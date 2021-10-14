 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Chicago group unfamiliar with obeying the law vows to defy and defeat the law   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, Police, city workers, FOP president John Catanzara, Constable, legal action Wednesday, mayor's deadline, temporary restraining order, police force  
•       •       •

737 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 8:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
... how is unvaxxed dying of Covid a line-of-duty death, exactly?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We are extremely concerned that our communities will be put in serious danger."

If we don't get our way we worry people will get hurt. Farking bullies.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please, please, Please leave the mandate in place. It's hard to get rid of bad cops, don't miss the chance to let the worst show themselves out the door.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean that big tough police officers are afraid of getting a jab in the arm?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lightfoot to cops: Again, our messages to the members: Protect yourself. Protect your family, protect your partner, protect members of the public, get yourself vaccinated," she said.

Ironically if half the police force in Chicago goes on leave she'll need to tell that to the entire city only substitute 'vaccinated' with either 'a weapon' or 'out of town'
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cutting the number in cops in half will also halve theft and murders.  So what's not to like?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I call BS. Most of the cops I've known over the years unless you count the senior ranks are pretty much living paycheck to paycheck.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wasn't sure how to feel about Lori Lightfoot, until I watched this video.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't blink. Mandates work, choose pay check or not it a powerful persuader. Get rid of the true believers. Win win.
 
payattention
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen - Please, please, Please leave the mandate in place. It's hard to get rid of bad cops, don't miss the chance to let the worst show themselves out the door

And, we are done here.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll tell you the same thing I tell everyone who won't get vaxxed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Something something enforce the law & if you don't like it than change it but you still broke it something something.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bigdog1960: Don't blink. Mandates work, choose pay check or not it a powerful persuader. Get rid of the true believers. Win win.


bye
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow, cops being abusers. Who saw that coming? Do something harmful then say, 'look what you made me do. This is all your fault I hurt you!'
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.