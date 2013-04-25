 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   NY gets ready to pass gas   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
1192 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 2:01 PM (1 hour ago)



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh great. It will still smell bad I am sure.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Oh great. It will still smell bad I am sure.


How could you tell the difference?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're using hot dog water steam.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ Start spreadin' those cheeks, I'm heavin' today
I want to fart all over it - New York, New York ♫
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What gas are they using?
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: What gas are they using?


Trust us, it's non toxic.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had baked ham, sweet potatoes and mashed turnips not that long ago. Challenge accepted.
/preparing to UNLEASH HELL!!!
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will go smoothly and without any complications from the  public.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's the over-under on the chances of someone going Rambo when they see someone gassing the subway?
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheReject: What's the over-under on the chances of someone going Rambo when they see someone gassing the subway?


There might be multiple Rambos.  A RamboStorm of Rambos.  A RamboPocalypse.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What gas are they using?


The same they use to make contrails mixed with the COVID-19 vaccines.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Never mind the fact we're wearing hazmat suits, Citizen.  Now hold still while we spray your eyes again."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What gas are they using?


I found a NYT article from a similar test they did in 2013 that says they used perfluorocarbons.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New York, New York.
The city so nice, everybody says "Go Fark yourself!"

I'm also curious how they will add a gas, and be able to tell the difference.

If they are just spraying CHUD repellent again, they should say so. Folks would join in.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Me 20 years ago: the ChemTrail conspiracies are stupid, what possible motivation would anyone have to expend unimaginable resources just to distribute some substance that people apparently don't want?

Me now: I wonder if vaccines can be aerosolized...
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AK_Mabuhay: TheReject: What's the over-under on the chances of someone going Rambo when they see someone gassing the subway?

There might be multiple Rambos.  A RamboStorm of Rambos.  A RamboPocalypse.


RamboVoltron / VoltronRambo
VelociRambo
TransRamborner
Rambocracy
Rambloodbath
GigaRambo
Ramba la vista, baby
RamBamThankYouMa'am

Okay, I'll stop.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does the marketing material include the Statue of Liberty inviting you to pull her finger?

No?

Missed opportunity right there.
 
Headso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
this must get the conspiracy nuts going
 
LineNoise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheReject: What's the over-under on the chances of someone going Rambo when they see someone gassing the subway?


CSB:

I used to work right across from WTC. This is in the early post 9/11 days of lower Manhattan.

Me and a buddy are outside our building having a smoke. You had all these temporary generators and pumps and what not laying around in the street at the time. There was this big con-ed.....i dunno what, right by where we would hang our smoke that seemed pretty important.

Laying up against it was the most suspicious looking bag you would ever see. Like, if i was to make a "See something say something" poster, it would have just been a picture of this scene.

So i go to my buddy, "Hey, that looks pretty farking suspicious"
Buddy: "Oh, yeah man....sketchy as shiat. What do you think is in it?"
Me: "I dunno....should we like tell someone? See any cops around? Maybe the dude at the front desk?"
Buddy: "ehh, what is he going to do...we are just going to end up with like half the NYPD here, locked in our building, and it will be someone's dirty laundry....but....yeah.....that is really sketchy...."

As we are having this conversation a cop walks around the corner, and we kind of do this wave at him, point at the bag, and then do a big shrug gesture with our hands....

Buddy: "Well i'm not going back inside if they lock shiat down....its like 3.....lets fark off to the bar, we can just say we were stuck outside"

Cop walks over to it, looks at it for maybe 10 seconds, says something into his radio, pauses, and then gives it a kick. Waits a moment, opens it....

and it was someone's dirty laundry.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What gas are they using?


summer time peach smell.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keeping an eye out for any roaring mice, too.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just put the Vaccine in it already...
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: They're using hot dog water steam.


You laugh, but dirty water dogs are one of the few things I miss about NYC.
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ryebread: big pig peaches: What gas are they using?

I found a NYT article from a similar test they did in 2013 that says they used perfluorocarbons.


Pumpkin Spice Perfluorocarbons?

/now with more dodecafluoropentane!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
San Francisco says hi
 
