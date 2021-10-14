 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Merge Simpson spotted in Portland   (twitter.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I approve.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lover it.

/Traveling too Portland today.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the lawn match the topiary?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleverly amusing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: Does the lawn match the topiary?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I lover it.

/Traveling too Portland today.


Hopefully after you sober up...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: The_Sponge: I lover it.

/Traveling too Portland today.

Hopefully after you sober up...


Heh...not drunk yet...just tired from waking up at 5:30.
 
kasmel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: REDARMYVODKA: The_Sponge: I lover it.

/Traveling too Portland today.

Hopefully after you sober up...

Heh...not drunk yet...just tired from waking up at 5:30.


It's classic PDX today, overcast, drizzly. Not too cold though.

Safe trip!
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really keen on plastering it over a real road sign, but yeah, clever and funny.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Hope I'm not too late
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kasmel: The_Sponge: REDARMYVODKA: The_Sponge: I lover it.

/Traveling too Portland today.

Hopefully after you sober up...

Heh...not drunk yet...just tired from waking up at 5:30.

It's classic PDX today, overcast, drizzly. Not too cold though.

Safe trip!


Thanks dude!
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, she fits in:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, I suppose it was better than just calling it a penis bush.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Clever. Mildly amusing.

Hated it.
 
kore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Weird Hal: Does the lawn match the topiary?

[Fark user image 425x303] [View Full Size image _x_]


Shut down the internet for the day, this is all we needed to see.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Terrific.

And it's doubly funny since people here don't know how to merge.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Well, she fits in:

[Fark user image image 425x234]


For anyone wondering, those characters were named after those roads, which are in Portland.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Definitely amusing, but also dangerous. Merge signs are important, and drivers aren't going to immediately recognize the joke like they would the black symbol they've been taught to understand.
 
