(CBS San Francisco)   The machines are learning... how to do three-point turns   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
6
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I come up with a way to round up, corral and break wild self driving cars do I get to keep them?

/no?
//grand larceny convictions?
///that doesn't sound very "law of the west" to me
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could they at least be programmed to bring pizza?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jared gets stuck in driverless car - Silicon Valley
Youtube -trd_f6j3eI
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It is universally regarded as a dumb idea, will eventually become universally accepted, and anyone who criticizes them will be regarded as an old fart.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well obviously self driving cars are never going to work, we should give up now.
 
