(NYPost)   Woman evicted due to working from home   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Prostitution, Nicola Parry, professional sex work, Sex industry, Pleading, difficult situation, small business owner's work, local Magistrates' Court  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a rough 49.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even British pretty
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Family Guy - (S4xE1) British Porn
Youtube BocQKSpiA20
 
mchaboud
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Plenty of space for 10 people...

Also, her apartment was large.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I may have seen this documentary...
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Poor guy probably paid extra for the loud, too.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
nerdspan.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh, I've done much worse, for a lot more money.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hearken back to what that Jesus dude said (and I'm paraphrasing here) "Love everyone like you'd love to be loved yourselves, and them prostitutes are cool too."

I'm down with all that, but Jesus didn't know what skinny jeans were back in the day, so Imma speak for Him here right now and say: "Aww Hell Naw. That's an excellent jacket you're wearing -- props to that, but wtf were you thinking with those sneakers?"

And speaking for me (not as Jesus): that's a rough "29", girl.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If it's zoned as a residential neighborhood then commercial activity, particularly activity seeing clients queueing up, is going to result in being shut down.  If you read the description in the article and sub-out the prostitution for anything else taken from a commercial walk-in storefront setting that involves noise and queues relocated into a residential neighborhood, it too would likely be shutdown.

Any business operated out of a residence has to first and foremost be discreet.  Doesn't matter if it's a financial planner, a hair stylist, a lawyer, a tarot card reader, a mechanic, a tailor, or a prostitute, the business set in a residence needs to not disrupt the neighbors.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh. Beggars can't be choosers.

*unzips*
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
which noted that customers would queue up in cars along the block beginning in the morning while waiting to work with Parry.

I mean, ...credit for a succesful marketing and sales strategy. But that was bound to be shut down.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Nicola Parry, 29, is said to have hosted up to 10 clients at a time..."

Did they have a Groupon?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Y'all are hilarious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
hosted up to 10 clients at a time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: "Nicola Parry, 29, is said to have hosted up to 10 clients at a time..."

Did they have a Groupon?


I think the Groupon would beore for those individual customers. Gangbang is a fetish and that pays extra.
/or so the internet has taught me
 
ongbok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

Nice couch
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: kyleaugustus: "Nicola Parry, 29, is said to have hosted up to 10 clients at a time..."

Did they have a Groupon?

I think the Groupon would beore for those individual customers. Gangbang is a fetish and that pays extra.
/or so the internet has taught me


I really need to proofread.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: which noted that customers would queue up in cars along the block beginning in the morning while waiting to work with Parry.

I mean, ...credit for a succesful marketing and sales strategy. But that was bound to be shut down.


I find it rather amusing how much effort the article's author went to in order to avoid saying that men were lining up to have sex with her, while in other places using euphemisms like referring to her business as booming.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ongbok: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Nice couch


Probably shouldn't take a blacklight to it.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x341]


She could be the Sausage King of Chicago.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: "Nicola Parry, 29, is said to have hosted up to 10 clients at a time..."

Did they have a Groupon?


no but they had to stand in a fark queue....
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: kyleaugustus: "Nicola Parry, 29, is said to have hosted up to 10 clients at a time..."

Did they have a Groupon?

no but they had to stand in a fark queue....


They sat outside in their cars: the real crime. Put some benches out there. Let the guys chat.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looking at her, she reminds me of a gender-reversed, young Steve Buscemi.  He's always had something of a tired look about him and she wears a similar world-weary countenance.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: skiinstructor: kyleaugustus: "Nicola Parry, 29, is said to have hosted up to 10 clients at a time..."

Did they have a Groupon?

no but they had to stand in a fark queue....

They sat outside in their cars: the real crime. Put some benches out there. Let the guys chat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm blessed with low standards.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
British prostitute hot.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Luckily I have a defense mechanism to where once I got drunk enough to do her I'd be too drunk to get it up.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You knew when you hit the couch outside that stanky yumm yumm was on deck.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TWX: kyleaugustus: skiinstructor: kyleaugustus: "Nicola Parry, 29, is said to have hosted up to 10 clients at a time..."

Did they have a Groupon?

no but they had to stand in a fark queue....

They sat outside in their cars: the real crime. Put some benches out there. Let the guys chat.

[Fark user image image 264x251]


Did Clint just learn other customers enjoy Cleveland Steamers?

/putting coffee out there sounds great. Maybe some cookies or doughnuts, too
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She ran outside naked at one point because of an abusive client, and she's the one who gets arrested? Doesn't seem fair.
 
