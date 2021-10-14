 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Tag is for the group of 50 nonprofits who, following whistleblower testimony, now have Facebook in their crosshairs   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Hero, Privacy, Human rights, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony, Dozens of human rights organizations, Federal Trade Commission, Privacy law, pages of company documents, Democracy  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And somewhere massive amounts of money move slightly and an army of lobbyists are unleashed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, there's still no cure for cancer.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The slogan?

Schtuck it to Zuck!
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People could just stop using it. I did several years back and noticed an immediate improvement in my overall mood.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So we are killing the messenger?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They didn't already?

Facebook didn't just turn to shiat last week.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: People could just stop using it. I did several years back and noticed an immediate improvement in my overall mood.


Facebook. Not even once.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They want a data-privacy law "strong enough to effectively end Facebook's current business model."


I wish them luck and they're going to need it. America doesn't give a rat's ass about privacy, it slurps big business's balls.
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh no!  Not the Non-profits!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: People could just stop using it. I did several years back and noticed an immediate improvement in my overall mood.


That doesn't really help the scores of nutjobs being radicalized there.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Franky was pretty damn compelling during her testimony. Even the Repubs listened to her. I thought that her comparison between Facebook and Cigarettes was especially cogent.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

illegal: So we are killing the messenger?


And all its other apps!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: They didn't already?

Facebook didn't just turn to shiat last week.


Hiding.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: People could just stop using it. I did several years back and noticed an immediate improvement in my overall mood.


The problem, as Franky the Whistleblower so eloquently put it, is that Facebook is addicting and addictive. Not to mention that it is actively targeting younger and younger people, especially children.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Facebook is addicting and addictive


I haven't tried heroin and I would be trying facebook

What I would like to try is heroin while I'm on facebook snorting Fentanyl.

now, that sounds like a party
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: They want a data-privacy law "strong enough to effectively end Facebook's current business model."


I wish them luck and they're going to need it. America doesn't give a rat's ass about privacy, it slurps big business's balls.


Tucker will be defending Facebook by tonight's episode now that there's an angle he can wedge the word liberal into.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

odinsposse: chaoswolf: People could just stop using it. I did several years back and noticed an immediate improvement in my overall mood.

That doesn't really help the scores of nutjobs being radicalized there.


This cannot be stressed enough.

Facebook is intentionally turning a blind eye to the radicalization of people because it makes them more money. They KNOW that their products are hazardous and their response is: "DAMN THE TORPEDOES AND FULL SPEED AHEAD"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: iheartscotch: Facebook is addicting and addictive

I haven't tried heroin and I would be trying facebook

What I would like to try is heroin while I'm on facebook snorting Fentanyl.

now, that sounds like a party


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: People could just stop using it. I did several years back and noticed an immediate improvement in my overall mood.


I've only ever used it to send my sister obscene Happy Birthday messages in Spanish.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: And somewhere massive amounts of money move slightly and an army of lobbyists are unleashed.


The sad part is it doesn't take massive amounts of money. Facebook spent $17 million on lobbying in 2020 out of a total revenue of $86 billion, or 0.019%. Even if they tripple their contributions, that's still peanuts.

I don't mind companies buying our government, I just wish it took more than a rounding error to do it.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never happen. Too many powerful people use Facebook as a tool.

A TOOL FOR WORLD DOMINATION
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: AlgaeRancher: And somewhere massive amounts of money move slightly and an army of lobbyists are unleashed.

The sad part is it doesn't take massive amounts of money. Facebook spent $17 million on lobbying in 2020 out of a total revenue of $86 billion, or 0.019%. Even if they tripple their contributions, that's still peanuts.

I don't mind companies buying our government, I just wish it took more than a rounding error to do it.


I've had this rant when local politicians in Los Angeles get busted for bribery. They're politicians, which means lawyers. Lawyers are taught law, not math, and they really, really suck at math. Billions of dollars worth of real estate development up for review, and it costs five figures to bribe these guys. That's it. If engineers or accountants were running government, it would cost a fark lot more money to bribe them.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Please. I can say "Sup Bish" and be in FB jail in 30 minutes. Fark your algorithms.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: steklo: iheartscotch: Facebook is addicting and addictive

I haven't tried heroin and I would be trying facebook

What I would like to try is heroin while I'm on facebook snorting Fentanyl.

now, that sounds like a party

[Fark user image image 425x424]


FB wasn't addicting. It was all the Zynga games like Farmville that got you hooked.
 
reveal101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I stopped using it about 7 years ago and I was totally blindsided by how brainwashed people in my small community had become by it. I wore a mask early on in the pandemic just to set a good example and do what I assume most of those around me would do.

Much to my surprise when I was harassed and bullied by about half of them for doing so. I've been on LTD for almost a year as it pushed my military related PSTD over the edge.

People asked me why I quit social media when I did and I said it was because it was poison for the mind. I wish I wasn't so right. It needs to be effectively banned, now. It has turned hateful people into destructive people and it is destroying our society.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ZuckerFark will have none of this, neither will his lawyers.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Facebook has another bad side.  Comparing our lifestyles with words and photos has been incredibly destructive - since day 1.
 
