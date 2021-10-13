 Skip to content
(9 News)   Once again the saying is "don't kill the messenger"   (9news.com) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I grew up not too far from that intersection.

/Respects mail carriers.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the score is now something like Postal Workers 26, General Population 15.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interupted a porch pirate maybe?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect kept yelling, "There's Homer!"

puzzledpagan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is the mail carrier had ripped off a drug dealer at some point in the past. Regular rounds makes it easy for targeted killings and in my observation most of those are over drug deals gone bad.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: My guess is the mail carrier had ripped off a drug dealer at some point in the past. Regular rounds makes it easy for targeted killings and in my observation most of those are over drug deals gone bad.


Another victory for the War On Drugs.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, it could have been a relative, too. Had a boss who hired an older lady to run a register. One of her sons ripped off a dealer to the tune of $10k. When he didn't return the money and skipped town they shot her dead in the store. Unfortunately my boss was in the office and got shot up too.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another case of republicans going to the extreme to suppress the mail system. You lost, get over it already!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: My guess is the mail carrier had ripped off a drug dealer at some point in the past. Regular rounds makes it easy for targeted killings and in my observation most of those are over drug deals gone bad.


My first guess was a romantic triangle. Someone was dating someone else's spouse or partner and the aggrieved party got shooty.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Postal service murder trifecta in play?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's not a saying.  It's a plea.

It rarely works.  Killing the messenger is traditional.
 
