(CNN)   40% of TSA employees are still unvaccinated. Good thing their mandate deadline doesn't fall just days before one of the heaviest travel times of the year   (cnn.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to wrap my head around the decision process behind "My job requires me to be indoors in close quarters with throngs of strangers all day, so I should refuse my best protection against a lethal disease any one -- or more -- of those strangers could be bringing to me. All the while requiring those strangers to take off their shoes because 20 years ago one guy tried to light his on fire."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm trying to wrap my head around the decision process behind "My job requires me to be indoors in close quarters with throngs of strangers all day, so I should refuse my best protection against a lethal disease any one -- or more -- of those strangers could be bringing to me. All the while requiring those strangers to take off their shoes because 20 years ago one guy tried to light his on fire."


Came in here to express this much less eloquently. Gives you a real window into the intellectual capacity of the average TSA worker.
 
Creoena
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm trying to wrap my head around the decision process behind "My job requires me to be indoors in close quarters with throngs of strangers all day, so I should refuse my best protection against a lethal disease any one -- or more -- of those strangers could be bringing to me. All the while requiring those strangers to take off their shoes because 20 years ago one guy tried to light his on fire."


I'm stating the obvious, but unless someone has a medical exception, there's no wrapping your head around the decision not to get the vaccine.  It's not based on any valid logic.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But thank heaven the TSA agent made me throw away any containers with more than 3 ounces of liquid in it. I may spill it on someone's suede shoes.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We had a meeting at work yesterday covering my employer's vaccination mandate; my boss sounded ragged over it, because we have one team member that refuses to get it and has been quite vocal about it. They seem to think that their valuable skill set will get them an exemption, and my boss knows both that said person is valuable and that programs will suffer without them, and that said person is wrong and will be fired in 6 weeks or so.

One person from our Texas branch asked whether they really had to get vaccinated, because Abbott. The answer was a straightforward "yes."

My biggest question when my boss and I spoke one on one later was...where do these people think they're going to go? There's no employers in our field that aren't going to mandate the vaccine. There just aren't. The choices are a completely new - and likely less paying - job, or getting vaccinated and staying in the field.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skinink: But thank heaven the TSA agent made me throw away any containers with more than 3 ounces of liquid in it. I may spill it on someone's suede shoes.


It has always been disconcerting to me that these bottles full of possible explosives are just thrown away.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good excuse as any to disband the TSA.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
President Halfwit's mandate will result in chaos? Who could foresee that?
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm trying to wrap my head around the decision process behind "My job requires me to be indoors in close quarters with throngs of strangers all day, so I should refuse my best protection against a lethal disease any one -- or more -- of those strangers could be bringing to me. All the while requiring those strangers to take off their shoes because 20 years ago one guy tried to light his on fire."

Came in here to express this much less eloquently. Gives you a real window into the intellectual capacity of the average TSA worker.


This. Myself included, except I'm vaccinated.

Looking forward to losing so many idiots.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: skinink: But thank heaven the TSA agent made me throw away any containers with more than 3 ounces of liquid in it. I may spill it on someone's suede shoes.

It has always been disconcerting to me that these bottles full of possible explosives are just thrown away.


Also two 3-ounce bottles of shampoo can't blow up an airplane but one 6-ounce bottle can.

Are we really surprised that the agency that hired people based on advertising on pizza boxes got stuck with a bunch of trogs who don't understand vaccination?
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think it is a good thing we hire such intelligent people to be TSA officers, because their job is so important and there are so many terrorists.

STOP LAUGHING! I DIDN'T MEAN IT, I WAS JUST JOKING!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A week before 9/11 I carried on a bottle of Captain Morgan. On the plane the stewardess saw it and told me to put it away. I'd still be in Gitmo now if I tried that a week later.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At United Airlines, the number who quit rather than get one was a rounding error.  The majority are just lazy.  This is the TSA.  It's not exactly staffed with life's go-getters.  Of the 10% who claim they'll never get the jab, that will whittle down to less than 1% when tough-guy noise has to face an actual adverse condition.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what I'm hearing is there is soon to be a LOT of openings at a cushy government job not far from my house....
 
