Kevin James is trending on Twitter and the reason is far worse than you can imagine. Also, what the hell, Tennessee?
115
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So very vanilla.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't even wanna know why a large number of people would be searching for "droopy balls."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a niche market.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, is Michigan searching for "Racist" porn? The hell is that?

/Also, "Goth Hospital" is a rather narrow category, Oklahoma
//Delaware is looking for "Skin"? Kinda creepy
///And Florida is on a boat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure Montana was having trouble spelling the word Lesbian.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is nobody gonna talk about how Delaware has some Ed Gein shiat going on over there?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This feels fake.

But I'll roll with it. I like how the most, uhh, confederate-loving states all seem to really love their ebony porn.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mmm, hot boat porn really makes me wet.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm seriously doubting their methodology. "Goth Hospital?" You expect us to believe that is the most searched term in the whole state of Oklahoma??? Seriously???


//I don't believe you.gif
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ever had a racist threesome with Kevin James and your stepsister?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My state Colorado is looking for droopy balls? WTF!

Also, Droopy wants to know why people want to see his balls.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL - Oklahoma never f*cking disappoints.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Ever had a racist threesome with Kevin James and your stepsister?


Yes.
Your stepsister is just the best.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Ever had a racist threesome with Kevin James and your stepsister?


Does Asian MILF on a boat instead of stepsister count?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm pretty sure Montana was having trouble spelling the word Lesbian.


"I swear I was just trying to find some decent hummus, dolmades and tabouleh. Google just kept farking up my search terms!"
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone please tell me what Goth Hospital is.

I don't wanna google it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

freddyV: Someone please tell me what Goth Hospital is.

I don't wanna google it.


It's the newest drama from ABC, coming later this fall.

"Doctor! We need 2 pints of O-Negative or this man will die!"
"Death is inevitable. Embracing it is the only option."
"WHY DID I CHOOSE TO INTERN HERE?!"
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Goth hospital" I don't even....
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: "Goth hospital" I don't even....


When they're in surgery, the patients cut themselves.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: thatguyoverthere70: Ever had a racist threesome with Kevin James and your stepsister?

Does Asian MILF on a boat instead of stepsister count?


Just as long as it has racist Kevin James, it's good.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's going on with the water in NC and RI that people have to search for step-porn?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Wait, is Michigan searching for "Racist" porn? The hell is that?

/Also, "Goth Hospital" is a rather narrow category, Oklahoma
//Delaware is looking for "Skin"? Kinda creepy
///And Florida is on a boat.


I shall be searching for goth hospital when I get home.

I'm just very curious
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: What's going on with the water in NC and RI CT that people have to search for step-porn?


oopsies
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Michigan just wants to fark themselves.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Florida Man:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goth Hospital is my Bauhaus coverband name
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like Kansas isn't telling us the whole story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Missouri. Them too. 😂
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I feel like Kansas isn't telling us the whole story.

[Fark user image image 425x458]


Well that's awful nice of them. As long as they ask first.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: What's going on with the water in NC and RI that people have to search for step-porn?


Really.  They should move to TN and get it in house.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida: Gimme them boats! And yes, size does matter. None of those tiny amateur ski boats uploaded to YouTube; I want full, long, hard, steel-frame yachts. The more pointlessly ostentatious the better. I want to spend enough money to put a thousand kids through college, except on just one boat. For me. IT BETTER HAVE A POOL ON IT...  Ohhh God. Yes. YESSSSS!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm pretty sure Montana was having trouble spelling the word Lesbian.


files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I don't even wanna know why a large number of people would be searching for "droopy balls."


I'm interviewing for a job in Colorado, so maybe my droopy balls will help me get more chicks.
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was in a porn parody of The Goonies.
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: This feels fake.

But I'll roll with it. I like how the most, uhh, confederate-loving states all seem to really love their ebony porn.


There are significant number of ebony people in those states. Your point?

i
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I had a wonderful thing with a woman from Hohenwald, TN.

This explains it.

/I sound fat
 
keldaria
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Combustion: I'm seriously doubting their methodology. "Goth Hospital?" You expect us to believe that is the most searched term in the whole state of Oklahoma??? Seriously???


//I don't believe you.gif


I think it might be one guy that's permanently unemployed and just spends most of his time jacking it so his searches are overwhelming the other 3 people that live in that state.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeerArtist: He was in a porn parody of The Goonies.


A porn parody of The Goonies? What're you high? No, that's me.
 
d3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since my IP address shows as Virginia I know understand more about the "recommended" videos I can't stand.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Everyone knows this is fake right
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Delaware must be full of Buffalo Bob copycat killers.

It puts the lotion on its skin.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: BeerArtist: He was in a porn parody of The Goonies.

A porn parody of The Goonies? What're you high? No, that's me.


One-Eyed Willy takes on a whole new dimension.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whosits_112: I'm interviewing for a job in Colorado, so maybe my droopy balls will help me get more chicks.


You'll definitely want to display them for the interviewer.  The droopier, the better around here.  Give 'em a good stretch in the men's room before the interview.  And then when the interviewer asks you about your best qualities, just stand up, unzip, and flop out the ol' saggy sack.  You'll get offered the job on the spot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Jake Havechek: BeerArtist: He was in a porn parody of The Goonies.

A porn parody of The Goonies? What're you high? No, that's me.

One-Eyed Willy takes on a whole new dimension.


And the octopus scene they filmed but cut from the movie.
 
LazyPredator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stephen Lynch - Tennessee
Youtube I6VjNmyv_i4

Possibly nsfw lyrics.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: A porn parody of The Goonies? What're you high? No, that's me.

themoviedb.orgView Full Size
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: BeerArtist: He was in a porn parody of The Goonies.

A porn parody of The Goonies? What're you high? No, that's me.


It exists
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Combustion: I'm seriously doubting their methodology. "Goth Hospital?" You expect us to believe that is the most searched term in the whole state of Oklahoma??? Seriously???


//I don't believe you.gif


Don't kink shame.

slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
