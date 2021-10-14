 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you thought the bow and arrow mass murderer in Norway was a white supremacist, you are half right   (bbc.com) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a muslim with a shaved head and no beard. that is interesting. not very devout, he should avoid the Taliban.
also, killing women between 50 and 70 years old is about the most cowardly thing I can think of.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
White supremacists, jihadists, incels, whatever. They all hate women.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In and out of the health system for psychiatric issues seems more like a mentally ill person committed an atrocity and less like an Islamic terrorist attack. But then again are any of the terrorists mentally well? Can we talk about how the majority of his victims were women?
 
illegal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ban religion.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: White supremacists, jihadists, incels, whatever. They all hate women.


And jews.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I will take the safe bet that he is a homicidal nutbar first and everything else second.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I will take the safe bet that he is a homicidal nutbar first and everything else second.


Most homicidal nutbars tend to be that way, walk that way, talk that way, now give me a thwump!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If all you really want is an excuse to kill people, one ideology is as good as another.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: RepoManTSM: White supremacists, jihadists, incels, whatever. They all hate women.

And jews.


The other famous Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik loved jews and hated muslims. Go figure.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
you shoot arrows at a cop around here, you're getting shot. our deputies are very good at what they do, the last thing they want is to shoot. they don't fark around with threats to their own...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This proves gun laws are useless.  He could have killed them with a bow and arrow, a swimming pool, or a banana.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aw jeez, lots of disappointed Farkers.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
MikeyFuccon:

Christian/Muslim: they weren't believers in my god

Jewish: they weren't believers plus they oppressed us at some point

Hindu: they weren't believers in my god(s)?

Buddhist: I was helping them slip the bonds of this material world

Scientologists: getting them closer to Xenu, what can I say?

Cult: the god of my compound told me to kill.

Money/capitalism: they needed to die so I could make more money somehow

And on and on...
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Half white?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Aw jeez, lots of disappointed Farkers.


Based on that mugshot, I'd guess there's a decent chance that he thinks that Mohammed was a boxer.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have been to the derposhpere!

Right wing guns nuts are using this as an excuse to be gun nuts. Also, Klanie Oakley tweeted a cheer for the tragedy as proof that guns are great.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

illegal: Ban religion.


Defund the Church

actually that's a good idea.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Come on, if you're gonna jihad in Norway at least take a lesson from Varg and burn some churches.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: White supremacists, jihadists, incels, whatever. They all hate women.


It's a pity that we as a species can't find a nice, quiet place far from civilisation to turn them all loose and let them all slaughter one another. It's not like the good old days when neighbouring nobles could set up a war between themselves to rid both sides of excess testosterone and weaponry.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: you shoot arrows at a cop around here, you're getting shot. our deputies are very good at what they do, the last thing they want is to shoot. they don't fark around with threats to their own...



FTFY
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
so is he white or just a non-descript supremacist?

In which case, I think he believes some group is superior to all others, but hasn't yet decided which one.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now I want a nutbar.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did any of his victims vote for Joe Biden? No? Maybe that's why.

/Yes, some will not recognize this as trolling
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

akya: so is he white or just a non-descript supremacist?

In which case, I think he believes some group is superior to all others, but hasn't yet decided which one.


Whiter than the driven snow.

"Radicalized Muslim" which I highly doubt with a shorn pate and face. He was likely pissed about the conservative government ending and being replaced by a center-left coalition.

He said he was a radicalized muslim to keep the heat off his skin-head brothers, I bet.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: akya: so is he white or just a non-descript supremacist?

In which case, I think he believes some group is superior to all others, but hasn't yet decided which one.

Whiter than the driven snow.

"Radicalized Muslim" which I highly doubt with a shorn pate and face. He was likely pissed about the conservative government ending and being replaced by a center-left coalition.

He said he was a radicalized muslim to keep the heat off his skin-head brothers, I bet.


You do realize this was in Norway right?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: akya: so is he white or just a non-descript supremacist?

In which case, I think he believes some group is superior to all others, but hasn't yet decided which one.

Whiter than the driven snow.

"Radicalized Muslim" which I highly doubt with a shorn pate and face. He was likely pissed about the conservative government ending and being replaced by a center-left coalition.

He said he was a radicalized muslim to keep the heat off his skin-head brothers, I bet.

You do realize this was in Norway right?


Yes. He's half Danish and half Norwegian. Take a look at his arraignment photo.

A radicalized Muslim would not look like a farking skin-head.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Come on, if you're gonna jihad in Norway at least take a lesson from Varg and burn some churches.


The Godfather of Emo.

Black Metal is a bunch of sad sack edgelords who still gauge everything on whether they think it will piss off their mom's boyfriend.

Surprised Burzum never just put their cards on the table and released the album "You're not the boss of me, Scott!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So he's a white supremacist.
Looks like I'm 100% right.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't use a tag system during hunting season.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: you shoot arrows at a cop around here, you're getting shot. our deputies are very good at what they do, the last thing they want is to shoot. they don't fark around with threats to their own...

Fark user imageView Full Size


i needed that laugh. ty
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Axeofjudgement: Come on, if you're gonna jihad in Norway at least take a lesson from Varg and burn some churches.

The Godfather of Emo.

Black Metal is a bunch of sad sack edgelords who still gauge everything on whether they think it will piss off their mom's boyfriend.

Surprised Burzum never just put their cards on the table and released the album "You're not the boss of me, Scott!"


Yeah but emos are too lazy to go stab a man 23 times and burn down a couple churches.

That shows conviction.
 