NoFarkingName
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
G. Tarrant:

There's an couple of experienced fellows at my work who have somehow wiggled their way into what I consider an amazing bit of doublethink: they're both vaccinated, yet both are extraordinarily vocal about how useless masks are and how no one should be required to get vaccinated. I view those as opposing stances and can't reconcile them, yet there they are: both trusting in and agitating against research- based evidence.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: So what I'm hearing is there is soon to be a LOT of openings at a cushy government job not far from my house....


There are already tons of openings. TSA doesn't use GS scale so the workers are paid far lower on average than other government employees.

TSA spends millions on training on people who quit before they even hit the floor.

So you don't have to wait! Come join tsa today and be the target in every future fark tsa thread!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm trying to wrap my head around the decision process behind "My job requires me to be indoors in close quarters with throngs of strangers all day, so I should refuse my best protection against a lethal disease any one -- or more -- of those strangers could be bringing to me. All the while requiring those strangers to take off their shoes because 20 years ago one guy tried to light his on fire."


Exactly! People should just do what they are told  shut up, and get back to work. Bask in the glorious healing light of our leader that you wouldn't trust to handle your tax filing. Amen.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm trying to wrap my head around the decision process behind "My job requires me to be indoors in close quarters with throngs of strangers all day, so I should refuse my best protection against a lethal disease any one -- or more -- of those strangers could be bringing to me. All the while requiring those strangers to take off their shoes because 20 years ago one guy tried to light his on fire."


See, when you mainline this
Fark user imageView Full Size

Your judgement gets kind of skewed.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: We had a meeting at work yesterday covering my employer's vaccination mandate; my boss sounded ragged over it, because we have one team member that refuses to get it and has been quite vocal about it. They seem to think that their valuable skill set will get them an exemption, and my boss knows both that said person is valuable and that programs will suffer without them, and that said person is wrong and will be fired in 6 weeks or so.

One person from our Texas branch asked whether they really had to get vaccinated, because Abbott. The answer was a straightforward "yes."

My biggest question when my boss and I spoke one on one later was...where do these people think they're going to go? There's no employers in our field that aren't going to mandate the vaccine. There just aren't. The choices are a completely new - and likely less paying - job, or getting vaccinated and staying in the field.


I work at a hospital and thankfully most got the vaccine.  But we all asked the same question.  Where is a nurse or doctor or anyone in the health care field going to go if they refuse the vaccine? The vast majority of any place associated with health care is requiring it. I read something on Reddit about a nurse that decided not to get vaccinated and is now instead waiting tables for a third of what she made previously.  Obviously she was complaining.  I have zero sympathy for these people.
 
dryknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks Obiden
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm trying to wrap my head around the decision process behind "My job requires me to be indoors in close quarters with throngs of strangers all day, so I should refuse my best protection against a lethal disease any one -- or more -- of those strangers could be bringing to me. All the while requiring those strangers to take off their shoes because 20 years ago one guy tried to light his on fire."

Exactly! People should just do what they are told  shut up, and get back to work. Bask in the glorious healing light of our leader that you wouldn't trust to handle your tax filing. Amen.


Low energy.  Sad!
 
indylaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In their defense, most of them are too goddamn stupid to know what a vaccine is.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NoFarkingName: G. Tarrant:

There's an couple of experienced fellows at my work who have somehow wiggled their way into what I consider an amazing bit of doublethink: they're both vaccinated, yet both are extraordinarily vocal about how useless masks are and how no one should be required to get vaccinated. I view those as opposing stances and can't reconcile them, yet there they are: both trusting in and agitating against research- based evidence.


Wait:  there is evidence that the wearing of masks that aren't rated N95 or better, and often worn incorrectly at that, help to stop respiratory viruses?

