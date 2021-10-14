 Skip to content
 
Floridians worried about cock theft
    More: Florida, English-language films, Broward County, Florida, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, American films, Lin Morgan, neighborhood roosters, South Middle River neighborhood  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cock fighting is a brutal "sport?".  And I am opposed to the animal cruelty and barbarism of it.

But roosters are universally assholes and would unhesitantly kill you and your family just for fun.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you keep a rooster in a suburban neighborhood you're a jackass and deserve what you get.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a big problem in Africa:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wi​t​chcraft/penis-theft-panic-hits-city-id​USN2319603620080423
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how the same people who get all upset that cock fighting still exists because "it's cruel" usually have no problem eating a delicious fried chicken sandwich that was raised like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I know it's harder to get upset about this because it actually effects you and you don't ever want to give up your cheap, tasty chicken, while cock fighting is some rare, underground niche thing you'll never take part in. But that's how armchair activism works I guess.  As long as you feel offended by something , you're making a difference in your own little world.

/hell no, i'm not a farking Vegan, but c'mon guys.  Show some consistency in what pisses you off.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lin Morgan loves her neighborhood roosters. She loves them so much, she has names for them.


Fun names like Asshole Who Ruined My Garden, 3-farking-30 AM Crowing Dickhead, and Grandson-Pecking Son of biatch
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She'll come up with even better ones after she finds herself nearly herniating a disc slipping on chicken sh*t on the sidewalk. Chickens= so much poop.

From casual observation when a friend briefly kept chickens, I swear the life of a rooster is an endless cycle of eat some feed, swoop in to bang a handy hen (so fast- like supernatural) strut victoriously while taking a massive dump wherever he pleases, then off to guzzle some water. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Wait - did I just describe the average Farker's idea of heaven?
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Apparently the University of South Carolina has no issue with any of this. Their logo has those leg knives used in cock fights.
A friend went to that school and she said it was funny listening to old southern women yelling "Go cocks"!
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
jewelersmutual.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

My ex-wife was a Y2K true-believer, and decided we had to have chickens. Over twenty of the poop machines. We accidently got an "exotic" rooster with chicks and he was very pretty, and smaller than most of the chickens so he didn't get much play, but he sure was good at crowing all day long

/More eggs than we could even give away
//Guess who had to take care of the chickens?
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I never met a rooster who didn't want to fight, and also never met a hen who wanted to live like that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Make the A-holes that get off on this fight each other with knives on their feet while people make bets on who dies.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I googled for Cock Fighting Ring but all I got were people discussing the merits of rings vs prince-albert piercings and now IT and HR have a lot of questions about by browser history.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FYI, that's not how they're raised, that's how they're shipped to be slaughtered.  They wouldn't raise them like that, because they would just crap over all of the ones below them, causing them to get diseased and die in just a few weeks.  They ship them like that, because they will only be like that for 12-16 hours, and they'll get "washed" (scalded) to loosen the feathers anyway.

Also, based on the photo, they are probably cornish cross meat birds.  They don't look ugly as sin because of their conditions.  They look that bad because they're awful birds.  I know, because I raised some for myself free-range.  All they do is eat and crap all day.  They don't even grow all their feathers in on their bellies, because they won't get up off the ground, and so rub them off from contact.  They also lay in their own crap all day too.  I'll never raise those chickens again, but have no problem with the 60-70 I currently have, which are a mix of Dark Cornish, Easter Eggers, Barred Rock, assorted bantams, and Black Jersey Giants (no, they're not all hybridized, but I have all of those breeds).  I personally like the Jersey Giants.  Big, gentle, calm chickens.  They're not too loud either.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I dunno about that.  Chickens eat a lot of pest creatures & they predict earthquakes.
My bro lived outside of Phoenix...
the scorpions disappeared after the neighbors with chickens moved in.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This guy?

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rumproast42:
...  I'll never raise those chickens again, but have no problem with the 60-70 I currently have, which are a mix of Dark Cornish, Easter Eggers, Barred Rock, assorted bantams, and Black Jersey Giants (no, they're not all hybridized, but I have all of those breeds).  I personally like the Jersey Giants.  Big, gentle, calm chickens.  They're not too loud either.

Have you tried Salmon Faverolles? EASIEST birds ever, and the ones I had laid way more than they were supposed to.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psst: you can have hens & eggs without roosters.
 
