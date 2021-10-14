 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Want to be vaccinated by Thanksgiving, Christmas or Hanukkah? Here are your deadlines   (kdvr.com)
    More: PSA, Vaccine, Vaccination, COVID-19 vaccines, first COVID-19, vaccine dose, vaccines, waiting period, first dose of Moderna  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I am good.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just do it now, asshole.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That'll take a Festivus miracle for some dingbats.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
May or June would have worked. Nice weather, no lines.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: Just do it now, asshole.


FINE! BECAUSE OF THAT ATTITUDE, I'M GETTING UNVACCINATED!!! I'M SUCKING THE blood out of my veins right no....

+++ NO CARRIER
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, or you could have already gotten it like everyone has been telling you to do all year.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Want to be vaccinated...

"Nope."

sandbar67
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Coviid shots are free at CVS, pretty much run over there and get one every morning with my coffee. I'm fine
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Honestly? I'm probably going to get myself a booster 2 weeks before Thanksgiving. It'll probably become an annual ritual given the way cases spiked last winter.
 
Headso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Your best bet if you are a procrastinator  is the J&J one.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What if some antivaxxer really wants to kill one of their relatives, huh? Did you think of that? No. You only think of yourself.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving 2021? You need a time machine for that.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just make sure you don't have any warrants, parking tickets or owe taxes. They take a picture of your driver license so law enforcement can do a background check. Like those fake sting operations.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
EMT checking in. Had my 3rd (booster) shot. Side effect hell this time.. BUT I DON"T KNOW WHAT'S IN IT.

I don't know what's in the farking Gatorade I just drank. Just I don't have a tube down my throat and dying.. So I got that going for me.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sandbar67: Coviid shots are free at CVS


Hear that, those who want to get it in time for Hanukkah?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got vaccinated in time for Cinco De Mayo.  Little late to the party aren't you?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What about Ramadan? We can wait till April!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: What if some antivaxxer really wants to kill one of their relatives, huh? Did you think of that? No. You only think of yourself.


No..No. You have to think like an anti-vaxxer.
It's their RIGHT to be there. 

//that's probably as far as the logic goes, let's be honest.
 
