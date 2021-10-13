 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   There's a fine line between wanting to choke a coworker with a metal wire and actually choking a coworker with a metal wire   (azfamily.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh you don't have to explain that to me.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Al Bundy turned a dark corner.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once choked a man with a metal wire in Arizona just to watch him press attempted murder charges.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the choker have a barcode on the back of their head?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Al Bundy left the shoe business?
 
scobee1210
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No provocation?   What an odd Case.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
no one seems to know what sparked the attack. I need more data but I have a theory: the victim wasn't white.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chucknasty: no one seems to know what sparked the attack. I need more data but I have a theory: the victim wasn't white.


Makes sense - I suspect they were a bit more a shade of blue
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CheetahOlivetti: Al Bundy turned a dark corner.


Al Bundy
Fark user imageView Full Size


+

Solomon Grundy
Fark user imageView Full Size


=

Al Grundy
Fark user imageView Full Size


/or is it Solomon Bundy?
 
