasp out a retraction through a ventilator.


The really funny part of it is later in the article where she says "But we're not outgoing people-we're definitely grocery-store-and-home type people."

You're not farking busy, you're a brainless, selfish twat.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weaklingrecords: "The research process was just so fast..."

No. Not it wasn't. It's been going on for decades.

https://www.statnews.com/2021/01/05/ba​sic-research-paved-way-for-warp-speed-​covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586​-021-02483-w

STFU and get the shot you horribly selfish anti-vax-spouting nincompoop.

And shame on Slate for publishing this crap without in-line annotations highlighting all of the patently false information.


they don't want to scare off the vegans having an affair with the soccer coach
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we think of her as a dead idiot?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That guy you know that hasn't worked in 15 years is just job hesitant. He might get a job this weekend.


So someone who hasn't got laid in 10 years is just sex hesitant?  Hopefully I might get some this weekend then.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tired of the "try to see it from their perspective" articles. They're willfully ignorant - I could pound a liter of vodak and bang my head against the wall, I still won't see it their way, I'll still be vaccinated, and they still won't.
I spare myself the headache and live and let die.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a shiatty stab at rationalizing one's pathological capacity for denial.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like trust, stubbornness, and medical uncertainty for most people.

No reason to be shaming people or calling them idiots. Unless your Biden on your high horse and look like an idiot because covid is still a thing.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care. At some point natural selection will take care of it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: Seems like trust, stubbornness, and medical uncertainty for most people.

No reason to be shaming people or calling them idiots. Unless your Biden on your high horse and look like an idiot because covid is still a thing.


It's the President's fault that these people are idiots and liars!
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: HotWingConspiracy: That guy you know that hasn't worked in 15 years is just job hesitant. He might get a job this weekend.

So someone who hasn't got laid in 10 years is just sex hesitant?


I believe the preferred name is 'Farker'
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever modifier you want to use, still an idiot
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: fargin a: Seems like trust, stubbornness, and medical uncertainty for most people.

No reason to be shaming people or calling them idiots. Unless your Biden on your high horse and look like an idiot because covid is still a thing.

It's the President's fault that these people are idiots and liars!


Most certainly.  TFG did tremendous damage to the cause of getting Covid-19 under control.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vaccine-hesitant" is to "Antivaxx" as "politically incorrect" is to "racist" : they know the latter is bad, so they use the former to disguise what they are.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why not go after the NBA players like this? crickets!
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares? Do you libs know what herd immunity means? Seriously. You libs are making this worse.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: Seems like trust, stubbornness, and medical uncertainty for most people.

No reason to be shaming people or calling them idiots. Unless your Biden on your high horse and look like an idiot because covid is still a thing.


Good effort, short and sweet with a spelling error

You'll get some bites
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: why not go after the NBA players like this? crickets!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: why not go after the NBA players like this? crickets!


Kyrie Irving is an idiot too

Of course, this was known before the pandemic
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: I don't care. At some point natural selection will take care of it.


Natural selection can be really farking slow.
 
AnyName
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yay!!  Another thread where a bunch of people get to feel superior to others and try lecture everyone based on their incredible ability to get a shot.  So to put this in perspective.....

I live in Williamson County.....  <long pause>  Texas.  Our current vaccination rate for people who are eligible is 79.36%.  I'd like to congratulate all of you on being smarter than the dumbest 20.64% of people in Williamson County.... <longer pause> Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Double vaxed so I'm a 70%er.  So proud.....
// Flu shot too....
/// Even have a tetanus booster.  I'll try not to get any smug on you but it's gonna be hard.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More than 100,000 Americans have died of Covid since effective vaccines became freely and readily available.

This is an ongoing a genocide, pure and simple. Those responsible for it are Trump operatives: Dominionist Christian and otherwise, who have calculated, rightly or otherwise, that more dead Americans means less support for the new administration, and who actively work for that result to this day.

Working with them in parallel is a legion of professional Russian trolls, who continue their successful attack on the United States, unimpeded, spreading nonstop disinformation designed to tear the USA apart from the inside.

This is the definition of evil, and these are the people you side with every day you put off getting the jab.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I don't care about the rationale behind it, because the rationale doesn't matter. If you don't have a legitimate medical reason for getting vaccinated, you need to get vaccinated. There are only three states - can, can't, and won't - and if you won't vaccinate, you're an anti-vaxxer.

Reminds me of this quote:
[Fark user image image 850x485]


Also, from seeing the rise of the US far right and their attack on democracy unfold in real time - those people knew damn well they were ushering in a government that would seize permanent control over power and relentlessly persecute everyone they didn't like. If they were anything like their spiritual descendants here they were unapologetic assholes about everything right up until the moment they might be held accountable, then suddenly it was all someone else's fault.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AnyName: Yay!!  Another thread where a bunch of people get to feel superior to others and try lecture everyone based on their incredible ability to get a shot.  So to put this in perspective.....

I live in Williamson County.....  <long pause>  Texas.  Our current vaccination rate for people who are eligible is 79.36%.  I'd like to congratulate all of you on being smarter than the dumbest 20.64% of people in Williamson County.... <longer pause> Texas.

[Fark user image 396x409]

/ Double vaxed so I'm a 70%er.  So proud.....
// Flu shot too....
/// Even have a tetanus booster.  I'll try not to get any smug on you but it's gonna be hard.


I'm just happy to see you got over your passive aggressive asshole hesitancy.
 