I'd actually like to see that, one way or the other.

Because we shut down the farkin' entire country in March of 2020 and COVID still ran rampant, especially in urban areas.

Now, I wear a mask when required because I'm a good little boy, but I'm fully vaccinated and got the shots as early as possible because I know that herd immunity is the way to make this go away, or at least become no more of a concern than a bad flu epidemic (but not a 1918 level of concern).

But if it's not required I don't wear one, and I feel uncomfortable when the "servant class" is required to wear them and I'm not.  By that I mean waiters/waitresses, retail sales people, and pretty much anyone else whose first name is on their shirt at work.

Uncomfortable for them, that is.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Exactly! People should just do what they are told  shut up, and get back to work


When what they're being told is based on scientific evidence, and they're the people who spent science class peeling glue off their hands and getting fingerblasted by the quarterback in the back of the room, then yes, yes they should.

There's zero reason for them to do "research" (watch shiatty TikTok videos) and try to outthink the smart people who have already done the thinking for them.
 
Muta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skinink: But thank heaven the TSA agent made me throw away any containers with more than 3 ounces of liquid in it. I may spill it on someone's suede shoes.


The guy in the blue shirt at the airport doesn't make policy.  He is just doing what his boss's boss's boss tells them to do.  I don't understand why that dedication to, "just following the  procedure" doesn't apply to getting vaccinated.
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: But if it's not required I don't wear one, and I feel uncomfortable when the "servant class" is required to wear them and I'm not.  By that I mean waiters/waitresses, retail sales people, and pretty much anyone else whose first name is on their shirt at work.


I actually still wear one pretty much whenever I'm out in public for entirely psychological reasons.  Only about 50% of my state is vaccinated and roughly 20% of my state will probably NEVER get vaccinated for various paranoid reasons so for the remaining 30% who are too lazy, too preoccupied (I won't call it busy because it takes 20 minutes) or otherwise not yet vaccinated I'm either a reminder that there is still a disease floating around or making it slightly more socially acceptable to wear a mask.

Also, it makes sense for people in the service industry to wear masks.  One of dozens of customers might spread it to them, but they might spread it to dozens of customers if they catch it.  Rationally, they are the last people who should stop wearing masks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: A week before 9/11 I carried on a bottle of Captain Morgan. On the plane the stewardess saw it and told me to put it away. I'd still be in Gitmo now if I tried that a week later.


Well, no.
You just would not be allowed to take it on the plane.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: NoFarkingName: G. Tarrant:

There's an couple of experienced fellows at my work who have somehow wiggled their way into what I consider an amazing bit of doublethink: they're both vaccinated, yet both are extraordinarily vocal about how useless masks are and how no one should be required to get vaccinated. I view those as opposing stances and can't reconcile them, yet there they are: both trusting in and agitating against research- based evidence.

Wait:  there is evidence that the wearing of masks that aren't rated N95 or better, and often worn incorrectly at that, help to stop respiratory viruses?

I'd actually like to see that, one way or the other.

Because we shut down the farkin' entire country in March of 2020 and COVID still ran rampant, especially in urban areas.

Now, I wear a mask when required because I'm a good little boy, but I'm fully vaccinated and got the shots as early as possible because I know that herd immunity is the way to make this go away, or at least become no more of a concern than a bad flu epidemic (but not a 1918 level of concern).

But if it's not required I don't wear one, and I feel uncomfortable when the "servant class" is required to wear them and I'm not.  By that I mean waiters/waitresses, retail sales people, and pretty much anyone else whose first name is on their shirt at work.

Uncomfortable for them, that is.


Because we shut down the farkin' entire country in March of 2020

No we didn't. Some businesses closed down for two weeks to a month in most locations and a few locations had public lockdowns with various levels of consequences, but in most of the country, many people were still having parties, going to church, going to school, going to the office.
 
