 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Al Capone's belongings go for at least $3 million at auction. That should pay off his taxes   (sfgate.com) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, Al Capone, Chicago, Gangster, popular item, Tax avoidance and tax evasion, San Francisco Bay, Chicago Tribune, Bugs Moran  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it turned out better than Geraldo's attempt to cash in on old Al.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a PhD thesis in there, drawing a straight line from glorification of outlaws and anti heroes to the MAGAt cult.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What did they sell his used underbritches for?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
His pocket watch is my initials ap I would kill for it. And  I don't even like guns but the idea of owning capones gun is kinda awesome. This is exactly the shiat I would waste money on if I was rich
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KB202: There's a PhD thesis in there, drawing a straight line from glorification of outlaws and anti heroes to the MAGAt cult.


Oooh, we could start with:

Toxic Masculinity


"Can we be the brooding, dark Batmen we imagine ourselves to be? None of us want to do the actual hard work of being brooding, dark, or masculine -- it's just so much easier to join the mob!"


"An Intellectual Defenestration of Jordan Peterson, Goodfellas, and Donald Trump"


"And Casual Criticism of Comic Books & Pop Culture in General"
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.