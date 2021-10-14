 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Porn movies once more proven completely unrealistic when a real life lesbian cop finds her partner in bed with another woman and does not join in for a spontaneous threesome but shoots them both instead   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Sad, New York City, New York City police officer, Brooklyn, Interpersonal relationship, Police officer, Intimate relationship, Police, Constable  
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby obviously doesn't watch the same porn as me.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady cops are the worst
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there's a Me Too if I've ever heard one.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Film it!
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop trumps lesbian. At least in this case....

/Not happy about the new connotation of the word "trumps"
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately domestic violence is common place in law enforcement
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay cops are still cops.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she thought it was her house but it was really the neighbors house and she was tired or drunk or on drugs, and killed them I someone else's apartment.

BUT it turns out her girlfriend happened to be in bed with that neighbor, so now it's a crime of passion instead of a drunk dumbass in the wrong house murdering people.

And THEN the real twist happens. Thanks M. Night Shaymalan!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit typos
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you shoot the one that wasn't cheating on you and probably didn't even know they were aiding an affair.

/not that she should've killed her partner instead, mind
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the article wasn't too clear on the story, so here's a Daily Mail article to fill in the gaps:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-10090227/NYPD-officer-31-finds-girl​friend-bed-woman-shoots-killing-one.ht​ml
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, said at a press conference Wednesday evening... "The whole incident is horrible, but these cops performed great, just heroically, and this is what NYPD cops come upon every single day ... Is this an incident they would want to come upon? No. But unfortunately throughout their careers they come upon this."

So, aside from the admission that members of your force murder their intimate partners on a regular basis, are New York police standards really so farking low that just turning up at a crime where the perpetrator called it in themselves and waited for the police to arrive is considered heroic?

What would be standard performance for cops like this? "Well we only stole some of the victims' possessions and took a few photos for our all cop Whatsapp group."
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the armed services there's a reason adultury is a literal crime. You don't wanna mix people who carry firearms for a living and infidelity. Insert ChrisrockmemeIdontsayitsokaybutIunders​tand.jpeg.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a step forward when we can see this kind of diversity in double homicides.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh..   Cat fight.  Raaar!

/very, very short cat fight.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: So you shoot the one that wasn't cheating on you and probably didn't even know they were aiding an affair.

/not that she should've killed her partner instead, mind


This whole post is pointless now that I see it was her ex.
All prior reporting I'd read had made them seem current.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did she fix the cable?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most unrealistic thing about porn is it shows women having sex just for the pleasure of it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: So you shoot the one that wasn't cheating on you and probably didn't even know they were aiding an affair.

/not that she should've killed her partner instead, mind


Uh, she shot two people, and one of them failed to die. That may not be by design on her part - probably isn't.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The odd part is that she just didn't discover them but was lying in wait for hours knowing they'd show up together. I'd call that premeditated murder and not just a spontaneous moment of crazy
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The most unrealistic thing about porn is it shows women having sex just for the pleasure of it.


That post is like the story Hemingway wrote about the baby shoes for sale.
A tragedy in one sentence.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ooh..   Cat fight.  Raaar!

/very, very short cat fight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Lady cops are the worst


A worthless pig cop is still a worthless pig cop, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.  Fark the pig cops.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the NYPD has been employing another murderer on the force for 51/2 years.

But it's heroic when her coworkers show up to process the scene. How about a narrative where you have people not mentally suited to carry firearms or be entrusted with lethal force over their communities
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: The odd part is that she just didn't discover them but was lying in wait for hours knowing they'd show up together. I'd call that premeditated murder and not just a spontaneous moment of crazy


Woah woah WOAAAAHHHH.... let's not jump to conclusions until the union has a chance to conduct a full and fair investigation for the DA's office.
odds are you're right and she's hosed

/because she's a woman and not a man
//and she bats for the 'wrong team'
///giggidy
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, you're slipping.  Look at the surnames.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to withhold all judgement until I see how hot all parties involved are q
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If cops shoot people they love, you can understand why they have no problem doing this to people they don't even know.

/ACAB
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work with a girl who's girlfriend was a cop and they were both gorgeous.

Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess she'll be able to get all the poon she can handle behind bars now.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i just noticed that the article outs the identity of the deceased victim but not of the shooter.  yay America.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
to add to the tragedy, she had to shoot her own dog.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: If cops shoot people they love, you can understand why they have no problem doing this to people they don't even know.

/ACAB


ALCAB

You're not being inclusive.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We can all find our own personal reasons to hate everybody in this story for being moral failures.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just watched Scissor Sisters in Leg Love Lock ....so I'm getting a kic......
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I used to work with a girl who's girlfriend was a cop and they were both gorgeous.

Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.


I was a beard for a beautiful red head who dated a stripper.  I got to drive them around to the strip clubs and watch them make out in the back seat.  Quadra magnificence

Has nothing to do with the story.  I just like mentioning this any time I can.
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Well there's a Me Too if I've ever heard one.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Noir movies, however, are holding up their end nicely.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: In the armed services there's a reason adultury is a literal crime. You don't wanna mix people who carry firearms for a living and infidelity. Insert ChrisrockmemeIdontsayitsokaybutIunders​tand.jpeg.


Check your privilege!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh man.  Wait until she gets to Chick prison and the cons find out she's a lesbian cop who shot lesbians.
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One of those cases where the multiple uses of the word "partner" had me unclear at first what the relationship was....
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"This is what NYPD cops come upon every single day," Kemper said. "Is this an incident they would want to come upon? No. But unfortunately throughout their careers they come upon this."

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
eats, shoots and leaves
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Two girls, one cop
 
synithium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bang bang, she shot her down
Bang bang, she hit the ground
Bang bang, that awful sound
Bang bang, she shot her baby down

Music played and people sang
Just for her the church bells rang
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I always said the world would be a better place if we followed porn logic...well not the stuff about step relations, that is just gross.  Also those who shoplifter videos seem a bit rapey.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: ColonelCathcart: Lady cops are the worst

A worthless pig cop is still a worthless pig cop, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.  Fark the pig cops.


Sure, you guys have an ethos. My point was every interaction I've had with a lady cop, they were generally more aggressive than the guys I've interacted with.

A lot more serious as if they're trying to out-boy the boys.
 
