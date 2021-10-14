 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   China warns against 'manipulation' of the WHO's virus probe, saying their sovereign rights to manipulate data shall not be infringed   (malaysia.news.yahoo.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
propaganda for everyone
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We won't be fooled again.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a put on, it's a put on, it's a put on
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



What manipulating Data may look like
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
Autarky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.newyorker.com/science/ele​m​ents/the-mysterious-case-of-the-covid-​19-lab-leak-theory

"gain-of-function" experiments in a Biosafety Level 2 lab is a really good way to thin out the human population. In order to stop climate change, we need a few more.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark the Chinese government.
 
Markus5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Who?


First base.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Markus5: The Pope of Manwich Village: Who?

First base.


Hoo?
 
Markus5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Markus5: The Pope of Manwich Village: Who?

First base.

Hoo?


Every penny.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark the Chinese government.


specifically...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's it. That proves China created the virus just to get Trump out of office.
 
Lexx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, even if this turns out to be a Chinese research program that went awry...

What are you gonna do about it?   Does it even matter?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark the Chinese government.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Who - Eminence Front (Original)
Youtube rx6Zgz0TZuA
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Chinese created Covid!
The Chinese stole the election!
The Chinese are flooding our country with drugs!
The Chinese caused the GM factory to close!
The Chinese are talking funny and I can't understand them!
The Chinese are brutally suppressing the Uighers and I'd totally do the same!
The Chinese forgot to include my egg roll when it clearly says it's included with a combo!
The Chinese are operating laundries all over San Francisco!
The Chinese made it hard for me to go to the bathroom!
The Chinese shot Tupac!
The Chinese put peepee in my Coke!

//Et cetera
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rx6Zgz0T​ZuA]


definitely a put on.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*USA, that has repeatedly refused to join some of the most important international agreements 'because m'sovereignty'*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lexx: So, even if this turns out to be a Chinese research program that went awry...

What are you gonna do about it?   Does it even matter?


Oh, relax.  I'm sure MAGA/Qanon will eventually blame the Jews.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark china.
 
blastminerdad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: The Chinese created Covid!
The Chinese stole the election!
The Chinese are flooding our country with drugs!
The Chinese caused the GM factory to close!
The Chinese are talking funny and I can't understand them!
The Chinese are brutally suppressing the Uighers and I'd totally do the same!
The Chinese forgot to include my egg roll when it clearly says it's included with a combo!
The Chinese are operating laundries all over San Francisco!
The Chinese made it hard for me to go to the bathroom!
The Chinese shot Tupac!
The Chinese put peepee in my Coke!

//Et cetera


Clearly written by Chinese spy.

We call our "Alexa" at the house a Chinese spy, but I don't think they need spies to realize the average American believes the Chinese government can't be trusted, up to no good, and otherwise are at fault for all sorts of things in the world.

I love the Chinese people. I don't love their government.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look folks. We elected a president. Excuse me. We elected the most popular president ever for a reason. Only those with hate and privilege have a problem accepting the truth. Until the "Proper Feelings and Socially or some other ordered, effective, and non culpable, group that does not accept and liability or any other judgement against, or at some other time that may possibly through stupidity allow a hole in the ridiculous so-called "immunity".

Sorry folks.. For a moment I forgot why most of us find lawyers useless. Yeah, uh... That moment is lasting a bit longer than I expected. Wait a sec... Oh, now I get it. Pheeew. A commercial on the teevees told me to instruct my doctor what product I should advise her as to how I should be treated.

Why is my doctor lacking in proper mass-advertising treatment suggestions? It's crazy. We have the most popular king, I mean, president, in the history of the most racist empire that has ever existed with the most advanced blood ritual ever.

It's truly sickening that we have sacrificed no less the 50,000,000 lives, sorry, cell clumps, to bring us to the most enlightened period in history so that we may properly and with virtue and justice pass judgement on others.
 
