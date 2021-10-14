 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "Oh, man, who cut the cheese?"   (theguardian.com) divider line
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
STEVE URKEL PRESENTS: EXTRA CHEESE
Youtube QDdYtr94Q7I
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some amazing shiat.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad to see the ligature is stil in use in "fæces," even though the story is about Hallstatt Celts, who had a different name for it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hello, I'm Dr Alice Roberts and I'm analyzing some ancient Austrian poo.
I have wasted my life - and no, I'm NOT donning a Mr. Hanky costume like what's-her-tits Lucy Worsley!'
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will extinct you
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's old enough that all the stink is gone.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes
 
blodyholy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA:
'It's no secret that beer and blue cheese go hand in hand'
Actually, no. No they don't.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Frenchin with Freakazoid
 
BillyGoatFluff [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

milkandcheese: Yes


Username checks out.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Copra Lite

/That's the best joke I've ever made here.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 300x450]
'Hello, I'm Dr Alice Roberts and I'm analyzing some ancient Austrian poo.
I have wasted my life - and no, I'm NOT donning a Mr. Hanky costume like what's-her-tits Lucy Worsley!'


It's funny to watch old Time Team episodes and see the relatively obscure Osteo-archaeologist Dr. Roberts with her neon red hair digging away in some trench.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bronze Age Excrement is the name of all brass drums Tom Jones cover band
 
Godscrack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A diet of beer and cheese still produces the same results in 2021

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just image what they will find in our poop thousands of years from now.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I'm glad to see the ligature is stil in use in "fæces," even though the story is about Hallstatt Celts, who had a different name for it.


Well, it is the BBC...
 
ukexpat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ukexpat: BitwiseShift: I'm glad to see the ligature is stil in use in "fæces," even though the story is about Hallstatt Celts, who had a different name for it.

Well, it is the BBC...


Oops, the Grauniad, my bad. I'm surprised they managed to spell it even remotely correctly given their record.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow that is literally just dried out shiat on salt for thousands of years. I guess that is impressive shiat lasts that long.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had no idea they had fast food burger joints back then.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Maybe settles this question once and for all.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Top experts have been called in on this scientific endeavour...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Wow that is literally just dried out shiat on salt for thousands of years. I guess that is impressive shiat lasts that long.


You haven't heard of coprolites have you. Basically fossilized feces. Prehistoric poo
Fark user imageView Full Size
Appetizing
 
