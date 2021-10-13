 Skip to content
(Fark)   "One should fight like the devil the temptation to think well of editors. They are all, without exception - at least some of the time, incompetent or crazy." -John Gardner. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, expectation management edition   (fark.com) divider line
4
55 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 13 Oct 2021 at 5:15 PM



4 Comments     (+0 »)
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good news! All notices for submitters to this year's Fark Fiction Anthology have been sent, and we editors have started the process of editing all the entries which were accepted.  A great deal of the actual hard work was already done by our editor team, so all I really have to do is collate the comments and revisions and get them out to the submitters for approval, which kind of makes it hard for me to come up with excuses for not getting it done yet.  Which is kind of where the headline comes in, I guess, I'm gonna plead both of the above, at least some of the time.

If you submitted and have not heard back, please drop me a line at editor­s[nospam-﹫-backwards]n­oitc­i­f­kraf*n­et and I'll find out what happened. If your entry was accepted, please stay tuned and I'll get you an edited version to look at soon™!
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My goal was to get a completed first draft of my damn novel done before the end of the year, and I'm confident I'll make it now. By November first is my new goal.

One of my beta readers is has actually published stuff, and has a connection to a fairly high-powered professional editor. I think I'm willing to hire them to go over it and see what they have to say. I'm breaking a few 'rules', especially for a 'debut author' (Hey! I can be a debutante!), but I think I'm breaking them for decent reasons. Quite curious to see what suggestions they have.

Any tips for working with a professional editor? One you're paying, not ones a publisher assigns you?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lost one editor to drink.  She was there one day, just a unpredictable as ever.  Gone the next.

They had to tell the rest of us, we need not worry.   She had come from a local TV station.

It had gotten so I would write a plain, vanilla draft for the emergency drawer, then spend the rest of the week writing a much better version or two.  For every piece.  Depending on how the editor's week went, too often it was the plain, boring, uncontroversial piece that got published at deadline.

I helped recruit the next one from the local newspaper.  Then I got recruited to create software and automate the production end of the business.  Programmers are paid much better.  The grammar is a little more strict, and the audience is a little more mechanical, but it's still media.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I started freelancing for a smallville newspaper, I would put in silly jokes if it wasn't a serious news article. I figured, if the editor doesn't like it he can trim that part out, as that is his job. Much to my surprise, he kept my local humor in my articles. So I kept doing it, and mentioning that my grandmother was from nearby Metropolis.

After a while I became convinced he simply wasn't reading anything.
 
On Twitter

